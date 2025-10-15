Toll Brothers Announces Final Opportunity to Purchase a New Home at Newton Luxury Townhome Community in Jacksonville, Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to purchase a new home at Newton, an exclusive townhome community located in Jacksonville, Florida. Only one move-in ready home with Toll Brothers Designer Appointed Features remains available for sale in the community, located at 11347 Newtonian Blvd in Jacksonville.

Located in the sought-after master-planned community of eTown in Jacksonville, the final open-concept townhome for sale at Newton offers a two-story great room, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, a 2-car garage, and an oversized backyard with lawn maintenance included in the homeowner's association. The home is priced at $499,000.





Newton residents enjoy access to Recharge, eTown’s amenity center which includes a resort-style zero-entry pool with adjoining three-lane lap pool, high-tech fitness center, outdoor yoga lawn, rooftop patio, kids' playground, event lawn, and dog park. In the heart of eTown is the Village Center with shops, restaurants, and gathering spaces. Newton is conveniently located off Interstate 295 and Florida 9B, and is just minutes to nearby schools, medical centers, and more.

"We invite home buyers to tour our final home for sale at Newton before it is too late," said Greg Netro, Group President of Toll Brothers in North Florida. "This community offers the modern conveniences and luxury amenities that define the ideal Jacksonville lifestyle."

For more information on Newton and other Toll Brothers communities in the Jacksonville area, call 844-871-7466 or visit TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85b0874e-3994-462f-8423-496b3f03df73

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)