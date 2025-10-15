Republican Candidate for Congress Michael Carbonara Nears $1 Million Fundraising Milestone – Powered by Innovative Crypto-Driven Campaign

Broward County, FL, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republican Michael Carbonara’s campaign announced today a war chest worth nearly $1 million, positioning the candidate as a formidable opponent to career politician Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Florida’s 25th Congressional District.

Breaking the norm of political fundraising, Carbonara is leveraging his own expertise and career success to grow the campaign’s financial assets by relying on blockchain-based technology. The campaign’s public wallet reveals nearly $1 million in liquid assets and gives stakeholders, donors and voters a real-time view of investments and expenditures.

“Floridians are struggling to make ends meet with the high cost of groceries, essentials, property taxes and insurance. When the government should be working to make life better, Debbie Wasserman Schultz is keeping the government shut down,” said Carbonara. “It’s time we retire career politicians and let hard work and innovation make the government work for you. I’m running to restore our freedoms and give every American the chance to prosper.”

The funds invested in Bitcoin represent a sizable lead over the $811,417.37 Debbie Wasserman Schultz had reported in collections January 1 through June 30.

Michael Carbonara, a lifelong conservative and entrepreneur, launched his campaign last month . Having built successful businesses in banking, cryptocurrency and fertility care, Michael thrives on breaking the conventional molds to create, innovate and drive solutions.

Michael Carbonara resides in South Florida with his wife, who fled communist Cuba for freedom in America, and their two daughters, where he continues to build businesses while preparing to fight for the restoration of freedom that will put America first and make America great.

