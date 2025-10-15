Strength is Still the Story at HOMB with Another Record Breaking Quarter

CONWAY, Ark., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE: HOMB) (“Home” or the “Company”), parent company of Centennial Bank, released quarterly earnings today.

Quarterly Highlights

Metric Q3 2025 Q2 2025 Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Net income $123.6 million $118.4 million $115.2 million $100.6 million $100.0 million Net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $119.7 million $114.6 million $111.9 million $99.8 million $99.0 million Total revenue (net) $277.7 million $271.0 million $260.1 million $258.4 million $258.0 million Income before income taxes $159.3 million $152.0 million $147.2 million $129.5 million $129.1 million Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) $162.8 million $155.0 million $147.2 million $146.2 million $148.0 million PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $157.7 million $150.4 million $142.8 million $145.2 million $146.6 million Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 57.38% 56.08% 56.58% 50.11% 50.03% Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1) 55.53% 54.39% 54.91% 49.74% 49.49% P5 NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 58.64% 57.19% 56.58% 56.57% 57.35% P5 NR , as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 56.80% 55.49% 54.91% 56.20% 56.81% ROA 2.17% 2.08% 2.07% 1.77% 1.74% ROA, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 2.10% 2.02% 2.01% 1.76% 1.72% NIM 4.56% 4.44% 4.44% 4.39% 4.28% Purchase accounting accretion $1.3 million $1.2 million $1.4 million $1.6 million $1.9 million ROE 11.91% 11.77% 11.75% 10.13% 10.23% ROE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 11.54% 11.39% 11.41% 10.05% 10.12% ROTCE (non-GAAP)(1) 18.28% 18.26% 18.39% 15.94% 16.26% ROTCE, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 17.70% 17.68% 17.87% 15.82% 16.09% Diluted earnings per share $0.63 $0.60 $0.58 $0.51 $0.50 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) $0.61 $0.58 $0.56 $0.50 $0.50 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.56% 0.60% 0.56% 0.63% 0.63% Common equity tier 1 capital 16.1% 15.6% 15.4% 15.1% 14.7% Leverage 13.8% 13.4% 13.3% 13.0% 12.5% Tier 1 capital 16.1% 15.6% 15.4% 15.1% 14.7% Total risk-based capital 18.9% 19.3% 19.1% 18.7% 18.3% Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.87% 1.86% 1.87% 1.87% 2.11% Book value per share $21.41 $20.71 $20.40 $19.92 $19.91 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)(1) $14.13 $13.44 $13.15 $12.68 $12.67 Dividends per share $0.20 $0.20 $0.195 $0.195 $0.195 Shareholder buyback yield(2) 0.18% 0.49% 0.53% 0.05% 0.56%

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.

“HOMB’s powerful, peer leading margins and efficiencies, coupled with strong revenues, propelled HOMB to another top tier, best in class third quarter performance,” said John Allison, Chairman.

Financial Performance Trends

The chart below illustrates Home BancShares’ consistent improvement in profitability over the past five quarters. Net income reached a record $123.6 million in Q3 2025, while net income, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1), also set a new high at $119.7 million. This sustained upward trend reflects the Company’s strong operational performance and effective management of one-time expenses.





The chart below demonstrates Home BancShares’ robust operational performance as measured by pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) over the past five quarters. PPNR is a key indicator of the Company’s earnings power, as it reflects revenue generation and expense management before the impact of credit loss provisions and taxes.

The chart below highlights Home BancShares’ strong and consistent return on average assets (ROA) over the past five quarters. ROA, a key measure of how efficiently the Company utilizes its assets to generate net income, has demonstrated a steady upward trend, reaching 2.17% in Q3 2025. This improvement reflects the Company’s disciplined approach to asset management, prudent lending practices, and ongoing focus on operational efficiency.







The chart below underscores Home BancShares’ strong and consistent performance in managing operating expenses, as reflected in its efficiency ratio over the past five quarters. The efficiency ratio is a key metric that measures how effectively the Company converts its revenue into net income by comparing non-interest expenses to total revenue. A lower efficiency ratio indicates greater operational efficiency and cost discipline, which are essential for sustaining profitability and enhancing shareholder value.





