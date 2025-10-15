GMCS Announces Rise in Board Scholars Awards: A Decade of Growth and Purpose

Gallup, NM , Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gallup-McKinley County Schools (GMCS) proudly announces a total of 1,090 Board Scholar awards have been earned by students in GMCS this year, reflecting the District’s continued commitment to student success.

The increasing number of GMCS Board Scholars is the result of nearly a decade of intentional transformation. Over the past nine years, the district has focused on meeting students’ diverse needs, creating equitable educational opportunities, empowering staff, and ensuring high-quality instruction in every classroom. These efforts are supported by programs, policies, and practices designed to help students and families thrive, despite the social, economic, and geographic challenges within the GMCS community.

A Holistic Approach to Student Success

GMCS emphasizes the development of the whole child—academically, socially, and emotionally. Initiatives such as aligned standards and lesson plans, professional development for staff, counseling and social-emotional support programs, and student-centered experiences like Teen Court, D.A.R.E., Middle School Bike Clubs, and student-led conferences are designed to empower students, strengthen well-being, and build confidence.

The district also prioritizes parental and guardian engagement, fostering strong academic partnerships between families and classrooms to ensure students take accountability for their learning and develop critical communication skills.

Celebrating Cultural Diversity

GMCS proudly integrates cultural diversity into its curriculum, programs, and partnerships. The Heritage Language and Culture Department has developed a first-of-its-kind Navajo Language and Culture curriculum to preserve and revitalize the Diné language and teachings. Dr. Ophelia M. Sanchez, Director of Cultural Education, noted, “Culture and language are inseparable…Our work in language revitalization is vital—once lost, a language takes generations to restore. We are leading this effort to preserve and pass on the Diné language to future generations.”

Commitment to Excellence

GMCS ensures every student has access to high-quality education, from early exposure to careers in elementary school to Career Pathway programs, dual credit courses, and early college high school opportunities in high school. Over 95% of high school students participate in Career Pathway programs, and more than 600 are enrolled in early college programs offering the chance to earn an associate degree alongside their diploma. Paid internships, participation in state and national competitions, and civic readiness programs further prepare students for success beyond the classroom.

Investing in People and Purpose

GMCS invests in both staff and students to ensure long-term growth. The district has implemented historic salary increases, retention incentives, housing support, and comprehensive benefits for staff, while removing financial barriers for students by providing school supplies, technology, waived fees, and access to educational experiences and programs.

Equity, Equality, and Access

GMCS has been a leader in securing funding and resources to improve education for all students, including playing a key role in the Yazzie-Martinez lawsuit, which has put more than $1 Billion into public education in New Mexico and restoring Impact Aid funding. Capital Outlay investments exceeding $300 million have upgraded facilities, heating and cooling systems, security, and transportation infrastructure, ensuring equitable access to high-quality education across the district.

Community Engagement

Partnerships with families, local businesses, tribal communities, and government entities are central to GMCS’s approach. Internship opportunities, mentorship programs, and collaboration with law enforcement to support safe schools demonstrate the district’s commitment to community-connected learning.

Looking Ahead

The record number of GMCS Board Scholars this year exemplifies the district’s vision for excellence, equity, and cultural strength. Superintendent Mike Hyatt reflected, “The incredible progress our students have made over the past decade is a direct reflection of the commitment, courage, and heart of the entire GMCS community. Our students are achieving levels never seen before thanks to the strong, unwavering support of our Board of Education. Their vision and investment in our students, staff, and programs have made this transformation possible. The success of our Board Scholars and the academic growth we see across GMCS are not by chance, but the result of years of intentional work by a dedicated staff and a School Board that believes deeply in our students and their potential. I am truly honored to be part of this work and to serve alongside so many devoted individuals who put students first every single day.”



