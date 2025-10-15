SL Green Realty Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2025 EPS of $0.34 Per Share; and FFO of $1.58 Per Share

Financial and Operating Highlights

Net income attributable to common stockholders of $0.34 per share for the third quarter of 2025 as compared to net loss of $0.21 per share for the same period in 2024 .

F unds from operations ("FFO") of $1.58 per share for the third quarter of 2025, net of transaction costs of $13.1 million, or $0.17 per share, primarily related to the Company's pursuit of a gaming license. The Company reported FFO of $1.13 per share for the same period in 2024.

Signed 52 Manhattan office leases totaling 657,942 square feet in the third quarter of 2025 and 143 Manhattan office leases totaling 1,801,768 square feet for the first nine months of 2025. The mark-to-market on signed Manhattan office leases was 2.7% lower for the third quarter and 1.1% lower for the first nine months of 2025 than the previous fully escalated rents on the same spaces.

Manhattan same-store office occupancy increased to 92.4% as of September 30, 2025, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced. The Company expects to increase Manhattan same-store office occupancy, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced, to 93.2% by December 31, 2025.

Investing Highlights

Entered into a contract to purchase Park Avenue Tower, located at 65 East 55th Street, for $730.0 million. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.



Closed on the sale of a 5.0% interest in One Vanderbilt Avenue to Mori Building Co., Ltd. for a gross asset valuation of $4.7 billion . The transaction generated proceeds to the Company of $86.6 million .

Entered into a contract to purchase 346 Madison Avenue and the adjacent site at 11 East 44th Street for $160.0 million. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Financing Highlights

Together with our joint venture partner, completed a $1.4 billion , five-year, fixed-rate refinancing of 11 Madison Avenue. The mortgage carries a stated coupon of 5.625% , which the Company hedged to an effective rate of 5.592% for its portion.

An affiliate of the Company and a joint venture partner extinguished the debt encumbering 1552-1560 Broadway, which resulted in the Company recording a net gain on discounted debt extinguishment of $57.2 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Closed on a modification and extension of the mortgage on 100 Church Street. The modification included a paydown of the principal balance by $5.0 million to $365.0 million and extended the final maturity date to June 2028, inclusive of extension options. The interest rate was maintained at 5.887% through June 2027, after which the interest rate is fixed at 4.982% through final maturity.



Special Servicing and Asset Management Highlights

The Company's special servicing business increased by $1.6 billion in active assignments, which now totals $7.7 billion, with an additional $9.9 billion for which the Company has been designated as special servicer on assets that are not currently in active special servicing.



NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (the "Company") (NYSE: SLG) today reported a net income attributable to common stockholders for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $24.9 million, or $0.34 per share, as compared to a net loss of $13.3 million, or $0.21 per share, for the same period in 2024.

The Company reported a net loss attributable to common stockholders for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 of $7.3 million, or $0.12 per share as compared to net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.06 per share for the same period in 2024.

The Company reported FFO for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 of $120.4 million or $1.58 per share, net of transaction costs of $13.1 million, or $0.17 per share, primarily related to the Company's pursuit of a gaming license. The Company reported FFO of $78.6 million, or $1.13 per share, or $87.6 million and $1.26 per share, net of $9.0 million, or $0.13 per share, of negative non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives, for the same period in 2024.

The Company reported FFO for the nine months ended September 30, 2025 of $351.4 million or $4.60 per share, inclusive of $71.6 million, or $0.94 per share, of income, excluding interest income, related to the repayment of the commercial mortgage investment at 522 Fifth Avenue and $57.2 million, or $0.75 per share, of net gain on discounted debt extinguishment at 1552-1560 Broadway, and net of $14.5 million, or $0.19 per share, of investment reserves, transaction costs of $13.6 million, or $0.18 per share, and $3.9 million, or $0.05 per share, of negative non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives. The Company reported FFO of $437.9 million, or $6.30 per share, for the same period in 2024, inclusive of $190.1 million, or $2.74 per share, of gains on discounted debt extinguishments at 2 Herald Square, 280 Park Avenue, and 719 Seventh Avenue and net of negative $2.5 million, or $0.04 per share, of negative non-cash fair value adjustments on mark-to-market derivatives.

All per share amounts are presented on a diluted basis.