The tables below present additional key financial metrics over the past five quarters, including net interest margin (NIM), yield on interest-earning assets, rate on interest-bearing liabilities, and net interest spread. These metrics are fundamental indicators of the Company’s profitability and operational efficiency.





Operating Highlights

Net income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025 was $123.6 million, or $0.63 diluted earnings per share, both of which were records for the Company. When adjusting for non-fundamental items, net income and diluted earnings per share on an as-adjusted basis (non-GAAP), were $119.7 million(1) and $0.61 per share(1), respectively, for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

The Company recorded $6.7 million in provision for credit losses on loans during the three-month period ended September 30, 2025. In addition, the Company recorded a $1.0 million recovery of credit losses on unfunded commitments. The Company also recorded a $2.2 million recovery of credit losses on investment securities. As a result, total credit loss expense for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025 was $3.5 million.

Our net interest margin was 4.56% and 4.44% for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. The yield on loans was 7.39% and 7.36% for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively, as average loans increased from $15.06 billion to $15.22 billion. Additionally, the rate on interest bearing deposits decreased to 2.62% as of September 30, 2025, from 2.64% as of June 30, 2025, while average interest-bearing deposits decreased from $13.43 billion to $13.32 billion.

During the third quarter of 2025, there was $1.5 million of event interest income compared to $516,000 of event interest income for the second quarter of 2025. Purchase accounting accretion on acquired loans was $1.3 million and $1.2 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively, and average purchase accounting loan discounts were $15.0 million and $16.2 million for the three-month periods ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis was $229.1 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, and $222.5 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025. This increase in net interest income for the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, was the result of a $4.8 million increase in interest income, and a $1.8 million decrease in interest expense. The $4.8 million increase in interest income was primarily the result of a $7.5 million increase in loan income. This was partially offset by a $2.7 million decrease in income from deposits with other banks. The $1.8 million decrease in interest expense was due to a $1.1 million decrease in interest expense on subordinated debt and a $527,000 decrease in interest expense on deposits. The $1.1 million decrease in interest expense on subordinated debt was a result of the Company repurchasing $20.0 million in par value of its $300.0 million Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032.

The Company reported $51.5 million of non-interest income for the third quarter of 2025. The most important components of non-interest income were $14.0 million from other income, $12.1 million from other service charges and fees, $10.5 million from service charges on deposit accounts, $4.7 million in mortgage lending income, $4.6 million from trust fees, $2.7 million from dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB and other, $1.4 million from the increase in cash value of life insurance and $1.0 million from the fair value adjustment for marketable securities. Included within other income were $2.0 million income from recoveries on historic losses, $1.9 million income from the gain on the retirement of subordinated debt, $1.8 million income from a recovery on a lawsuit and $187,000 in bank owned life insurance death benefit income.

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2025 was $114.8 million. The most important components of non-interest expense were $63.8 million salaries and employee benefits expense, $27.3 million in other operating expense, $14.8 million in occupancy and equipment expenses and $8.9 million in data processing expenses. For the third quarter of 2025, our efficiency ratio was 40.21%, and our efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP), was 40.95%(1) .

Financial Condition

Total loans receivable were $15.29 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $15.18 billion at June 30, 2025. Total loans receivable of $15.29 billion were a record for the Company. Total deposits were $17.33 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $17.49 billion at June 30, 2025. Total assets were $22.71 billion at September 30, 2025, compared to $22.91 billion at June 30, 2025.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company had a $105.3 million increase in loans. Our community banking footprint experienced $164.8 million in organic loan growth during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and Centennial CFG experienced $59.4 million of organic loan decline and had loans of $1.78 billion at September 30, 2025.

Non-performing loans to total loans were 0.56% and 0.63% at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. Non-performing assets to total assets were 0.56% and 0.60% at September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. Net loans charged-off were $2.9 million and $1.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, respectively. The charge-off detail by region for the quarters ended September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025 can be seen below.

