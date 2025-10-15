DHT Holdings, Inc. to announce third quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, October 29, 2025

HAMILTON, BERMUDA, October 15, 2025 - DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: DHT or the “Company”) will release its third quarter 2025 results after market close on Wednesday, October 29, 2025.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast, which will include a slide presentation, at 8:00 a.m. EST/14:00 CET on Thursday, October 30, 2025, to discuss the results for the quarter.

To access the conference call the participants are required to register in advance of the conference using this link:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI0fc6f08664154a24a3e7baf90c3fbb8c

Upon registering, each participant will be provided with participant dial-in numbers and a unique personal PIN. Participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the Call Me feature instead of dialing the nearest dial-in number.

The webcast, which will include a slide presentation, will be available on the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v4u8ssyk

and can also be accessed in the Investor Relations section on DHT's website at www.dhtankers.com.

A recording of the audio and slides presented will be available until November 6, 2025, at 14:00 CET.

The recording can be accessed through the following link:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/v4u8ssyk

DHT is an independent crude oil tanker company. Our fleet trades internationally and consists of crude oil tankers in the VLCC segment.