Operating and Leasing Activity

Same-store cash NOI, including the Company's share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased by 4.2% for the third quarter of 2025, or 5.5% excluding lease termination income, as compared to the same period in 2024.

Same-store cash NOI, including the Company's share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased by 0.8% for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, or 1.6% excluding lease termination income, as compared to the same period in 2024, due, in part, to lower percentage rent received by One Vanderbilt from SUMMIT due to the Ascent feature being temporarily taken out of service for maintenance. It is expected to be returned to service in the fourth quarter of 2025.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company signed 52 office leases in its Manhattan office portfolio totaling 657,942 square feet. The average rent on the Manhattan office leases signed in the third quarter of 2025 was $92.81 per rentable square foot with an average lease term of 8.9 years and average tenant concessions of 9.1 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $99.09 per rentable square foot. Thirty-three leases comprising 319,256 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $90.65 per rentable square foot, representing a 2.7% decrease over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces.

During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company signed 143 office leases in its Manhattan office portfolio totaling 1,801,768 square feet. The average rent on the Manhattan office leases signed in 2025 was $88.91 per rentable square foot with an average lease term of 8.9 years and average tenant concessions of 8.5 months of free rent with a tenant improvement allowance of $91.89 per rentable square foot. Ninety-three leases comprising 989,633 square feet, representing office leases on space that had been occupied within the prior twelve months, are considered replacement leases on which mark-to-market is calculated. Those replacement leases had average starting rents of $89.25 per rentable square foot, representing a 1.1% decrease over the previous fully escalated rents on the same office spaces.

Occupancy in the Company's Manhattan same-store office portfolio was 92.4% as of September 30, 2025, inclusive of 361,924 square feet of leases signed but not yet commenced, as compared to 91.5% at the end of the previous quarter. The Company expects to increase Manhattan same-store office occupancy, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced, to 93.2% by December 31, 2025.

Significant leasing activity in the third quarter and to date in the fourth quarter includes:

New lease with Harvey AI Corporation for 96,781 square feet at One Madison Avenue;

In October, a new expansion lease with a financial services company for 92,663 square feet at One Madison Avenue;

New expansion lease with New York State Office of General Services for 66,106 square feet at 919 Third Avenue;

New lease with Sigma Computing, Inc. for 64,077 square feet at One Madison Avenue;

Early renewal with Teneo Holdings LLC for 46,551 square feet at 280 Park Avenue;

New expansion lease with Sagard Holdings Management Corp for 40,516 square feet at 280 Park Avenue;

New lease with Tempus AI, Inc. for 39,565 square feet at 11 Madison Avenue;

Early renewal with Ares Management LLC for 36,316 square feet at 245 Park Avenue;

New lease with Geico for 25,854 square feet at 1350 Avenue of the Americas.



Investment Activity

In October, the Company entered into a contract to purchase Park Avenue Tower, located at 65 East 55th Street, for $730.0 million. The acquisition will deliver sustainable cash flow and provide long-term value creation while further solidifying the Company’s commitment to being the leading owner of premier properties along Park Avenue. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

In September, the Company closed on the sale of a 5.0% interest in One Vanderbilt Avenue to Mori Building Co., Ltd, Japan's leading urban landscape developer. The sale follows Mori's acquisition of an 11.0% interest in the trophy office tower in November 2024. Both investments were completed at a gross asset valuation of $4.7 billion. After completion of the transaction, SLG maintains a 55.0% stake in One Vanderbilt Avenue. The transaction generated proceeds to the Company of $86.6 million.

In August, the Company entered into a contract to purchase 346 Madison Avenue and the adjacent site at 11 East 44th Street for $160.0 million, providing the Company the opportunity to pursue a world-class, ground-up new office development. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Debt and Preferred Equity Investment Activity

The carrying value of the Company’s debt and preferred equity portfolio, excluding the Company's investment in the SLG Opportunistic Debt Fund, was $289.7 million at September 30, 2025. The portfolio had a weighted average current yield of 8.8% as of September 30, 2025, or 11.2% excluding the effect of $63.0 million of investments that are on non-accrual.

