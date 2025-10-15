Elme Communities to Release Third Quarter 2025 Results on Thursday, October 23rd

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elme Communities (the “Company”) (NYSE:ELME), a value-oriented multifamily owner and operator, will release third quarter earnings results after market close on Thursday, October 23rd, 2025. The Company will not hold a conference call related to the third quarter earnings release.

