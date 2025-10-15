Strength is Still the Story at HOMB with Another Record Breaking Quarter

CONWAY, Ark., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.

 
Quarterly Highlights
 
MetricQ3 2025Q2 2025Q1 2025Q4 2024Q3 2024
Net income$123.6 million$118.4 million$115.2 million$100.6 million$100.0 million
Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)$119.7 million$114.6 million$111.9 million$99.8 million$99.0 million
Total revenue (net)$277.7 million$271.0 million$260.1 million$258.4 million$258.0 million
Income before income taxes$159.3 million$152.0 million$147.2 million$129.5 million$129.1 million
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)$162.8 million$155.0 million$147.2 million$146.2 million$148.0 million
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)$157.7 million$150.4 million$142.8 million$145.2 million$146.6 million
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)57.38%56.08%56.58%50.11%50.03%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)55.53%54.39%54.91%49.74%49.49%
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)58.64%57.19%56.58%56.57%57.35%
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)56.80%55.49%54.91%56.20%56.81%
ROA2.17%2.08%2.07%1.77%1.74%
ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)2.10%2.02%2.01%1.76%1.72%
NIM4.56%4.44%4.44%4.39%4.28%
Purchase accounting accretion$1.3 million$1.2 million$1.4 million$1.6 million$1.9 million
ROE11.91%11.77%11.75%10.13%10.23%
ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)11.54%11.39%11.41%10.05%10.12%
ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1)18.28%18.26%18.39%15.94%16.26%
ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)17.70%17.68%17.87%15.82%16.09%
Diluted earnings per share$0.63$0.60$0.58$0.51$0.50
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)$0.61$0.58$0.56$0.50$0.50
Non-performing assets to total assets0.56%0.60%0.56%0.63%0.63%
Common equity tier 1 capital16.1%15.6%15.4%15.1%14.7%
Leverage13.8%13.4%13.3%13.0%12.5%
Tier 1 capital16.1%15.6%15.4%15.1%14.7%
Total risk-based capital18.9%19.3%19.1%18.7%18.3%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans1.87%1.86%1.87%1.87%2.11%
Book value per share$21.41$20.71$20.40$19.92$19.91
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1)$14.13$13.44$13.15$12.68$12.67
Dividends per share$0.20$0.20$0.195$0.195$0.195
Shareholder buyback yield(2)0.18%0.49%0.53%0.05%0.56%

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“HOMB’s powerful, peer leading margins and efficiencies, coupled with strong revenues, propelled HOMB to another top tier, best in class third quarter performance,” said John Allison, Chairman.

Financial Performance Trends

The chart below illustrates Home BancShares’ consistent improvement in profitability over the past five quarters. Net income reached a record $123.6 million in Q3 2025, while net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1), also set a new high at $119.7 million. This sustained upward trend reflects the Company’s strong operational performance and effective management of one-time expenses.

Net Income

The chart below demonstrates Home BancShares’ robust operational performance as measured by pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) over the past five quarters. PPNR is a key indicator of the Company’s earnings power, as it reflects revenue generation and expense management before the impact of credit loss provisions and taxes.

PPNRThe chart below highlights Home BancShares’ strong and consistent return on average assets (ROA) over the past five quarters. ROA, a key measure of how efficiently the Company utilizes its assets to generate net income, has demonstrated a steady upward trend, reaching 2.17% in Q3 2025. This improvement reflects the Company’s disciplined approach to asset management, prudent lending practices, and ongoing focus on operational efficiency.

ROA

The chart below underscores Home BancShares’ strong and consistent performance in managing operating expenses, as reflected in its efficiency ratio over the past five quarters. The efficiency ratio is a key metric that measures how effectively the Company converts its revenue into net income by comparing non-interest expenses to total revenue. A lower efficiency ratio indicates greater operational efficiency and cost discipline, which are essential for sustaining profitability and enhancing shareholder value.

Efficiency Ratio

The tables below present additional key financial metrics over the past five quarters, including net interest margin (NIM), yield on interest-earning assets, rate on interest-bearing liabilities, and net interest spread. These metrics are fundamental indicators of the Company’s profitability and operational efficiency.

NIM

NIM Yields/Rates

Operating Highlights

Net income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025 was $123.6 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share, both of which were records for the Company. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $119.7 million(1) and $0.61 per share(1), respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

The Company recorded $6.7 million in provision for credit losses on loans during the three-month period ended September 30, 2025. In addition, the Company recorded a $1.0 million recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments. The Company also recorded a $2.2 million recovery of credit losses on investment securities. As a result, total credit loss expense for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025 was $3.5 million.

Our net interest margin was 4.56% and 4.44% for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. The yield on loans was 7.39% and 7.36% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively, as average loans increased from $15.06 billion to $15.22 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 2.62% as of September 30, 2025, from 2.64% as of June 30, 2025, while average interest-bearing deposits decreased from $13.43 billion to $13.32 billion.