Financing Activity

In September, the Company, together with its joint venture partner, completed a $1.4 billion, five-year, fixed-rate refinancing of 11 Madison Avenue. The mortgage carries a stated coupon of 5.625%, which the Company hedged to an effective rate of 5.592% for its portion. The new mortgage replaces the previous $1.4 billion of debt on the property, which was comprised of a $1.075 billion senior mortgage and two mezzanine loans totaling $325.0 million.

In September, the Company closed on a modification and extension of the mortgage on 100 Church Street. The modification included a paydown of the principal balance by $5.0 million to $365.0 million and extended the maturity date to June 2028, inclusive of extension options. The interest rate was maintained at 5.887% through June 2027, after which the interest rate is fixed at 4.982% through final maturity.

In September, an affiliate of the Company and a joint venture partner extinguished the debt encumbering 1552-1560 Broadway, which had a total debt claim of $219.5 million, inclusive of $26.4 million of accrued and unpaid interest, for $63.0 million, which resulted in the Company recording a net gain on discounted debt extinguishment of $57.2 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Special Servicing and Asset Management Activity

The Company's special servicing business increased by $1.6 billion in active assignments, which now totals $7.7 billion, with an additional $9.9 billion for which the Company has been designated as special servicer on assets that are not currently in active special servicing.

Dividends

In the third quarter of 2025, the Company declared:

Three monthly ordinary dividends on its outstanding common stock of $0.2575 per share, which were paid in cash on August 15, September 15 and October 15, 2025;

A quarterly dividend on its outstanding 6.50% Series I Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock of $0.40625 per share for the period July 15, 2025 through and including October 14, 2025, which was paid in cash on October 15, 2025, and is the equivalent of an annualized dividend of $1.625 per share.

Disclaimers

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

During the quarterly conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in this release and in the Company’s Supplemental Package.

SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Revenues: 2025 2024 2025 2024 Rental revenue, net $ 149,672 $ 139,616 $ 441,725 $ 403,382 Escalation and reimbursement revenues 18,864 17,317 55,067 45,687 SUMMIT Operator revenue 32,883 36,437 86,424 94,643 Investment income 4,356 5,344 26,809 18,938 Interest income from real estate loans held by consolidated securitization vehicles 10,838 4,771 47,868 4,771 Other income 28,204 26,206 68,686 72,972 Total revenues 244,817 229,691 726,579 640,393 Expenses: Operating expenses, including related party expenses of $6 and $9 in 2025 and $0 and $2 in 2024 57,673 49,507 164,840 139,448 Real estate taxes 37,627 30,831 112,594 94,495 Operating lease rent 6,106 6,363 18,317 19,136 SUMMIT Operator expenses 35,959 37,901 82,570 82,947 Interest expense, net of interest income 47,235 42,091 138,234 109,067 Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,724 1,669 5,153 4,885 SUMMIT Operator tax expense (benefit) 1,279 (1,779 ) 2,781 (1,219 ) Interest expense on senior obligations of consolidated securitization vehicles 10,838 3,330 45,827 3,330 Depreciation and amortization 63,216 53,176 187,874 154,007 Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries — — (71,326 ) — Transaction related costs 13,129 171 13,601 263 Marketing, general and administrative 23,701 21,015 67,004 62,360 Total expenses 298,487 244,275 767,469 668,719 Equity in net (loss) income from unconsolidated joint ventures (9,287 ) (15,428 ) (30,892 ) 100,057 Income from debt fund investments, net 1,176 — 1,776 — Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate 86,872 371 84,926 19,006 Purchase price and other fair value adjustments 11,138 12,906 (8,090 ) (36,321 ) (Loss) gain on sale of real estate, net (1,068 ) 7,471 (1,717 ) 4,730 Depreciable real estate reserves — — (8,546 ) (65,839 ) Gain on sale of marketable securities — — 10,232 — Gain on early extinguishment of debt — — — 17,777 Net income (loss) 35,161 (9,264 ) 6,799 11,084 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests: Noncontrolling interests in the Operating Partnership (1,737 ) 914 503 166 Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships (2,658 ) 985 3,079 4,150 Preferred units distributions (2,154 ) (2,176 ) (6,461 ) (6,485 ) Net income (loss) attributable to SL Green 28,612 (9,541 ) 3,920 8,915 Perpetual preferred stock dividends (3,738 ) (3,738 ) (11,213 ) (11,213 ) Net income (loss) attributable to SL Green common stockholders $ 24,874 $ (13,279 ) $ (7,293 ) $ (2,298 ) Earnings Per Share (EPS) Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.35 $ (0.21 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.06 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.34 $ (0.21 ) $ (0.12 ) $ (0.06 ) Funds From Operations (FFO) Basic FFO per share $ 1.62 $ 1.16 $ 4.72 $ 6.43 Diluted FFO per share $ 1.58 $ 1.13 $ 4.60 $ 6.30 Basic ownership interest Weighted average REIT common shares for net income per share 70,443 64,388 70,435 64,355 Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests 3,875 3,611 3,998 3,737 Basic weighted average shares and units outstanding 74,318 67,999 74,433 68,092 Diluted ownership interest Weighted average REIT common share and common share equivalents 72,553 66,122 72,442 65,774 Weighted average partnership units held by noncontrolling interests 3,875 3,611 3,998 3,737 Diluted weighted average shares and units outstanding 76,428 69,733 76,440 69,511





SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Commercial real estate properties, at cost: Land and land interests $ 1,627,895 $ 1,357,041 Building and improvements 4,082,434 3,862,224 Building leasehold and improvements 1,424,907 1,388,476 7,135,236 6,607,741 Less: accumulated depreciation (2,266,042 ) (2,126,081 ) 4,869,194 4,481,660 Cash and cash equivalents 187,039 184,294 Restricted cash 170,004 147,344 Investment in marketable securities 16,099 22,812 Tenant and other receivables 136,787 44,055 Related party receivables 15,287 26,865 Deferred rents receivable 268,770 266,428 Debt and preferred equity investments, net of discounts and deferred origination fees of $209 and $1,618 in 2025 and 2024, respectively, and allowances of $454 and $13,520 in 2025 and 2024, respectively 171,412 303,726 Investments in unconsolidated joint ventures 2,627,443 2,690,138 Debt fund investments, at fair value 73,402 — Deferred costs, net 117,054 117,132 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 869,929 865,639 Real estate loans held by consolidated securitization vehicles (includes $1,013,273 and $584,134 at fair value as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 1,013,273 709,095 Other assets 608,444 610,911 Total assets $ 11,144,137 $ 10,470,099 Liabilities Mortgages and other loans payable $ 2,288,382 $ 1,951,024 Revolving credit facility 390,000 320,000 Unsecured term loan 1,150,000 1,150,000 Unsecured notes 100,000 100,000 Deferred financing costs, net (13,632 ) (14,242 ) Total debt, net of deferred financing costs 3,914,750 3,506,782 Accrued interest payable 17,803 16,527 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 140,232 122,674 Deferred revenue 164,132 164,887 Lease liability - financing leases 107,846 106,853 Lease liability - operating leases 809,665 810,989 Dividend and distributions payable 21,942 21,816 Security deposits 65,356 60,331 Junior subordinate deferrable interest debentures held by trusts that issued trust preferred securities 100,000 100,000 Senior obligations of consolidated securitization vehicles (includes $1,013,273 and $567,487 at fair value as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 1,013,273 590,131 Other liabilities (includes $236,886 and $251,096 at fair value as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 387,641 414,153 Total liabilities 6,742,640 5,915,143 Commitments and contingencies Noncontrolling interests in Operating Partnership 280,873 288,941 Preferred units and redeemable equity 194,392 196,064 Equity SL Green stockholders' equity: Series I Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, $25.00 liquidation preference, 9,200 issued and outstanding at both September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 221,932 221,932 Common stock, $0.01 par value 160,000 shares authorized, 71,028 and 71,097 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 710 711 Additional paid-in capital 4,205,443 4,159,562 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (19,784 ) 18,196 Retained deficit (634,653 ) (449,101 ) Total SL Green Realty Corp. stockholders’ equity 3,773,648 3,951,300 Noncontrolling interests in other partnerships 152,584 118,651 Total equity 3,926,232 4,069,951 Total liabilities and equity $ 11,144,137 $ 10,470,099





SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Funds From Operations (FFO) Reconciliation: 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) attributable to SL Green common stockholders $ 24,874 $ (13,279 ) $ (7,293 ) $ (2,298 ) Add: Depreciation and amortization 63,216 53,176 187,874 154,007 Joint venture depreciation and noncontrolling interest adjustments 124,984 71,539 246,348 218,035 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,395 (1,899 ) (3,582 ) (4,316 ) Less: Equity in net gain on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate 86,872 371 84,926 19,006 Purchase price and other fair value adjustments 9,652 21,937 (5,291 ) (33,765 ) (Loss) gain on sale of real estate, net (1,068 ) 7,471 (1,717 ) 4,730 Depreciable real estate reserves — — (8,546 ) (65,839 ) Depreciable real estate reserves in unconsolidated joint venture — — (1,780 ) — Depreciation on non-rental real estate assets 1,628 1,204 4,312 3,357 FFO attributable to SL Green common stockholders and unit holders $ 120,385 $ 78,554 $ 351,443 $ 437,939





SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(unaudited and in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, Operating income and Same-store NOI Reconciliation: 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) $ 35,161 $ (9,264 ) $ 6,799 $ 11,084 Depreciable real estate reserves — — 8,546 65,839 Loss (gain) on sale of real estate, net 1,068 (7,471 ) 1,717 (4,730 ) Purchase price and other fair value adjustments (11,138 ) (12,906 ) 8,090 36,321 Equity in net (gain) loss on sale of interest in unconsolidated joint venture/real estate (86,872 ) (371 ) (84,926 ) (19,006 ) Gain on sale of marketable securities — — (10,232 ) — Depreciation and amortization 63,216 53,176 187,874 154,007 SUMMIT Operator tax expense (benefit) 1,279 (1,779 ) 2,781 (1,219 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 1,724 1,669 5,153 4,885 Interest expense, net of interest income 47,235 42,091 138,234 109,067 Interest expense on senior obligations of consolidated securitization vehicles 10,838 3,330 45,827 3,330 Operating income 62,511 68,475 309,863 359,578 Equity in net loss (income) from unconsolidated joint ventures 9,287 15,428 30,892 (100,057 ) Income from debt fund investments, net (1,176 ) — (1,776 ) — Marketing, general and administrative expense 23,701 21,015 67,004 62,360 Transaction related costs 13,129 171 13,601 263 Loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries — — (71,326 ) — SUMMIT Operator expenses 35,959 37,901 82,570 82,947 Gain on early extinguishment of debt — — — (17,777 ) Investment income (4,356 ) (5,344 ) (26,809 ) (18,938 ) Interest income from real estate loans held by consolidated securitization vehicles (10,838 ) (4,771 ) (47,868 ) (4,771 ) SUMMIT Operator revenue (32,883 ) (36,437 ) (86,424 ) (94,643 ) Non-building revenue (20,271 ) (17,414 ) (40,406 ) (48,177 ) Net operating income (NOI) 75,063 79,024 229,321 220,785 Equity in net (loss) income from unconsolidated joint ventures (9,287 ) (15,428 ) (30,892 ) 100,057 SLG share of unconsolidated JV depreciable real estate reserves — — 1,780 — SLG share of unconsolidated JV depreciation and amortization 66,616 67,954 194,844 208,052 SLG share of unconsolidated JV amortization of deferred financing costs 3,558 2,413 9,856 7,875 SLG share of unconsolidated JV interest expense, net of interest income 67,628 67,670 194,883 209,753 SLG share of unconsolidated JV transaction related costs 395 — 395 — SLG share of unconsolidated JV gain on early extinguishment of debt (57,187 ) — (57,187 ) (172,369 ) SLG share of unconsolidated JV investment income (3,963 ) (4,745 ) (13,940 ) (6,465 ) SLG share of unconsolidated JV loan loss and other investment reserves, net of recoveries — — 14,531 — SLG share of unconsolidated JV non-building revenue (1,645 ) (776 ) (5,219 ) (2,899 ) NOI including SLG share of unconsolidated JVs 141,178 196,112 538,372 564,789 NOI from other properties/affiliates 36,137 (17,073 ) (18,594 ) (53,340 ) Same-Store NOI 177,315 179,039 519,778 511,449 Straight-line and free rent (778 ) 150 (1,216 ) (1,058 ) Amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net 1,508 834 4,477 1,748 Operating lease straight-line adjustment 204 204 611 611 SLG share of unconsolidated JV straight-line and free rent (7,187 ) (3,085 ) (21,081 ) (8,001 ) SLG share of unconsolidated JV amortization of acquired above and below-market leases, net (6,595 ) (5,440 ) (19,505 ) (18,012 ) Same-store cash NOI $ 164,467 $ 171,702 $ 483,064 $ 486,737 Lease termination income (274 ) (1,369 ) (5,024 ) (3,831 ) SLG share of unconsolidated JV lease termination income (3,199 ) 87 (5,426 ) (2,630 ) Same-store cash NOI excluding lease termination income $ 160,994 $ 170,420 $ 472,614 $ 480,276







