Global Times: 2025 China-South Korea Media Cooperation Forum held in Seoul

Beijing, China, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2025 China-South Korea Media Cooperation Forum convened in Seoul on Monday under the theme of "China-South Korea Cooperation for an Intelligent Future." Yu Shaoliang, president of the People's Daily, Chang Dae-Whan, chairman of Maekyung Media Group, Park Byeong-seug, former speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, and Dai Bing, Chinese ambassador to South Korea, attended the forum and delivered speeches. The event brought together nearly 100 representatives from Chinese and South Korean mainstream media outlets, academic institutions, and enterprises to discuss topics including economic development, green transformation, and media collaboration.



At the forum, the International News Department of People's Daily and the Global Times Institute jointly released a key report titled "An Asia-Pacific of Vitality: Public Opinion Across 16 Countries." The report indicates that people in the Asia-Pacific region generally perceive the entire region as an interdependent community with common interests and a shared future. Respondents generally expressed support for enhanced cooperation among Asia-Pacific economies to build a dynamic, harmonious, and prosperous Asia-Pacific community.



Participants at the forum emphasized that the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership between China and South Korea in the new era requires continuous enrichment and deepening. Media organizations from both countries were urged to demonstrate responsibility and commitment by jointly promoting the Asian values of peace, cooperation, openness, and inclusiveness. This effort aims to consolidate common regional values, harness the shared aspirations of Asian peoples for a better life, and continuously contribute to enhancing strategic mutual trust and cementing public support for bilateral relations.



Yu remarked in the speech that the development of China-South Korea relations should focus on the common future and explore new areas for cooperation. He emphasized that media outlets from both countries should concentrate on cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, digital economy, and green development, promote exchanges and cooperation in these relevant areas, and contribute to jointly building the "path of digital cooperation," laying the "path of green cooperation," and inheriting the "path of youth cooperation."



Chang said that South Korea and China are not only close economic partners but also neighbors that need to jointly explore the future. He pointed out that the media should play the role of guiding the direction and enhancing trust, objectively convey changes in the industrial economy, and help enterprises and the public gain a better mutual understanding.



Park Byeong-seug emphasized that China's vigorous advancement of digital and energy transitions aligns closely with South Korea's development strategy. The global market offers vast opportunities, and the two countries' focus should be on exploring future-oriented cooperation, he said.



Dai noted that China and South Korea are each other's important neighbors and cooperative partners, with a long history of friendly exchanges and deeply intertwined practical interests. He expressed the hope that Chinese and South Korean media will cover each other with an attitude of mutual respect, fairness, and objectivity, and provide positive impetus for the improvement and development of bilateral relations.



Echoing the theme of cooperation, Park Han-jin, distinguished professor at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies, noted in an interview with the Global Times that China and South Korea already share close ties in economic cooperation, industrial synergy, and people-to-people exchanges. He views the forum as a significant opportunity to further deepen bilateral relations. "The forum presents an important opportunity for the two countries to enhance their cooperation."



"It is advisable to start with smaller, practical steps and gradually expand," Park Han-jin said, expressing confidence that the scope and depth of collaboration will be broadened in the near future.



"As a scholar who has long studied China-South Korea cultural exchanges, I deeply felt that attendance in this forum was worthwhile, and I am full of confidence in future cooperation," Chen Wei, associate professor at Jilin Normal University, told the Global Times.



The forum was co-hosted by the People's Daily and South Korea's Maekyung Media Group. It featured keynote speeches by Chinese and South Korean entrepreneurs, a roundtable dialogue titled "Mutual Learning and Shared Development", and the screening of a short video highlighting achievements in China-ROK exchanges. An accompanying "Harmony and Unity - China-South Korea Friendship" photo exhibition was held alongside the forum.

Source: Global Times:

Company: Global Times

Contact Person: Anna Li

Email: editor@globaltimes.com.cn

Website: https://globaltimes.cn

City: Beijing



Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies (including product offerings, regulatory plans and business plans) and may change without notice. You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.