Future BookSea Technology Ltd. Launches Global Reading Initiative to Advance Digital Education and Cultural Inclusion in India

Denver, Colorado , Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future BookSea Technology Ltd. (FBT), a global leader in digital reading and cultural innovation, today announced the official launch of its Global Reading Initiative, a program designed to promote reading equality, inclusive education, and cross-cultural exchange through digital technology.

The first phase of the initiative will be rolled out across India, Southeast Asia, and several African countries, aiming to provide digital reading and learning resources to more than 10 million people.

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Denver, Colorado, FBT is a cultural technology company driven by artificial intelligence and digital publishing innovation. Since its inception, the company has been committed to delivering high-quality content to diverse linguistic and regional audiences, combining cultural creativity with social responsibility to bridge the gap between education and technology.

As part of the Global Reading Initiative, FBT will supply digital reading terminals and e-book content packages to under-resourced regions, alongside multilingual AI learning assistants that help users overcome language barriers and access equal learning opportunities.

In India, the company plans to establish 30,000 digital reading hubs supporting local language learning and vocational education programs. The project is expected to create over 1 million local jobs within the next two years.





“India is a vital part of our global strategy. With its young and dynamic digital population, the country offers immense potential for inclusive learning. Through collaborations with local education departments and nonprofit organizations, we hope to make the power of reading accessible to everyone,”

said FBT’s Head of Public Affairs at the launch event.

Driving Education, Employment, and Cultural Participation

Beyond expanding access to educational resources, FBT is actively fostering employment opportunities and community engagement across India and neighboring regions. The company has established a regional operations center in Karnataka, hiring staff in technology, content, and customer service roles.

Through partnerships with universities and community organizations, FBT has also launched the “Read & Work” initiative, offering training programs in digital publishing and cultural management to empower young professionals.

Simultaneously, FBT has unveiled its Global Content Co-Creation Program, inviting authors, educators, and cultural institutions to collaborate in digital publishing and distribution. The platform provides an open copyright system, multilingual translation services, and AI-powered content review tools to ensure that high-quality works are fairly and globally accessible.

This initiative will enhance the visibility of Indian creators in the international digital publishing ecosystem.

Industry experts view FBT’s initiative not merely as a business expansion, but as a practical contribution to global educational equity and digital cultural exchange. In an era of rapid digital transformation, cultural technology companies like FBT—through open collaboration and AI empowerment—are emerging as new engines of knowledge sharing and social progress.

Commitment to Sustainable Development

Looking ahead, FBT plans to expand its reach to 50 countries and regions by 2026, building a global reading ecosystem aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)—particularly Quality Education and Reduced Inequalities.

The company also intends to increase investment in India, deepen local production and content partnerships, and support community-level digital transformation efforts.

FBT reaffirms its mission:

“To create value through reading and to bridge cultures through knowledge.”

Through this initiative, the company aspires to make reading a shared benefit for all and to ensure that technology truly becomes a force for educational and cultural equality.







