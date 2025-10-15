Liberate Raises $50M to Build the First-Ever Reasoning AI Agents for Insurance

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberate, the AI company reinventing how insurance carriers and agencies operate and serve their customers, today announced a $50 million Series B funding round led by Battery Ventures, with participation from new investor Canapi Ventures and returning backers Redpoint Ventures, Eclipse, and Commerce Ventures. This follows the company’s Series A led by Redpoint just over a year ago, bringing its total funding to $72 million. Battery General Partner Marcus Ryu, the co-founder and former CEO of Guidewire Software, will join Liberate’s board.

Liberate builds AI agents to automate manual tasks for the insurance industry. The company started with and specializes in voice AI - the most complex and most valuable channel in insurance - and is now expanding into full workflow automation across sales, servicing, and claims via voice, email, SMS, and digital. Instead of just answering questions or routing tickets, these agents are designed to resolve entire insurance workflows: quoting policies, processing claims, servicing policy holders, updating endorsements, and more. By embedding directly into insurers’ core systems, Liberate reduces the need for large support teams, cuts operational costs, and improves customer response times.

Founded by Amrish Singh, Ryan Eldridge and Jason St. Pierre, veterans of enterprise software with decades of experience in regulated industries, Liberate was created to address one of the insurance industry’s most pressing challenges: the $300 billion global labor cost in insurance operations.

The insurance industry faces mounting pressures, from loss inflation and low margins to increasing regulatory burdens. Traditional models rely on large teams of people to process claims, manage policies, and handle service requests. Liberate is flipping that model by deploying advanced AI agents that directly interact with customers and are capable of executing complete insurance workflows across sales, service, and claims. Their near-term vision is to build reasoning agents capable of handling the entire spectrum of insurance carrier and agency operations - fully autonomously with human in the loop expert intervention.

“Our singular focus on the P&C insurance industry, pre-packaged integrations into most major carrier core systems & agency management systems, and emphasis on end-to-end resolution of calls and emails has enabled us to demonstrate real ROI with every carrier and agency we work with,” said Singh. “The Series B funding will allow us to further accelerate the deep AI reasoning capabilities we have in our autonomous task resolution agents and help our customers deliver the best customer experience at the industry’s lowest cost.”

Liberate’s agents are already integrated across major insurers, agencies, and enterprise service providers. Results include:

“Liberate combines two major new capabilities in the service of P&C insurers: voice AI-powered, omnichannel customer engagement and agentic AI-powered completion of sales and services workflows,” said Battery Ventures’ Ryu. "As such, I believe they are at the forefront of AI-native companies actually delivering enterprise value while elevating customer satisfaction. Key to this delivery is the Liberate team's deep understanding of insurance processes and IT environments."

The technology combines reinforcement learning with deep insurance domain expertise, enabling long, regulated conversations that go beyond what generic AI models can handle. Each agent is tuned to navigate the complexity of insurance systems, execute transactions, and provide auditable, compliant outputs. With this orchestration, insurers gain not only faster resolution and higher accuracy but also a structural path to profitability and resilience in an industry often constrained by inefficiency.

Liberate’s platform goes beyond off-the-shelf large language models by leveraging reinforcement learning tuned for long, regulated insurance conversations. Its AI agents integrate directly into carrier core systems, enabling them to not only converse but also complete transactions end-to-end. Every interaction is auditable, with human-in-the-loop safety mechanisms for regulatory compliance.

The Series B funding will accelerate product development and expand deployments across carriers and agencies worldwide.

About Liberate

Liberate is building the agentic future of insurance. Its AI-powered agents handle the full scope of insurance workflows - from sales and service to claims - allowing insurers to reduce costs, improve customer satisfaction, and unlock profitability in an industry long constrained by inefficiency. Founded by Amrish Singh, Ryan Eldridge, Jason St. Pierre and a team of enterprise software and insurance veterans, Liberate partners with leading carriers and agencies to deliver transformative ROI in weeks.

