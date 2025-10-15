Aura Global Celebrates Major Milestone Helping 500+ Hong Kong Students Once Labeled “Unsuitable” Thrive in the Netherlands

North Point, HK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Global Ltd., a Hong Kong-based education and immigration consultancy, is marking a major milestone after helping more than 500 families transform academic setbacks into global success stories. With a 90% post-graduation retention rate and a growing number of graduates securing employment before completing their studies, Aura Global’s outcomes demonstrate the measurable impact of inclusive, skills-based learning environments for Hong Kong youth.

Through personalized study pathways in the Netherlands, students once limited by the city’s exam-driven education system have gone on to graduate, find employment, and rediscover confidence and purpose abroad.

Student Outcomes Reflect Consistent Results

Aura Global’s milestones highlight improvements in both academic and personal outcomes among participating students. Data collected from recent cohorts show recurring patterns of adjustment and success across diverse backgrounds.

Improved social integration : Students previously affected by social anxiety or disengagement in Hong Kong reported greater participation and confidence within two months of arrival in the Netherlands.

: Students previously affected by social anxiety or disengagement in Hong Kong reported greater participation and confidence within two months of arrival in the Netherlands. Enhanced adaptability: Students labelled as rebellious – those who had experienced disciplinary or motivational issues in traditional classrooms – adapted positively to the Netherland’s collaborative learning model, demonstrating improved group engagement and performance.

Students labelled as rebellious – those who had experienced disciplinary or motivational issues in traditional classrooms – adapted positively to the Netherland’s collaborative learning model, demonstrating improved group engagement and performance. Accessible education pathways: Students transitioning from Hong Kong’s private schools to Dutch universities, where annual tuition and living costs average HK$79,000, have achieved comparable academic stability at a significantly lower overall expense.





According to Margaret Szeto, Founder of Aura Global, these results consistently show that when students are placed in systems that emphasize participation, inclusivity, and well-being, their academic and social development accelerates.

Background Behind the Initiative

Hong Kong’s exam-centric education structure has remained largely unchanged for more than three decades, emphasizing standardized testing as the key determinant of opportunity. Even high-achieving students can face barriers to local university admission, while others are labeled as underperforming based solely on grades.

Experiencing the struggle firsthand, Szeto founded Aura Global to address this challenge.

Margaret Szeto, Founder of Aura Global

“Even as a Hong Kong swimming champion, I nearly couldn't re-enter my own school to continue to Form 6 after scoring only 11 points on HKCEE,” shares Szeto. “I was fortunate my headmaster believed in my potential despite my grades and gave me a second chance. But what happens to students who don't have that luck? Who don't have someone willing to look beyond test scores? That’s exactly why I founded Aura Global – to be that ‘second chance’ for students the system has written off.”

From that vision, Aura Global developed a credible, student-first model that combines academic placement with cultural and psychological support.

Milestone Metrics Demonstrate Impact

Aura Global’s latest figures highlight steady, verifiable progress across academic, professional, and personal outcomes over their years of operation.

500+ families supported through education and relocation pathways since 2018

90% student retention in the Netherlands post-graduation, compared with declining figures in the UK, US, and Australia

Employment before graduation: Increasing numbers of graduates, including placements with Beijing Tong Ren Tang Netherlands, are hired while still completing their degrees

Holistic transformation: Noticeable improvements in emotional stability, motivation, and communication within the first academic term abroad

A Shift Toward Inclusive Education

Aura Global’s long list of milestones reflect more than numerical success, it marks a broader shift in how Hong Kong students and families view education, resilience, and opportunity. Each student transformation is a proof that potential can flourish when the right support system is in place.

As more families seek alternatives to Hong Kong’s rigid, exam-centric model, Aura Global continues to bridge the gap between performance and personal growth, helping students navigate transitions with more stability and purpose. The consultancy remains focused on supporting students through informed decision-making, ensuring their education choices align with long-term growth and employability in global context.

To learn more about Aura Global’s education and relocation programs or explore opportunities for studying in the Netherlands, visit https://aura-global.com/ or contact +852 2892 7353 for a consultation.

About Aura Global

Aura Global is a Hong Kong–based education and immigration consultancy helping students and families create new futures through personalized global pathways. Established in 2018, the firm provides end-to-end guidance on overseas education, immigration planning, and cultural transition support. Its services cover multiple destinations across Europe, including the Netherlands and Germany, with programs tailored to align academic goals with long-term career opportunities. Guided by the principles of credibility, intelligence, and transparency, Aura Global is committed to helping clients make informed, confident decisions as they pursue education, professional growth, and new beginnings abroad.