For the Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 (in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial

CFG Shore

Premier

Finance Florida Alabama Total Charge-offs $ 2,496 $ 605 $ — $ 735 $ 807 $ 8 $ 4,651 Recoveries (1,451 ) (225 ) — (5 ) (47 ) (3 ) (1,731 ) Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 1,045 $ 380 $ — $ 730 $ 760 $ 5 $ 2,920





For the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 (in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial

CFG Shore

Premier

Finance Florida Alabama Total Charge-offs $ 2,588 $ 462 $ 181 $ 582 $ 245 $ 13 $ 4,071 Recoveries (2,172 ) (223 ) — (22 ) (577 ) (2 ) (2,996 ) Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ 416 $ 239 $ 181 $ 560 $ (332 ) $ 11 $ 1,075



At September 30, 2025, non-performing loans were $85.2 million, and non-performing assets were $126.5 million. At June 30, 2025, non-performing loans were $96.3 million, and non-performing assets were $137.8 million.

The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as of September 30, 2025:

(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial

CFG Shore

Premier

Finance Florida Alabama Total Non-accrual loans 25,701 19,102 787 10,472 24,867 158 81,087 Loans 90+ days past due 3,167 704 — — 254 — 4,125 Total non-performing loans 28,868 19,806 787 10,472 25,121 158 85,212 Foreclosed assets held for sale 16,711 972 22,812 — 768 — 41,263 Total other non-performing assets 16,711 972 22,812 — 768 — 41,263 Total non-performing assets 45,579 20,778 23,599 10,472 25,889 158 126,475



The table below shows the non-performing loans and non-performing assets by region as June 30, 2025:

(in thousands) Texas Arkansas Centennial

CFG Shore

Premier

Finance Florida Alabama Total Non-accrual loans 22,487 16,276 787 11,716 37,833 162 89,261 Loans 90+ days past due 3,557 2,341 — — 1,133 — 7,031 Total non-performing loans 26,044 18,617 787 11,716 38,966 162 96,292 Foreclosed assets held for sale 17,259 863 22,842 — 565 — 41,529 Total other non-performing assets 17,259 863 22,842 — 565 — 41,529 Total non-performing assets 43,303 19,480 23,629 11,716 39,531 162 137,821



The Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was $285.6 million at September 30, 2025, or 1.87% of total loans, compared to the allowance for credit losses on loans of $281.9 million, or 1.86% of total loans, at June 30, 2025. As of September 30, 2025 and June 30, 2025, the Company’s allowance for credit losses on loans was 335.22% and 292.72% of its total non-performing loans, respectively.

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company completed the payoff of its $140.0 million 5.50% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2030. Each 2030 Note was redeemed at the redemption price of 100% of its principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest. In addition, the Company also repurchased $20.0 million of its $300.0 million Fixed-to-Floating Rate Subordinated Notes due 2032. The payoff and redemption activity had a negative impact to the Company’s total risk-based capital ratio of 87 basis points, including 76 basis points from the payoff of the 2030 Notes and 11 basis points from the partial redemption of the 2032 Notes.

Shareholders’ equity was $4.21 billion at September 30, 2025, which increased approximately $129.6 million from June 30, 2025. The net increase in shareholders’ equity is primarily associated with the $84.2 million increase in retained earnings and the $52.8 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss. This was partially offset by the $9.9 million in stock repurchases for the quarter. Book value per common share was $21.41 at September 30, 2025, compared to $20.71 at June 30, 2025. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $14.13(1) at September 30, 2025, compared to $13.44(1) at June 30, 2025. Book value per common share, as of September 30, 2025, was a record for the Company.

