Web 3 Private Equity Fund FusionX Digital to become the new operator of WOO X, plans to scale centralized exchange while growing token utility

Road Town, BVI, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO and FusionX Digital have entered into a strategic partnership that includes FusionX Digital acquiring the centralized exchange WOO X. The move brings an experienced operator of centralized exchanges into the WOO ecosystem to scale the platform, expand the global reach of the WOO brand, and increase utility for the WOO token. Users will see no disruption - all accounts, assets, trading, and support remain fully uninterrupted.

FusionX Digital is a private equity fund that specializes in scaling centralized cryptocurrency exchanges through institutional-grade operational practices and compliance frameworks, with direct access to regulated capital markets. WOO X represents a cornerstone partnership for FusionX Digital, which will leverage its specialized expertise in exchange operations and regulatory compliance to accelerate the platform's growth trajectory.

To ensure a smooth transition and to strategically guide this new phase of growth, the platform will establish a Global Strategy Committee tasked with overseeing the integration process, advising on product evolution, and ensuring that the user experience remains at the core of all decision-making. The Global Strategy Committee brings together leading professionals in blockchain, cybersecurity, finance, and user experience, among them Sheldon Xia, founder of BitMart Exchange. Their invaluable insights will be instrumental in shaping a platform that is not only powerful but also intuitive and secure for our global community.

“We’re excited to see WOO X take the next step by expanding its reach, enhancing the trading experience, and strengthening the brand among institutional and global users. With its established network, we recognize a major opportunity to grow the ecosystem together. The Committee will focus on WOO X’s globally compliant development, ensuring strong regulatory alignment across key markets,” said Xia.

The transition is expected to take place gradually over the next six months, with WOO and FusionX Digital working closely to ensure a seamless user experience. In addition, the two teams are pursuing further initiatives to strengthen their partnership and advance the ecosystem.

Under the leadership of co-founder Jack Tan, WOO’s team will sharpen its focus on driving innovation in DeFi and AI, particularly through the development of decentralized trading and AI products:

WOOFi , an omnichain DEX for spot and perpetual trading, currently processing $50–$200 million in daily volume

Starchild, an agentic AI platform designed for strategy creation and execution on decentralized exchanges, currently in closed beta

“For the WOO ecosystem to thrive, it requires sharp focus - now possible with an exceptionally capable operator leading WOO X,” said Tan. “With FusionX Digital at the helm, we can double down on what we do best: building the future of trading in DeFi and AI. This step elevates us by bringing in specialized partners who share our long-term vision for WOO.”

The WOO token remains decentralized and governed independently by a foundation overseeing the growth of WOOFi. The WOO Foundation is committed to ensuring that utility and value accrual from ecosystem products flow back to the WOO token, and to grow the brand globally. This partnership with FusionX Digital adds another experienced builder to the ecosystem, strengthening decentralization and reinforcing momentum behind the token’s long-term roadmap.

About FusionX Digital

FusionX Digital is a premier private equity fund focused on acquiring and operationalizing digital assets across the Web3 ecosystem. With a mission to drive value creation and facilitate capital market integration for promising ventures, our fund specializes in identifying, acquiring, and optimizing high-potential assets.

Our founding team brings a wealth of hands-on experience in the digital asset space, encompassing a deep understanding of operations, strategic management, investment, and mergers & acquisitions. This extensive expertise allows us to not only acquire assets but also to transform their value by leveraging our operational insights and market-leading strategies. FusionX Digital is committed to building a portfolio that shapes the future of the decentralized web while delivering substantial returns for our investors.

About WOO X

WOO X is a global centralized crypto futures and spot trading platform offering the best-in-class liquidity and price execution. WOO X has achieved a daily volume exceeding $1.6 billion and is home to hundreds of thousands of traders worldwide. WOO X traders benefit from radical transparency through our industry-first live Proof of Reserves & liabilities dashboard and the company's mission to maintain the trust of its growing community of traders.



