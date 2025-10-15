Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioners Help Fill the U.S. Mental Health Care Gap

Dallas, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas, Texas - October 15, 2025 - -

Across the United States, 1 in 5 adults experiences mental illness each year, yet thousands of communities lack enough qualified providers to meet the growing demand for care. According to the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), more than 160 million Americans live in areas with a shortage of mental health providers; a number that continues to rise every year. This urgent need is shining a spotlight on advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) and the training programs, such as Baylor University's online DNP - PMHNP program, that prepares graduates to step forward and bridge the gap in access to quality care.

Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioners (PMHNPs) are answering that call. They bring advanced clinical training and a patient-centered approach, working at hospitals, clinics, schools, and community health organizations to support individuals and families struggling with mental health conditions.

To help address the shortage of mental health providers, Baylor University is committed to doing its part to close the mental health care gap through its online PMHNP program.

The Doctor of Nursing Practice – Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (DNP-PMHNP) program combines rigorous online coursework with personalized clinical placement support, ensuring that students gain the hands-on experience needed to succeed in diverse practice settings. Graduates are well-prepared to deliver high-quality, evidence-based care in both urban and rural communities where the need is greatest.

"Our DNP-PMHNP program is unique in how it prepares students for practice," said Linda Romines, DNP, FNP-BC, PMHNP-BC, CNE, Clinical Associate Professor and Program Coordinator. "Before entering a practicum setting, students complete courses in psychopharmacology and psychopathology, giving them a strong foundation and greater confidence when working with preceptors and patients. In addition, they complete 1,000 practice hours before graduation, which provides the depth of preparation students value as they transition into their first PMHNP role."

This emphasis on hands-on preparation at the program level aligns with Baylor's broader vision for advancing nursing education and leadership in mental health care. "The Baylor University [Louise Herrington School of Nursing] LHSON has a vision for becoming a leader in its field through interdisciplinary nursing education and practice," said Dean Linda Plank, LHSON. "The Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program will support these aspirations through bold and distinctive collaborations between academic disciplines and clinical partners to advance research and scholarship in mental and behavioral health and prepare students for success."

Advanced education opens the door for nurses to take on leadership roles that can influence the future of mental health care. Through Baylor's online DNP-PMHNP program, nurses gain the skills to lead interprofessional teams that deliver innovative mental health interventions, advocate for policies that expand access to mental health care in underserved areas and improve outcomes by integrating evidence-based practices into care delivery across diverse populations.

This training empowers graduates to not only provide exceptional patient care but also to shape the systems and strategies that address the shortage of mental health providers and drive long-term improvements in mental health services.

The mental health crisis is one of the most pressing public health challenges of our time. By becoming a Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, nurses have the opportunity to make a lasting impact—helping communities, supporting families, and giving patients the compassionate care they deserve.

Baylor University's Louise Herrington School of Nursing (LHSON) is committed to developing nurse leaders who provide compassionate, evidence-based care to communities across the nation. Through its online Doctor of Nursing Practice – Psychiatric-Mental Health Nurse Practitioner (DNP-PMHNP) program, LHSON equips nurses with the advanced clinical knowledge and hands-on experience needed to address the nation's growing mental health care needs.

