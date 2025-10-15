Podcast Offers Curious, Honest Conversations about the Inevitable for All of Us

Toronto, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A 10-episode podcast series called Sorry for Your Loss – A Podcast For the Living, co-produced by Mount Pleasant Group (MPG) and The Walrus Lab has been launched to talk about that one thing that nobody wants to talk about: death.

Hosted by acclaimed Canadian broadcaster Denise Donlon (MuchMusic, CBC Radio) and MPG President and CEO John Monahan, the series explores the emotional, practical and deeply human aspects of dying through the voices of those who live and work closest to it – including palliative care leaders, funeral directors and people who work in death care services, authors and researchers on dying and loss experiences, grief experts and more. Hosts Donlon and Monahan, and their guests, explore these conversations with a delicate and engaging mix of curiosity, empathy, candour, and humour.

The first episode was released on September 10 with episodes now released bi-weekly. Topics range from the emotional to the logistical, and everything in between where dying, death, and grieving are concerned, including:

Knowing what (or what not) to say in conversations with people in their final days;

The work of “Death Doulas” and how they support dying persons and their loved ones;

The intersecting roles of culture, family dynamics, and rituals in confronting death and loss;

How to talk to children about death, including those coping with parent or other loss;

Death made sustainable, or how to approach death in a way that honours the individual and the planet; and more.

“The podcast aims to create a safe and comfortable space for engaging conversations about death that many of us may otherwise be inclined to avoid,” said Monahan. “Denise is a wonderful interviewer who imbues each episode with such a beautiful spirit, and she and I are both genuinely curious about the topics we are discussing. Hopefully that curiosity will help to draw people in, put them at ease, and remind them they are not alone. After all, death is life’s most universal experience, and we hope this podcast will be a gift to listeners – providing a dose of community and comfort along with some useful information.”

Whether one is grieving, caregiving to a loved one who is dying, or is simply curious about the practicalities of making one’s final arrangements, Sorry for Your Loss invites listeners to reflect on what a “good death” looks like for them, consider how we can prepare for the inevitable, and pay tribute to the unique identities and preferences of those we love.

Episodes are streaming on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and major platforms now.