During the third quarter of 2025, there was $1.5 million of event interest income compared to $516,000 of event interest income for the second quarter of 2025. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $1.3 million and $1.2 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively, and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $15.0 million and $16.2 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $229.1 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, and $222.5 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025. This increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, was the result of a $4.8 million increase in interest income, and a $1.8 million decrease in interest expense. The $4.8 million increase in interest income was primarily the result of a $7.5 million increase in loan income. This was partially offset by a $2.7 million decrease in income from deposits with other banks. The $1.8 million decrease in interest expense was due to a $1.1 million decrease in interest expense on subordinated debt and a $527,000 decrease in interest expense on deposits. The $1.1 million decrease in interest expense on subordinated debt was a result of the Company repurchasing $20.0 million in par value of its $300.0 million Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032.

The Company reported $51.5 million of non-interest income for the third quarter of 2025. The most important components of non-interest income were $14.0 million from other income, $12.1 million from other service charges and fees, $10.5 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $4.7 million in mortgage lending income, $4.6 million from trust fees, $2.7 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $1.4 million from the increase in cash value of life insurance and $1.0 million from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities. Included within other income were $2.0 million income from recoveries on historic losses, $1.9 million income from the gain on the retirement of subordinated debt, $1.8 million income from a recovery on a lawsuit and $187,000 in bank owned life insurance death benefit income.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $114.8 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $63.8 million salaries and employee benefits expense, $27.3 million in other operating expense, $14.8 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $8.9 million in data processing expenses. For the third quarter of 2025, our efficiency ratio was 40.21%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 40.95%(1).

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $15.29 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $15.18 billion at June 30, 2025. Total loans receivable of $15.29 billion were a record for the Company. Total deposits were $17.33 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $17.49 billion at June 30, 2025. Total assets were $22.71 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $22.91 billion at June 30, 2025.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company had a $105.3 million increase in loans. Our community banking footprint experienced $164.8 million in organic loan growth during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and Centennial CFG experienced $59.4 million of organic loan decline and had loans of $1.78 billion at September 30, 2025.

Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.56% and 0.63% at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.56% and 0.60% at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. Net loans charged-off were $2.9 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. The charge-off detail by region for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 can be seen below.

 
For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial
CFG		 Shore
Premier
Finance		 Florida Alabama Total
Charge-offs $2,496  $605  $ $735  $807  $8  $4,651 
Recoveries  (1,451)  (225)    (5)  (47)  (3)  (1,731)
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $1,045  $380  $ $730  $760  $5  $2,920 


For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial
CFG		 Shore
Premier
Finance		 Florida Alabama Total
Charge-offs $2,588  $462  $181 $582  $245  $13  $4,071 
Recoveries  (2,172)  (223)    (22)  (577)  (2)  (2,996)
Net (recoveries) charge-offs $416  $239  $181 $560  $(332) $11  $1,075 


At September 30, 2025, non-performing loans were $85.2 million, and non-performing assets were $126.5 million. At June 30, 2025, non-performing loans were $96.3 million, and non-performing assets were $137.8 million.

The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as of September 30, 2025:

(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial
CFG		 Shore
Premier
Finance		 Florida Alabama Total
Non-accrual loans 25,701 19,102 787 10,472 24,867 158 81,087
Loans 90+ days past due 3,167 704   254  4,125
Total non-performing loans 28,868 19,806 787 10,472 25,121 158 85,212
               
Foreclosed assets held for sale 16,711 972 22,812  768  41,263
Total other non-performing assets 16,711 972 22,812  768  41,263
Total non-performing assets 45,579 20,778 23,599 10,472 25,889 158 126,475


The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as June 30, 2025:

(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial
CFG		 Shore
Premier
Finance		 Florida Alabama Total
Non-accrual loans 22,487 16,276 787 11,716 37,833 162 89,261
Loans 90+ days past due 3,557 2,341   1,133  7,031
Total non-performing loans 26,044 18,617 787 11,716 38,966 162 96,292
               
Foreclosed assets held for sale 17,259 863 22,842  565  41,529
Total other non-performing assets 17,259 863 22,842  565  41,529
Total non-performing assets 43,303 19,480 23,629 11,716 39,531 162 137,821


The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $285.6 million at September 30, 2025, or 1.87% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $281.9 million, or 1.86% of total loans, at June 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 335.22% and 292.72% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company completed the payoff of its $140.0 million 5.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030. Each 2030 Note was redeemed at the redemption price of 100% of its principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest. In addition, the Company also repurchased $20.0 million of its $300.0 million Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032. The payoff and redemption activity had a negative impact to the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio of 87 basis points, including 76 basis points from the payoff of the 2030 Notes and 11 basis points from the partial redemption of the 2032 Notes.

Shareholders’ equity was $4.21 billion at September 30, 2025, which increased approximately $129.6 million from June 30, 2025. The net increase in shareholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $84.2 million increase in retained earnings and the $52.8 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. This was partially offset by the $9.9 million in stock repurchases for the quarter. Book value per common share was $21.41 at September 30, 2025, compared to $20.71 at June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $14.13(1) at September 30, 2025, compared to $13.44(1) at June 30, 2025. Book value per common share, as of September 30, 2025, was a record for the Company.