Stock Repurchases and Dividends

During the three-month period ended September 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 350,000 shares of common stock, which equated to a shareholder buyback yield of 0.18%(2). In comparison, during the three-month period ended June 30, 2025, the Company repurchased 1.0 million shares of common stock, which equated to a shareholder buyback yield of 0.49%(2). The Company defines shareholder buyback yield as the percentage of the Company’s market capitalization spent on share repurchases. It reflects how much the Company is returning to the shareholders by reducing the number of outstanding shares, and it is calculated by dividing the Company’s total share repurchase cost for the period by the Company’s total market capitalization at the beginning of the period.

In addition, during the quarter ended September 30, 2025, the Company paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This cash dividend is consistent with the dividend paid during the second quarter of 2025.

Branches

The Company currently has 75 branches in Arkansas, 78 branches in Florida, 59 branches in Texas, 5 branches in Alabama and one branch in New York City. The Company opened a new branch in San Antonio, Texas during the third quarter of 2025.

Conference Call

Management will conduct a conference call to review this information at 1:00 p.m. CT (2:00 p.m. ET) on Thursday, October 16, 2025. We strongly encourage all participants to pre-register for the conference call webcast or the live call using one of the following links. First, participants can pre-register for the conference call webcast using the following link: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/934053232. Participants who pre-register will be given a unique webcast link to gain immediate access to the conference call webcast. Second, participants can pre-register for the live call using the following link: https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login/LE9zwo4C7j7DOGxiZMbL6kCGKNc4mh7WFOS. Participants who pre-register will be given the phone number and unique access codes to gain immediate access to the live call. Participants may pre-register now, or at any time prior to the call, and will immediately receive simple instructions via email. The Home BancShares conference call will also be scheduled as an event in your Outlook calendar.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may dial in and listen to the live call by calling 1-833-470-1428, Passcode: 549176. A replay of the call will be available by calling 1-866-813-9403, Passcode: 541815, which will be available until October 23, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. CT. Internet access to the call will be available live or in recorded version on the Company's website at www.homebancshares.com.

About Home BancShares

Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, Texas, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “HOMB.” The Company was founded in 1998. Visit www.homebancshares.com or www.my100bank.com for more information.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company’s management uses these non-GAAP financial measures--including net income (earnings), as adjusted; pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR); PPNR, as adjusted; pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net); pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage; pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage, as adjusted; diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted; return on average assets, as adjusted; return on average assets excluding intangible amortization; return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; return on average common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted; return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization; return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization; efficiency ratio, as adjusted; tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity to tangible assets--to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. These measures typically adjust GAAP performance measures to include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant items or transactions that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s primary business operating results. Since the presentation of these GAAP performance measures and their impact differ between companies, management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company’s business. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

(1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

(2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.

General

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s plans, expectations, goals and outlook for the future, including future financial results. Statements in this press release that are not historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future events, performance or results. When we use words or phrases like “may,” “plan,” “propose,” “contemplate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “continue,” “expect,” “project,” “predict,” “estimate,” “could,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions, you should consider them as identifying forward-looking statements, although we may use other phrasing. Forward-looking statements of this type speak only as of the date of this news release. By nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the following: economic conditions, credit quality, interest rates, loan demand, real estate values and unemployment, including any future impacts from inflation or changes in tariffs or trade policies; the ability to identify, complete and successfully integrate new acquisitions; the risk that expected cost savings and other benefits from acquisitions may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize than expected; diversion of management time on acquisition-related issues; the availability of and access to capital and liquidity on terms acceptable to us; legislative and regulatory changes and risks and expenses associated with current and future legislation and regulations; technological changes and cybersecurity risks and incidents; the effects of changes in accounting policies and practices; changes in governmental monetary and fiscal policies; political instability, military conflicts and other major domestic or international events; the impacts of recent or future adverse weather events, including hurricanes, and other natural disasters; disruptions, uncertainties and related effects on credit quality, liquidity and other aspects of our business and operations that may result from any future public health crises; competition from other financial institutions; potential claims, expenses and other adverse effects related to current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other government actions; potential increases in deposit insurance assessments, increased regulatory scrutiny or market disruptions resulting from financial challenges in the banking industry; changes in the assumptions used in making the forward-looking statements; and other factors described in reports we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including those factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on February 27, 2025.

Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) Sep. 30,

2025 Jun. 30,

2025 Mar. 31,

2025 Dec. 31,

2024 Sep. 30,

2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 284,750 $ 291,344 $ 319,747 $ 281,063 $ 265,408 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 516,170 809,729 975,983 629,284 752,269 Cash and cash equivalents 800,920 1,101,073 1,295,730 910,347 1,017,677 Federal funds sold 3,625 2,600 6,275 3,725 6,425 Investment securities - available-for-sale, net of allowance for credit losses 2,924,496 2,899,968 3,003,320 3,072,639 3,270,620 Investment securities - held-to-maturity, net of allowance for credit losses 1,264,200 1,265,292 1,269,896 1,275,204 1,277,090 Total investment securities 4,188,696 4,165,260 4,273,216 4,347,843 4,547,710 Loans receivable 15,285,972 15,180,624 14,952,116 14,764,500 14,823,979 Allowance for credit losses (285,649 ) (281,869 ) (279,944 ) (275,880 ) (312,574 ) Loans receivable, net 15,000,323 14,898,755 14,672,172 14,488,620 14,511,405 Bank premises and equipment, net 374,515 379,729 384,843 386,322 388,776 Foreclosed assets held for sale 41,263 41,529 39,680 43,407 43,040 Cash value of life insurance 219,075 218,113 221,621 219,786 219,353 Accrued interest receivable 110,702 107,732 115,983 120,129 118,871 Deferred tax asset, net 155,963 174,323 170,120 186,697 176,629 Goodwill 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 Core deposit intangible 34,231 36,255 38,280 40,327 42,395 Other assets 380,236 383,400 376,030 345,292 352,583 Total assets $ 22,707,802 $ 22,907,022 $ 22,992,203 $ 22,490,748 $ 22,823,117 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Deposits: Demand and non-interest-bearing $ 3,880,101 $ 4,024,574 $ 4,079,289 $ 4,006,115 $ 3,937,168 Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts 11,500,921 11,571,949 11,586,106 11,347,850 10,966,426 Time deposits 1,946,674 1,891,909 1,876,096 1,792,332 1,802,116 Total deposits 17,327,696 17,488,432 17,541,491 17,146,297 16,705,710 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 145,998 140,813 161,401 162,350 179,416 FHLB and other borrowed funds 550,500 550,500 600,500 600,750 1,300,750 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 189,551 203,004 207,154 181,080 238,058 Subordinated debentures 279,093 438,957 439,102 439,246 439,394 Total liabilities 18,492,838 18,821,706 18,949,648 18,529,723 18,863,328 Shareholders' equity Common stock 1,969 1,972 1,982 1,989 1,989 Capital surplus 2,214,211 2,221,576 2,246,312 2,272,794 2,272,100 Retained earnings 2,181,911 2,097,712 2,018,801 1,942,350 1,880,562 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (183,127 ) (235,944 ) (224,540 ) (256,108 ) (194,862 ) Total shareholders' equity 4,214,964 4,085,316 4,042,555 3,961,025 3,959,789 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,707,802 $ 22,907,022 $ 22,992,203 $ 22,490,748 $ 22,823,117





