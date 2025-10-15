Google Maps Scraper from Outscraper Enhances Access to Verified Business Listings

Anchorage, AK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outscraper, a provider of data solutions for businesses and researchers, has introduced its new Google Maps Scraper, a platform designed to make the process of accessing and organizing public business information more efficient. The release adds to Outscraper’s suite of tools aimed at simplifying large-scale data collection.

With the Google Maps Scraper, users can generate structured datasets of business information directly from Google Maps. The tool captures publicly available details such as company names, addresses, phone numbers, websites, categories, ratings, and other profile data. Searches can be customized by keywords, categories, or location — allowing users to build targeted business lists in minutes.

The scraper is available both as a cloud-based tool and through API integration, enabling companies to automate data workflows and manage large-scale projects. Typical use cases include regional business mapping, contact list enrichment, competitor benchmarking, and localized market analysis.

Key benefits of the Google Maps Scraper include:

Flexible search by location, category, and keyword

Download-ready data exports in structured formats

Scalable options for both small projects and enterprise needs

Secure API integration for automated workflows

Access to verified public business information globally

Outscraper developed the Google Maps Scraper to meet the growing need for reliable, accessible, and transparent data sources. By focusing on publicly available business listings, the platform helps professionals replace manual research with a faster, more systematic approach.

The Google Maps Scraper is available now to users worldwide. More information can be found at the Outscraper Website.

About Outscraper

Outscraper builds data solutions that provide businesses and organizations with access to structured public information at scale. From lead generation to market research, its platforms and APIs are used globally to support data-driven strategies. The company focuses on compliance, usability, and performance across its product suite.

Contact Info:

Name: Press Contact

Email: support@outscraper.com

Phone number: +1 628 465 2800

Organization: Outscraper, Inc.