Stock Repurchases and Dividends

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 350,000 shares of common stock, which equated to a shareholder buyback yield of 0.18%(2). In comparison, during the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of common stock, which equated to a shareholder buyback yield of 0.49%(2). The Company defines shareholder buyback yield as the percentage of the Company’s market capitalization spent on share repurchases. It reflects how much the Company is returning to the shareholders by reducing the number of outstanding shares, and it is calculated by dividing the Company’s total share repurchase cost for the period by the Company’s total market capitalization at the beginning of the period.

In addition, during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This cash dividend is consistent with the dividend paid during the second quarter of 2025.

Branches

The Company currently has 75 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 59 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City. The Company opened a new branch in San Antonio, Texas during the third quarter of 2025.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, October 16, 2025. We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/934053232. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login/LE9zwo4C7j7DOGxiZMbL6kCGKNc4mh7WFOS. Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-833-470-1428, Passcode: 549176. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 541815, which will be available until October 23, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.

General

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, including future financial results. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words or phrases like “may,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including any future impacts from inflation or changes in tariffs or trade policies; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; the risk that expected cost savings and other benefits from acquisitions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; the impacts of recent or future adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on credit quality, liquidity and other aspects of our business and operations that may result from any future public health crises; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025.

Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
           
(In thousands) Sep. 30,
2025		 Jun. 30,
2025		 Mar. 31,
2025		 Dec. 31,
2024		 Sep. 30,
2024
ASSETS          
           
Cash and due from banks $284,750  $291,344  $319,747  $281,063  $265,408 
Interest-bearing deposits with other banks  516,170   809,729   975,983   629,284   752,269 
Cash and cash equivalents  800,920   1,101,073   1,295,730   910,347   1,017,677 
Federal funds sold  3,625   2,600   6,275   3,725   6,425 
Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses  2,924,496   2,899,968   3,003,320   3,072,639   3,270,620 
Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses  1,264,200   1,265,292   1,269,896   1,275,204   1,277,090 
Total investment securities  4,188,696   4,165,260   4,273,216   4,347,843   4,547,710 
Loans receivable  15,285,972   15,180,624   14,952,116   14,764,500   14,823,979 
Allowance for credit losses  (285,649)  (281,869)  (279,944)  (275,880)  (312,574)
Loans receivable, net  15,000,323   14,898,755   14,672,172   14,488,620   14,511,405 
Bank premises and equipment, net  374,515   379,729   384,843   386,322   388,776 
Foreclosed assets held for sale  41,263   41,529   39,680   43,407   43,040 
Cash value of life insurance  219,075   218,113   221,621   219,786   219,353 
Accrued interest receivable  110,702   107,732   115,983   120,129   118,871 
Deferred tax asset, net  155,963   174,323   170,120   186,697   176,629 
Goodwill  1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253 
Core deposit intangible  34,231   36,255   38,280   40,327   42,395 
Other assets  380,236   383,400   376,030   345,292   352,583 
Total assets $22,707,802  $22,907,022  $22,992,203  $22,490,748  $22,823,117 
           
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Liabilities          
Deposits:          
Demand and non-interest-bearing $3,880,101  $4,024,574  $4,079,289  $4,006,115  $3,937,168 
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts  11,500,921   11,571,949   11,586,106   11,347,850   10,966,426 
Time deposits  1,946,674   1,891,909   1,876,096   1,792,332   1,802,116 
Total deposits  17,327,696   17,488,432   17,541,491   17,146,297   16,705,710 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  145,998   140,813   161,401   162,350   179,416 
FHLB and other borrowed funds  550,500   550,500   600,500   600,750   1,300,750 
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  189,551   203,004   207,154   181,080   238,058 
Subordinated debentures  279,093   438,957   439,102   439,246   439,394 
Total liabilities  18,492,838   18,821,706   18,949,648   18,529,723   18,863,328 
           
Shareholders' equity          
Common stock  1,969   1,972   1,982   1,989   1,989 
Capital surplus  2,214,211   2,221,576   2,246,312   2,272,794   2,272,100 
Retained earnings  2,181,911   2,097,712   2,018,801   1,942,350   1,880,562 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss  (183,127)  (235,944)  (224,540)  (256,108)  (194,862)
Total shareholders' equity  4,214,964   4,085,316   4,042,555   3,961,025   3,959,789 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $22,707,802  $22,907,022  $22,992,203  $22,490,748  $22,823,117 
           


 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Consolidated Statements of Income
 (Unaudited)
               
