Toll Brothers Announces Grand Opening of 6 New Model Homes at Metro Heights in Montebello, California

MONTEBELLO, Calif., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of six new model homes at Metro Heights, a master-planned community in Montebello, California. These model homes, located in the Skyview and Silverstone collections, are now open for touring at 425 Mariposa Way in Montebello.

“We are excited to unveil these stunning new model homes at Metro Heights,” said Brad Hare, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southern California. “Our thoughtfully designed homes offer luxurious living spaces, breathtaking views, and access to unparalleled resort-style amenities, making Metro Heights an ideal place for families to call home.”





Metro Heights is a gated community nestled in the hills of Montebello, offering one- and two-story single-family homes with 3 to 7 bedrooms, 2.5 to 6 bathrooms, and 2- to 4-car garages. Homes are priced from $1.29 million. Toll Brothers homes in Metro Heights range from approximately 1,440 to 3,250+ square feet and feature open floor plans, spacious kitchens, luxurious primary suites, and ample outdoor living spaces.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

The Metro Heights master plan boasts a gated entry and unparalleled resort-style amenities. The 10,000-square-foot recreation center includes multiple pools, spas, private cabanas, a state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor and outdoor social gathering spaces, and several event spaces. The pool area features a luxury outdoor kitchen, barbecues, and fireplaces perfect for enjoying the beautiful California weather. The community also offers a 5-acre public park, four pocket parks, a scenic promenade, and six trails.

Families will appreciate the top-rated schools in the area, as well as proximity to shopping and dining at the nearby Shops at Montebello and Montebello Town Square. With no Mello Roos fees and low-maintenance living, Metro Heights offers a perfect balance of luxury and convenience.

For more information on Metro Heights, or to schedule a tour of the new Toll Brothers model homes, call 866-232-1631 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

