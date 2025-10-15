Zapp EV to Present at the Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference on October 16th

LONDON, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zapp Electric Vehicles Group Limited (OTCQB: ZAPPF) (“Zapp EV” or the “Company”), owner of “Zapp”, the British electric vehicle brand on a mission to electrify personal urban mobility, today announced that David McIntyre, CEO, will present live at the Small Cap Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 16, 2025.

DATE: October 16, 2025

TIME: 10:00 – 10:30 AM EDT

LINK: REGISTER HERE

It is also possible to schedule a 1x1 meeting here.

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Zapp EV

Zapp EV (OTCQB: ZAPPF) is on a mission to electrify personal urban mobility. Our two-wheelers blend modern design with optimised performance and a British edge. The debut model, i300, delivers big-bike attitude in a sleek step-through form, with removable batteries that can be charged from standard electrical outlets. Order directly at www.zappev.com or through our growing retailer network for an experience that is simple and unapologetically Zapp. Zapp is a registered trademark of Zapp Electric Vehicles Limited in the United Kingdom and other countries.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

Zapp Investor Relations

Mark Kobal

Head of Investor Relations

ir@zappuk.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com