   Quarter Ended  Nine Months Ended
(In thousands) Sep. 30,
2025		 Jun. 30,
2025		 Mar. 31,
2025		 Dec. 31,
2024		 Sep. 30,
2024		 Sep. 30,
2025		 Sep. 30,
2024
Interest income:              
Loans $283,165  $276,041  $270,784  $278,409  $281,977  $829,990  $821,595 
Investment securities              
Taxable  26,326   26,444   27,433   28,943   31,006   80,203   96,822 
Tax-exempt  7,743   7,626   7,650   7,704   7,704   23,019   23,276 
Deposits - other banks  6,242   8,951   6,620   7,585   12,096   21,813   35,188 
Federal funds sold  56   53   55   73   62   164   182 
Total interest income  323,532   319,115   312,542   322,714   332,845   955,189   977,063 
Interest expense:              
Interest on deposits  87,962   88,489   86,786   90,564   97,785   263,237   286,074 
Federal funds purchased              1      1 
FHLB and other borrowed funds  5,378   5,539   5,902   9,541   14,383   16,819   42,914 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  1,019   1,012   1,074   1,346   1,335   3,105   4,102 
Subordinated debentures  3,007   4,123   4,124   4,121   4,121   11,254   12,340 
Total interest expense  97,366   99,163   97,886   105,572   117,625   294,415   345,431 
Net interest income  226,166   219,952   214,656   217,142   215,220   660,774   631,632 
Provision for credit losses on loans  6,700   3,000      16,700   18,200   9,700   31,700 
(Recovery of) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments  (1,000)           1,000   (1,000)   
Recovery of credit losses on investment securities  (2,194)           (330)  (2,194)  (330)
Total credit loss expense  3,506   3,000      16,700   18,870   6,506   31,370 
Net interest income after credit loss expense  222,660   216,952   214,656   200,442   196,350   654,268   600,262 
Non-interest income:              
Service charges on deposit accounts  10,486   9,552   9,650   9,935   9,888   29,688   29,288 
Other service charges and fees  12,130   12,643   10,689   11,651   10,490   35,462   31,358 
Trust fees  4,600   5,234   4,760   4,526   4,403   14,594   14,191 
Mortgage lending income  4,691   4,780   3,599   3,518   4,437   13,070   12,271 
Insurance commissions  574   589   535   483   595   1,698   1,668 
Increase in cash value of life insurance  1,404   1,415   1,842   1,215   1,161   4,661   3,635 
Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other  2,658   2,657   2,718   2,820   2,637   8,033   8,642 
Gain on SBA loans  46      288   218   145   334   399 
(Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net  (66)  972   (163)  26   32   743   2,076 
(Loss) gain on OREO, net  (1)  13   (376)  (2,423)  85   (364)  151 
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  1,020   (238)  442   850   1,392   1,224   2,121 
Other income  13,963   13,462   11,442   8,403   7,514   38,867   21,552 
Total non-interest income  51,505   51,079   45,426   41,222   42,779   148,010   127,352 
Non-interest expense:              
Salaries and employee benefits  63,804   64,318   61,855   60,824   58,861   189,977   180,198 
Occupancy and equipment  14,828   14,023   14,425   14,526   14,546   43,276   43,505 
Data processing expense  8,871   8,364   8,558   9,324   9,088   25,793   27,170 
Other operating expenses  27,335   29,335   28,090   27,536   27,550   84,760   83,853 
Total non-interest expense  114,838   116,040   112,928   112,210   110,045   343,806   334,726 
Income before income taxes  159,327   151,991   147,154   129,454   129,084   458,472   392,888 
Income tax expense  35,723   33,588   31,945   28,890   29,046   101,256   91,211 
Net income $123,604  $118,403  $115,209  $100,564  $100,038  $357,216  $301,677 
               


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30,
2025		 Jun. 30,
2025		 Mar. 31,
2025		 Dec. 31,
2024		 Sep. 30,
2024		 Sep. 30,
2025		 Sep. 30,
2024
PER SHARE DATA              
Diluted earnings per common share $0.63  $0.60  $0.58  $0.51  $0.50  $1.80  $1.51 
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)   0.61   0.58   0.56   0.50   0.50   1.75   1.51 
Basic earnings per common share  0.63   0.60   0.58   0.51   0.50   1.81   1.51 
Dividends per share - common  0.20   0.20   0.195   0.195   0.195   0.595   0.555 
Shareholder buyback yield(2)  0.18%  0.49%  0.53%  0.05%  0.56%  1.19%  1.64%
Book value per common share $21.41  $20.71  $20.40  $19.92  $19.91  $21.41  $19.91 
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1)  14.13   13.44   13.15   12.68   12.67   14.13   12.67 
               
STOCK INFORMATION              
Average common shares outstanding  197,078   197,532   198,657   198,863   199,380   197,750   200,300 
Average diluted shares outstanding  197,288   197,765   198,852   198,973   199,461   197,952   200,430 
End of period common shares outstanding  196,889   197,239   198,206   198,882   198,879   196,889   198,879 
               
ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS              
               
Return on average assets (ROA)  2.17%  2.08%  2.07%  1.77%  1.74%  2.11%  1.77%
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  2.10%  2.02%  2.01%  1.76%  1.72%  2.04%  1.77%
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  2.34%  2.25%  2.24%  1.92%  1.88%  2.28%  1.92%
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  2.27%  2.18%  2.18%  1.91%  1.86%  2.21%  1.92%
Return on average common equity (ROE)  11.91%  11.77%  11.75%  10.13%  10.23%  11.81%  10.53%
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  11.54%  11.39%  11.41%  10.05%  10.12%  11.45%  10.55%
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1)  18.28%  18.26%  18.39%  15.94%  16.26%  18.31%  16.91%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1)  17.70%  17.68%  17.87%  15.82%  16.09%  17.75%  16.94%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  18.51%  18.50%  18.64%  16.18%  16.51%  18.55%  17.18%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1)  17.93%  17.92%  18.12%  16.07%  16.34%  17.98%  17.20%
               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.
               