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (In thousands) Sep. 30,

2025 Jun. 30,

2025 Mar. 31,

2025 Dec. 31,

2024 Sep. 30,

2024 Sep. 30,

2025 Sep. 30,

2024 Interest income: Loans $ 283,165 $ 276,041 $ 270,784 $ 278,409 $ 281,977 $ 829,990 $ 821,595 Investment securities Taxable 26,326 26,444 27,433 28,943 31,006 80,203 96,822 Tax-exempt 7,743 7,626 7,650 7,704 7,704 23,019 23,276 Deposits - other banks 6,242 8,951 6,620 7,585 12,096 21,813 35,188 Federal funds sold 56 53 55 73 62 164 182 Total interest income 323,532 319,115 312,542 322,714 332,845 955,189 977,063 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 87,962 88,489 86,786 90,564 97,785 263,237 286,074 Federal funds purchased — — — — 1 — 1 FHLB and other borrowed funds 5,378 5,539 5,902 9,541 14,383 16,819 42,914 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 1,019 1,012 1,074 1,346 1,335 3,105 4,102 Subordinated debentures 3,007 4,123 4,124 4,121 4,121 11,254 12,340 Total interest expense 97,366 99,163 97,886 105,572 117,625 294,415 345,431 Net interest income 226,166 219,952 214,656 217,142 215,220 660,774 631,632 Provision for credit losses on loans 6,700 3,000 — 16,700 18,200 9,700 31,700 (Recovery of) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments (1,000 ) — — — 1,000 (1,000 ) — Recovery of credit losses on investment securities (2,194 ) — — — (330 ) (2,194 ) (330 ) Total credit loss expense 3,506 3,000 — 16,700 18,870 6,506 31,370 Net interest income after credit loss expense 222,660 216,952 214,656 200,442 196,350 654,268 600,262 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 10,486 9,552 9,650 9,935 9,888 29,688 29,288 Other service charges and fees 12,130 12,643 10,689 11,651 10,490 35,462 31,358 Trust fees 4,600 5,234 4,760 4,526 4,403 14,594 14,191 Mortgage lending income 4,691 4,780 3,599 3,518 4,437 13,070 12,271 Insurance commissions 574 589 535 483 595 1,698 1,668 Increase in cash value of life insurance 1,404 1,415 1,842 1,215 1,161 4,661 3,635 Dividends from FHLB, FRB, FNBB & other 2,658 2,657 2,718 2,820 2,637 8,033 8,642 Gain on SBA loans 46 — 288 218 145 334 399 (Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net (66 ) 972 (163 ) 26 32 743 2,076 (Loss) gain on OREO, net (1 ) 13 (376 ) (2,423 ) 85 (364 ) 151 Fair value adjustment for marketable securities 1,020 (238 ) 442 850 1,392 1,224 2,121 Other income 13,963 13,462 11,442 8,403 7,514 38,867 21,552 Total non-interest income 51,505 51,079 45,426 41,222 42,779 148,010 127,352 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 63,804 64,318 61,855 60,824 58,861 189,977 180,198 Occupancy and equipment 14,828 14,023 14,425 14,526 14,546 43,276 43,505 Data processing expense 8,871 8,364 8,558 9,324 9,088 25,793 27,170 Other operating expenses 27,335 29,335 28,090 27,536 27,550 84,760 83,853 Total non-interest expense 114,838 116,040 112,928 112,210 110,045 343,806 334,726 Income before income taxes 159,327 151,991 147,154 129,454 129,084 458,472 392,888 Income tax expense 35,723 33,588 31,945 28,890 29,046 101,256 91,211 Net income $ 123,604 $ 118,403 $ 115,209 $ 100,564 $ 100,038 $ 357,216 $ 301,677





Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30,

2025 Jun. 30,

2025 Mar. 31,

2025 Dec. 31,

2024 Sep. 30,

2024 Sep. 30,

2025 Sep. 30,

2024 PER SHARE DATA Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.63 $ 0.60 $ 0.58 $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 1.80 $ 1.51 Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 0.61 0.58 0.56 0.50 0.50 1.75 1.51 Basic earnings per common share 0.63 0.60 0.58 0.51 0.50 1.81 1.51 Dividends per share - common 0.20 0.20 0.195 0.195 0.195 0.595 0.555 Shareholder buyback yield(2) 0.18 % 0.49 % 0.53 % 0.05 % 0.56 % 1.19 % 1.64 % Book value per common share $ 21.41 $ 20.71 $ 20.40 $ 19.92 $ 19.91 $ 21.41 $ 19.91 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)(1) 14.13 13.44 13.15 12.68 12.67 14.13 12.67 STOCK INFORMATION Average common shares outstanding 197,078 197,532 198,657 198,863 199,380 197,750 200,300 Average diluted shares outstanding 197,288 197,765 198,852 198,973 199,461 197,952 200,430 End of period common shares outstanding 196,889 197,239 198,206 198,882 198,879 196,889 198,879 ANNUALIZED PERFORMANCE METRICS Return on average assets (ROA) 2.17 % 2.08 % 2.07 % 1.77 % 1.74 % 2.11 % 1.77 % Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 2.10 % 2.02 % 2.01 % 1.76 % 1.72 % 2.04 % 1.77 % Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 2.34 % 2.25 % 2.24 % 1.92 % 1.88 % 2.28 % 1.92 % Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 2.27 % 2.18 % 2.18 % 1.91 % 1.86 % 2.21 % 1.92 % Return on average common equity (ROE) 11.91 % 11.77 % 11.75 % 10.13 % 10.23 % 11.81 % 10.53 % Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 11.54 % 11.39 % 11.41 % 10.05 % 10.12 % 11.45 % 10.55 % Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE) (non-GAAP)(1) 18.28 % 18.26 % 18.39 % 15.94 % 16.26 % 18.31 % 16.91 % Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) (non-GAAP)(1) 17.70 % 17.68 % 17.87 % 15.82 % 16.09 % 17.75 % 16.94 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 18.51 % 18.50 % 18.64 % 16.18 % 16.51 % 18.55 % 17.18 % Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization (non-GAAP)(1) 17.93 % 17.92 % 18.12 % 16.07 % 16.34 % 17.98 % 17.20 % (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Calculation of this metric is included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30,

2025 Jun. 30,

2025 Mar. 31,

2025 Dec. 31,

2024 Sep. 30,

2024 Sep. 30,

2025 Sep. 30,

2024 Efficiency ratio 40.21 % 41.68 % 42.22 % 42.24 % 41.42 % 41.35 % 42.91 % Efficiency ratio, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 40.95 % 42.01 % 42.84 % 42.00 % 41.66 % 41.91 % 42.87 % Net interest margin - FTE (NIM) 4.56 % 4.44 % 4.44 % 4.39 % 4.28 % 4.48 % 4.23 % Fully taxable equivalent adjustment $ 2,916 $ 2,526 $ 2,534 $ 2,398 $ 2,616 $ 7,976 $ 6,136 Total revenue (net) 277,671 271,031 260,082 258,364 257,999 808,784 758,984 Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (non-GAAP)(1) 162,833 154,991 147,154 146,154 147,954 464,978 424,258 PPNR, as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 157,704 150,404 142,821 145,209 146,562 450,929 422,176 Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) 57.38 % 56.08 % 56.58 % 50.11 % 50.03 % 56.69 % 51.76 % Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) (non-GAAP)(1) 55.53 % 54.39 % 54.91 % 49.74 % 49.49 % 54.95 % 51.49 % P5 NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) (PPNR to total revenue (net)) (non-GAAP)(1) 58.64 % 57.19 % 56.58 % 56.57 % 57.35 % 57.49 % 55.90 % P5 NR , as adjusted (non-GAAP)(1) 56.80 % 55.49 % 54.91 % 56.20 % 56.81 % 55.75 % 55.62 % Total purchase accounting accretion $ 1,272 $ 1,233 $ 1,378 $ 1,610 $ 1,878 $ 3,883 $ 6,523 Average purchase accounting loan discounts 15,009 16,219 17,493 19,090 20,832 16,257 22,813 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES Advertising $ 2,149 $ 2,054 $ 1,928 $ 1,941 $ 1,810 $ 6,131 $ 5,156 Amortization of intangibles 2,024 2,025 2,047 2,068 2,095 6,096 6,375 Electronic banking expense 3,357 3,172 3,055 3,307 3,569 9,584 10,137 Directors' fees 405 431 452 356 362 1,288 1,283 Due from bank service charges 404 283 281 271 302 968 860 FDIC and state assessment 3,245 1,636 3,387 3,216 3,360 8,268 12,172 Insurance 1,110 1,049 999 900 926 3,158 2,734 Legal and accounting 1,061 2,360 3,641 2,361 1,902 7,062 6,600 Other professional fees 2,083 2,211 1,947 1,736 2,062 6,241 6,406 Operating supplies 773 711 711 711 673 2,195 1,969 Postage 538 488 503 518 522 1,529 1,542 Telephone 367 419 436 438 455 1,222 1,369 Other expense 9,819 12,496 8,703 9,713 9,512 31,018 27,250 Total other operating expenses $ 27,335 $ 29,335 $ 28,090 $ 27,536 $ 27,550 $ 84,760 $ 83,853 (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Home BancShares, Inc. Selected Financial Information (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30,