SL GREEN REALTY CORP.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES - DISCLOSURES

Funds from Operations (FFO)

FFO is a widely recognized non-GAAP financial measure of REIT performance. The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not compute FFO in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The revised White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in April 2002, and subsequently amended in December 2018, defines FFO as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of properties, and real estate related impairment charges, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures.

The Company presents FFO because it considers it an important supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance and believes that it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of REITs, particularly those that own and operate commercial office properties. The Company also uses FFO as one of several criteria to determine performance-based compensation for members of its senior management. FFO is intended to exclude GAAP historical cost depreciation and amortization of real estate and related assets, which assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes ratably over time. Historically, however, real estate values have risen or fallen with market conditions. Because FFO excludes depreciation and amortization unique to real estate, gains and losses from property dispositions, and real estate related impairment charges, it provides a performance measure that, when compared year over year, reflects the impact to operations from trends in occupancy rates, rental rates, operating costs, and interest costs, providing perspective not immediately apparent from net income. FFO does not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) as a measure of the Company’s liquidity, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the Company’s cash needs, including the Company's ability to make cash distributions.

Funds Available for Distribution (FAD)

FAD is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as FFO plus non-real estate depreciation, allowance for straight line credit loss, adjustment for straight line operating lease rent, non-cash deferred compensation, and pro-rata adjustments for these items from the Company's unconsolidated JVs, less straight line rental income, free rent net of amortization, second generation tenant improvement and leasing costs, and recurring capital expenditures.

FAD is not intended to represent cash flow for the period and is not indicative of cash flow provided by operating activities as determined in accordance with GAAP. FAD is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure with respect to liquidity. Because all companies do not calculate FAD the same way, the presentation of FAD may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. FAD does not represent cash flow from operating, investing and finance activities in accordance with GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company’s liquidity.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate (EBITDAre)

EBITDAre is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDAre in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The White Paper on EBITDAre approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in September 2017 defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, or GAAP), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated joint ventures.

The Company presents EBITDAre because the Company believes that EBITDAre, along with cash flow from operating activities, investing activities and financing activities, provides investors with an additional indicator of the Company’s ability to incur and service debt. EBITDAre should not be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP), as an indication of the Company’s financial performance, as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP), or as a measure of the Company’s liquidity.

Net Operating Income (NOI) and Cash NOI

NOI is a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated as operating income before transaction related costs, gains/losses on early extinguishment of debt, marketing general and administrative expenses and non-real estate revenue. Cash NOI is also a non-GAAP financial measure that is calculated by subtracting free rent (net of amortization), straight-line rent, and the amortization of acquired above and below-market leases from NOI, while adding operating lease straight-line adjustment and the allowance for straight-line tenant credit loss.

The Company presents NOI and Cash NOI because the Company believes that these measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and reconciliations, provide investors with meaningful information regarding the operating performance of properties. When operating performance is compared across multiple periods, the investor is provided with information not immediately apparent from net income that is determined in accordance with GAAP. NOI and Cash NOI provide information on trends in the revenue generated and expenses incurred in operating the Company's properties, unaffected by the cost of leverage, straight-line adjustments, depreciation, amortization, and other net income components. The Company uses these metrics internally as performance measures. None of these measures is an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) and same-store performance should not be considered an alternative to GAAP net income performance.

Coverage Ratios

The Company presents fixed charge and debt service coverage ratios to provide a measure of the Company’s financial flexibility to service current debt amortization, interest expense and operating lease rent from current cash net operating income. These coverage ratios represent a common measure of the Company’s ability to service fixed cash payments; however, these ratios are not used as an alternative to cash flow from operating, financing and investing activities (determined in accordance with GAAP).