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30,
2025		 Jun. 30,
2025		 Mar. 31,
2025		 Dec. 31,
2024		 Sep. 30,
2024		 Sep. 30,
2025		 Sep. 30,
2024
Efficiency ratio  40.21%  41.68%  42.22%  42.24%  41.42%  41.35%  42.91%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  40.95%  42.01%  42.84%  42.00%  41.66%  41.91%  42.87%
Net interest margin - FTE (NIM)  4.56%  4.44%  4.44%  4.39%  4.28%  4.48%  4.23%
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $2,916  $2,526  $2,534  $2,398  $2,616  $7,976  $6,136 
Total revenue (net)  277,671   271,031   260,082   258,364   257,999   808,784   758,984 
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1)  162,833   154,991   147,154   146,154   147,954   464,978   424,258 
PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  157,704   150,404   142,821   145,209   146,562   450,929   422,176 
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net)  57.38%  56.08%  56.58%  50.11%  50.03%  56.69%  51.76%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1)  55.53%  54.39%  54.91%  49.74%  49.49%  54.95%  51.49%
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1)  58.64%  57.19%  56.58%  56.57%  57.35%  57.49%  55.90%
P5NR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1)  56.80%  55.49%  54.91%  56.20%  56.81%  55.75%  55.62%
Total purchase accounting accretion $1,272  $1,233  $1,378  $1,610  $1,878  $3,883  $6,523 
Average purchase accounting loan discounts  15,009   16,219   17,493   19,090   20,832   16,257   22,813 
               
OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES              
Advertising $2,149  $2,054  $1,928  $1,941  $1,810  $6,131  $5,156 
Amortization of intangibles  2,024   2,025   2,047   2,068   2,095   6,096   6,375 
Electronic banking expense  3,357   3,172   3,055   3,307   3,569   9,584   10,137 
Directors' fees  405   431   452   356   362   1,288   1,283 
Due from bank service charges  404   283   281   271   302   968   860 
FDIC and state assessment  3,245   1,636   3,387   3,216   3,360   8,268   12,172 
Insurance  1,110   1,049   999   900   926   3,158   2,734 
Legal and accounting  1,061   2,360   3,641   2,361   1,902   7,062   6,600 
Other professional fees  2,083   2,211   1,947   1,736   2,062   6,241   6,406 
Operating supplies  773   711   711   711   673   2,195   1,969 
Postage  538   488   503   518   522   1,529   1,542 
Telephone  367   419   436   438   455   1,222   1,369 
Other expense  9,819   12,496   8,703   9,713   9,512   31,018   27,250 
Total other operating expenses $27,335  $29,335  $28,090  $27,536  $27,550  $84,760  $83,853 
               
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
               


Home BancShares, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
(Unaudited)
           
(Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30,
2025		 Jun. 30,
2025		 Mar. 31,
2025		 Dec. 31,
2024		 Sep. 30,
2024
BALANCE SHEET RATIOS          
Total loans to total deposits  88.22%  86.80%  85.24%  86.11%  88.74%
Common equity to assets  18.56%  17.83%  17.58%  17.61%  17.35%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1)  13.08%  12.35%  12.09%  11.98%  11.78%
        .  
LOANS RECEIVABLE          
Real estate          
Commercial real estate loans          
Non-farm/non-residential $5,494,492  $5,553,182  $5,588,681  $5,426,780  $5,496,536 
Construction/land development  2,709,197   2,695,561   2,735,760   2,736,214   2,741,419 
Agricultural  331,301   315,926   335,437   336,993   335,965 
Residential real estate loans          
Residential 1-4 family  2,142,375   2,138,990   1,947,872   1,956,489   1,932,352 
Multifamily residential  716,595   620,439   576,089   496,484   482,648 
Total real estate  11,393,960   11,324,098   11,183,839   10,952,960   10,988,920 
Consumer  1,233,523   1,218,834   1,227,745   1,234,361   1,219,197 
Commercial and industrial  2,100,268   2,107,326   2,045,036   2,022,775   2,084,667 
Agricultural  346,167   323,457   314,323   367,251   352,963 
Other  212,054   206,909   181,173   187,153   178,232 
Loans receivable $15,285,972  $15,180,624  $14,952,116  $14,764,500  $14,823,979 
           
