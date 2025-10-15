Greenlight Restoration Solutions Expands Water Damage and Mold Remediation Services Across Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

Flower Mound, TX , Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Restoration Solutions announces the expansion of its comprehensive restoration services across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. The company's growth responds to increasing demands for professional water damage restoration and mold remediation services in Mesquite, Plano, and surrounding communities.



The expansion of Greenlight Restoration Solutions brings specialized Dallas water restoration expertise to homeowners from Highland Park to DeSoto. Operating from its Flower Mound headquarters, the company has strengthened its presence along major corridors including I-35E and Highway 121, ensuring swift response to restoration emergencies throughout North Texas.

Serving communities from Grapevine to Farmers Branch, the company's certified specialists address everything from minor leaks to major structural repairs. Residents in Arlington, Coppell, and Allen now have access to comprehensive mold inspection and removal services, particularly crucial during Texas's humid summer months when moisture-related issues typically surge.

"Our expansion across the metroplex enables us to better serve homeowners facing water damage and mold challenges," states the Operations Director. "As North Texas experiences more severe weather events, our team stands ready to protect homes from Lewisville to Rowlett with professional restoration solutions."

The company's services have proven especially valuable in Irving and surrounding areas, where aging infrastructure often leads to unexpected water damage. Through advanced detection methods, the team identifies hidden moisture issues that could compromise structural integrity, offering preventive solutions before minor problems escalate into major repairs.

From its strategic location in Flower Mound, the company has developed specialized protocols for addressing the unique challenges faced by homeowners across Dallas County. The comprehensive service suite includes water extraction, structural drying, mold remediation, and full home remodeling, with particular attention to kitchen and bathroom restoration projects.

Looking ahead, the company plans to further enhance its presence across the region, particularly in rapidly growing communities along the Highway 380 corridor. This strategic growth ensures that more homeowners have access to professional restoration services when facing water-related emergencies.

The recent expansion has positioned the company to address seasonal challenges specific to North Texas, including flash flooding risks along White Rock Creek and Trinity River tributaries. By maintaining strong relationships with local insurance providers and property managers, the team facilitates smoother restoration processes for homeowners throughout the metroplex.

Visit https://greenlightrestoration.com to learn more about their comprehensive water damage and mold remediation services.

Greenlight Restoration Solutions provides comprehensive restoration services across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. From its Flower Mound headquarters, the company delivers professional water damage restoration, mold remediation, fire damage recovery, and complete home remodeling services. Through its certified specialists and state-of-the-art equipment, the company maintains the highest standards in restoration and repair services throughout North Texas.