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES          
Balance, beginning of period $281,869  $279,944  $275,880  $312,574  $295,856 
Loans charged off  4,651   4,071   3,458   53,959   2,001 
Recoveries of loans previously charged off  1,731   2,996   7,522   565   519 
Net loans charged off (recovered)  2,920   1,075   (4,064)  53,394   1,482 
Provision for credit losses - loans  6,700   3,000      16,700   18,200 
Balance, end of period $285,649  $281,869  $279,944  $275,880  $312,574 
           
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans  0.08%  0.03%  (0.11)%  1.44%  0.04%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans  1.87%  1.86%  1.87%  1.87%  2.11%
           
NON-PERFORMING ASSETS          
Non-performing loans          
Non-accrual loans $81,087  $89,261  $86,383  $93,853  $95,747 
Loans past due 90 days or more  4,125   7,031   3,264   5,034   5,356 
Total non-performing loans  85,212   96,292   89,647   98,887   101,103 
Other non-performing assets          
Foreclosed assets held for sale, net  41,263   41,529   39,680   43,407   43,040 
Other non-performing assets        63   63   63 
Total other non-performing assets  41,263   41,529   39,743   43,470   43,103 
Total non-performing assets $126,475  $137,821  $129,390  $142,357  $144,206 
           
Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans  335.22%  292.72%  312.27%  278.99%  309.16%
Non-performing loans to total loans  0.56%  0.63%  0.60%  0.67%  0.68%
Non-performing assets to total assets  0.56%  0.60%  0.56%  0.63%  0.63%
           
(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.
           


Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended
  September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate
ASSETS            
Earning assets            
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $567,617 $6,242 4.36% $813,833 $8,951 4.41%
Federal funds sold  5,142  56 4.32%  4,878  53 4.36%
Investment securities - taxable  3,039,247  26,326 3.44%  3,095,764  26,444 3.43%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  1,115,834  10,201 3.63%  1,113,044  10,033 3.62%
Loans receivable - FTE  15,216,448  283,623 7.39%  15,055,414  276,160 7.36%
Total interest-earning assets  19,944,288  326,448 6.49%  20,082,933  321,641 6.42%
Non-earning assets  2,694,650      2,714,805    
Total assets $22,638,938     $22,797,738    
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY           
Liabilities            
Interest-bearing liabilities            
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $11,408,316 $70,406 2.45% $11,541,641 $71,042 2.47%
Time deposits  1,911,703  17,556 3.64%  1,886,147  17,447 3.71%
Total interest-bearing deposits  13,320,019  87,962 2.62%  13,427,788  88,489 2.64%
Federal funds purchased  11   %  46   %
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 145,883  1,019 2.77%  143,752  1,012 2.82%
FHLB and other borrowed funds  550,501  5,378 3.88%  566,984  5,539 3.92%
Subordinated debentures  338,757  3,007 3.52%  439,027  4,123 3.77%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  14,355,171  97,366 2.69%  14,577,597  99,163 2.73%
Non-interest bearing liabilities            
Non-interest bearing deposits  3,956,826      3,981,901    
Other liabilities  211,057      202,085    
Total liabilities  18,523,054      18,761,583    
Shareholders' equity  4,115,884      4,036,155    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $22,638,938     $22,797,738    
Net interest spread     3.80%     3.69%
Net interest income and margin - FTE   $229,082 4.56%   $222,478 4.44%
             


Home BancShares, Inc.
Consolidated Net Interest Margin
(Unaudited)
             
  Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Income/
Expense		 Yield/
Rate
ASSETS            
Earning assets            
Interest-bearing balances due from banks $664,308 $21,813 4.39% $878,368 $35,188 5.35%
Federal funds sold  5,037  164 4.35%  4,688  182 5.19%
Investment securities - taxable  3,104,254  80,203 3.45%  3,436,874  96,822 3.76%
Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE  1,121,481  30,294 3.61%  1,202,003  29,077 3.23%
Loans receivable - FTE  15,056,440  830,691 7.38%  14,633,382  821,930 7.50%
Total interest-earning assets  19,951,520  963,165 6.45%  20,155,315  983,199 6.52%
Non-earning assets  2,710,647      2,662,627    
Total assets $22,662,167     $22,817,942    
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY          
Liabilities            
Interest-bearing liabilities            
Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $11,450,902 $211,120 2.47% $11,084,397 $232,757 2.80%
Time deposits  1,866,855  52,117 3.73%  1,729,400  53,317 4.12%
Total interest-bearing deposits  13,317,757  263,237 2.64%  12,813,797  286,074 2.98%
Federal funds purchased  19   %  26  1 5.14%
Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 148,462  3,105 2.80%  163,013  4,102 3.36%
FHLB and other borrowed funds  572,538  16,819 3.93%  1,301,005  42,914 4.41%
Subordinated debentures  405,285  11,254 3.71%  439,613  12,340 3.75%
Total interest-bearing liabilities  14,444,061  294,415 2.73%  14,717,454  345,431 3.14%
Non-interest bearing liabilities            
Non-interest bearing deposits  3,973,135      4,031,447    
Other liabilities  201,228      242,422    
Total liabilities  18,618,424      18,991,323    
Shareholders' equity  4,043,743      3,826,619    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $22,662,167     $22,817,942    
Net interest spread     3.72%     3.38%
Net interest income and margin - FTE   $668,750 4.48%   $637,768 4.23%
             



Home BancShares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30,
2025		 Jun. 30,
2025		 Mar. 31,
2025		 Dec. 31,
2024		 Sep. 30,
2024		 Sep. 30,
2025		 Sep. 30,
2024
EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED              
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $123,604  $118,403  $115,209  $100,564  $100,038  $357,216  $301,677 
Pre-tax adjustments              
Gain on retirement of subordinated debt  (1,882)              (1,882)   
FDIC special assessment     (1,516)           (1,516)  2,260 
BOLI death benefits  (187)  (1,243)     (95)     (1,430)  (162)
Gain on sale of premises and equipment     (983)           (983)  (2,059)
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  (1,020)  238   (442)  (850)  (1,392)  (1,224)  (2,121)
Special income from equity investment     (3,498)  (3,891)        (7,389)   
Legal fee reimbursement     (885)           (885)   
Legal claims expense     3,300            3,300    
Recoveries on historic losses  (2,040)              (2,040)   
Total pre-tax adjustments  (5,129)  (4,587)  (4,333)  (945)  (1,392)  (14,049)  (2,082)
Tax-effect of adjustments  (1,207)  (817)  (1,059)  (208)  (348)  (3,083)  (480)
Deferred tax asset write-down                    2,030 
Total adjustments after-tax (B)  (3,922)  (3,770)  (3,274)  (737)  (1,044)  (10,966)  428 
Earnings, as adjusted (C) $119,682  $114,633  $111,935  $99,827  $98,994  $346,250  $302,105 
               
Average diluted shares outstanding (D)  197,288   197,765   198,852   198,973   199,461   197,952   200,430 
               
GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $0.63  $0.60  $0.58  $0.51  $0.50  $1.80  $1.51 
Adjustments after-tax: (B/D)  (0.02)  (0.02)  (0.02)  (0.01)  0.00   (0.05)  0.00 
Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D) $0.61  $0.58  $0.56  $0.50  $0.50  $1.75  $1.51 
               
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS              
Return on average assets: (A/E)  2.17%  2.08%  2.07%  1.77%  1.74%  2.11%  1.77%
Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E)  2.10%  2.02%  2.01%  1.76%  1.72%  2.04%  1.77%
Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F))  2.34%  2.25%  2.24%  1.92%  1.88%  2.28%  1.92%
Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F))  2.27%  2.18%  2.18%  1.91%  1.86%  2.21%  1.92%
               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $123,604  $118,403  $115,209  $100,564  $100,038  $357,216  $301,677 
Amortization of intangibles (B)  2,024   2,025   2,047   2,068   2,095   6,096   6,375 
Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C)  1,529   1,530   1,547   1,563   1,572   4,607   4,782 
Adjustments after-tax (D)  (3,922)  (3,770)  (3,274)  (737)  (1,044)  (10,966)  428 
Average assets (E)  22,638,938   22,797,738   22,548,835   22,565,077   22,893,784   22,662,167   22,817,942 
Average goodwill & core deposit intangible (F)  1,433,474   1,435,480   1,437,515   1,439,566   1,441,654   1,435,475   1,443,770 
               



 Home BancShares, Inc.
 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
 (Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30,
2025		 Jun. 30,
2025		 Mar. 31,
2025		 Dec. 31,
2024		 Sep. 30,
2024		 Sep. 30,
2025		 Sep. 30,
2024
ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY              
Return on average common equity: (A/D)  11.91%  11.77%  11.75%  10.13%  10.23%  11.81%  10.53%
Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D)  11.54%  11.39%  11.41%  10.05%  10.12%  11.45%  10.55%
Return on average tangible common equity: (ROTCE) (A/(D-E))  18.28%  18.26%  18.39%  15.94%  16.26%  18.31%  16.91%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E))  17.70%  17.68%  17.87%  15.82%  16.09%  17.75%  16.94%
Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E))  18.51%  18.50%  18.64%  16.18%  16.51%  18.55%  17.18%
Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E))  17.93%  17.92%  18.12%  16.07%  16.34%  17.98%  17.20%
               
GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $123,604  $118,403  $115,209  $100,564  $100,038  $357,216  $301,677 
Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B)  125,133   119,933   116,756   102,127   101,610   361,823   306,459 
Adjustments after-tax (C)  (3,922)  (3,770)  (3,274)  (737)  (1,044)  (10,966)  428 
Average common equity (D)  4,115,884   4,036,155   3,977,671   3,950,176   3,889,712   4,043,743   3,826,619 
Average goodwill & core deposits intangible (E)  1,433,474   1,435,480   1,437,515   1,439,566   1,441,654   1,435,475   1,443,770 
               
EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR              
Efficiency ratio: ((D-G)/(B+C+E))  40.21%  41.68%  42.22%  42.24%  41.42%  41.35%  42.91%
Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-G-I)/(B+C+E-H))  40.95%  42.01%  42.84%  42.00%  41.66%  41.91%  42.87%
Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C))  57.38%  56.08%  56.58%  50.11%  50.03%  56.69%  51.76%
Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C))  55.53%  54.39%  54.91%  49.74%  49.49%  54.95%  51.49%
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D) $162,833  $154,991  $147,154  $146,154  $147,954  $464,978  $424,258 
Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F) $157,704  $150,404  $142,821  $145,209  $146,562  $450,929  $422,176 
P5NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C)  58.64%  57.19%  56.58%  56.57%  57.35%  57.49%  55.90%
P5NR, as adjusted (B+C-D+F)/(B+C)  56.80%  55.49%  54.91%  56.20%  56.81%  55.75%  55.62%
               
Pre-tax net income (A) $159,327  $151,991  $147,154  $129,454  $129,084  $458,472  $392,888 
Net interest income (B)  226,166   219,952   214,656   217,142   215,220   660,774   631,632 
Non-interest income (C)  51,505   51,079   45,426   41,222   42,779   148,010   127,352 
Non-interest expense (D)  114,838   116,040   112,928   112,210   110,045   343,806   334,726 
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E)  2,916   2,526   2,534   2,398   2,616   7,976   6,136 
Total pre-tax adjustments (F)  (5,129)  (4,587)  (4,333)  (945)  (1,392)  (14,049)  (2,082)
Amortization of intangibles (G)  2,024   2,025   2,047   2,068   2,095   6,096   6,375 
               
Adjustments:              
Non-interest income:              
Gain on retirement of subordinated debt $1,882  $  $  $  $  $1,882  $ 
Fair value adjustment for marketable securities  1,020   (238)  442   850   1,392   1,224   2,121 
(Loss) gain on OREO  (1)  13   (376)  (2,423)  85   (364)  151 
(Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net  (66)  972   (163)  26   32   743   2,076 
Special income from equity investment     3,498   3,891         7,389    
BOLI death benefits  187   1,243      95      1,430   162 
Legal expense reimbursement     885            885    
Recoveries on historic losses  2,040               2,040    
Total non-interest income adjustments (H) $5,062  $6,373  $3,794  $(1,452) $1,509  $15,229  $4,510 
               
Non-interest expense:              
FDIC special assessment     (1,516)           (1,516)  2,260 
Legal claims expense     3,300            3,300    
Total non-interest expense adjustments (I) $  $1,784  $  $  $  $1,784  $2,260 
               



Home BancShares, Inc.
 Non-GAAP Reconciliations
 (Unaudited)
           
  Quarter Ended
  Sep. 30,
2025		 Jun. 30,
2025		 Mar. 31,
2025		 Dec. 31,
2024		 Sep. 30,
2024
TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE          
Book value per common share: (A/B) $21.41  $20.71  $20.40  $19.92  $19.91 
Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B)  14.13   13.44   13.15   12.68   12.67 
           
Total shareholders' equity (A) $4,214,964  $4,085,316  $4,042,555  $3,961,025  $3,959,789 
End of period common shares outstanding (B)  196,889   197,239   198,206   198,882   198,879 
Goodwill (C)  1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253 
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)  34,231   36,255   38,280   40,327   42,395 
           
TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS          
Equity to assets: (B/A)  18.56%  17.83%  17.58%  17.61%  17.35%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D))  13.08%  12.35%  12.09%  11.98%  11.78%
           
Total assets (A) $22,707,802  $22,907,022  $22,992,203  $22,490,748  $22,823,117 
Total shareholders' equity (B)  4,214,964   4,085,316   4,042,555   3,961,025   3,959,789 
Goodwill (C)  1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253   1,398,253 
Core deposit and other intangibles (D)  34,231   36,255   38,280   40,327   42,395 
           


Home BancShares, Inc.
Shareholder Buyback Yield
(Unaudited)
               
  Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended
(Dollars and shares in thousands) Sep. 30,
2025		 Jun. 30,
2025		 Mar. 31,
2025		 Dec. 31,
2024		 Sep. 30,
2024		 Sep. 30,
2025		 Sep. 30,
2024
SHAREHOLDER BUYBACK YIELD              
Shareholder buyback yield: (A/B)  0.18%  0.49%  0.53%  0.05%  0.56%  1.19%  1.64%
               
Shares repurchased  350   1,000   1,000   96   1,000   2,350   3,426 
Average price per share $28.34  $26.99  $29.67  $26.38  $26.90  $28.33  $24.36 
Principal cost  9,918   26,989   29,668   2,526   26,902   66,575   83,450 
Excise tax  93   459   117   (72)  63   669   484 
Total share repurchase cost (A) $10,011  $27,448  $29,785  $2,454  $26,965  $67,244  $83,934 
               
Shares outstanding beginning of period  197,239   198,206   198,882   198,879   199,746   198,882   201,526 
Price per share beginning of period $28.46  $28.27  $28.30  $27.09  $23.96  $28.30  $25.33 
Market capitalization beginning of period (B) $5,613,422  $5,603,284  $5,628,361  $5,387,632  $4,785,914  $5,628,361  $5,104,654 
               