2025 Jun. 30,

2025 Mar. 31,

2025 Dec. 31,

2024 Sep. 30,

2024 BALANCE SHEET RATIOS Total loans to total deposits 88.22 % 86.80 % 85.24 % 86.11 % 88.74 % Common equity to assets 18.56 % 17.83 % 17.58 % 17.61 % 17.35 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 13.08 % 12.35 % 12.09 % 11.98 % 11.78 % . LOANS RECEIVABLE Real estate Commercial real estate loans Non-farm/non-residential $ 5,494,492 $ 5,553,182 $ 5,588,681 $ 5,426,780 $ 5,496,536 Construction/land development 2,709,197 2,695,561 2,735,760 2,736,214 2,741,419 Agricultural 331,301 315,926 335,437 336,993 335,965 Residential real estate loans Residential 1-4 family 2,142,375 2,138,990 1,947,872 1,956,489 1,932,352 Multifamily residential 716,595 620,439 576,089 496,484 482,648 Total real estate 11,393,960 11,324,098 11,183,839 10,952,960 10,988,920 Consumer 1,233,523 1,218,834 1,227,745 1,234,361 1,219,197 Commercial and industrial 2,100,268 2,107,326 2,045,036 2,022,775 2,084,667 Agricultural 346,167 323,457 314,323 367,251 352,963 Other 212,054 206,909 181,173 187,153 178,232 Loans receivable $ 15,285,972 $ 15,180,624 $ 14,952,116 $ 14,764,500 $ 14,823,979 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES Balance, beginning of period $ 281,869 $ 279,944 $ 275,880 $ 312,574 $ 295,856 Loans charged off 4,651 4,071 3,458 53,959 2,001 Recoveries of loans previously charged off 1,731 2,996 7,522 565 519 Net loans charged off (recovered) 2,920 1,075 (4,064 ) 53,394 1,482 Provision for credit losses - loans 6,700 3,000 — 16,700 18,200 Balance, end of period $ 285,649 $ 281,869 $ 279,944 $ 275,880 $ 312,574 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average total loans 0.08 % 0.03 % (0.11 )% 1.44 % 0.04 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.87 % 1.86 % 1.87 % 1.87 % 2.11 % NON-PERFORMING ASSETS Non-performing loans Non-accrual loans $ 81,087 $ 89,261 $ 86,383 $ 93,853 $ 95,747 Loans past due 90 days or more 4,125 7,031 3,264 5,034 5,356 Total non-performing loans 85,212 96,292 89,647 98,887 101,103 Other non-performing assets Foreclosed assets held for sale, net 41,263 41,529 39,680 43,407 43,040 Other non-performing assets — — 63 63 63 Total other non-performing assets 41,263 41,529 39,743 43,470 43,103 Total non-performing assets $ 126,475 $ 137,821 $ 129,390 $ 142,357 $ 144,206 Allowance for credit losses for loans to non-performing loans 335.22 % 292.72 % 312.27 % 278.99 % 309.16 % Non-performing loans to total loans 0.56 % 0.63 % 0.60 % 0.67 % 0.68 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.56 % 0.60 % 0.56 % 0.63 % 0.63 % (1) Calculation of this metric and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 567,617 $ 6,242 4.36 % $ 813,833 $ 8,951 4.41 % Federal funds sold 5,142 56 4.32 % 4,878 53 4.36 % Investment securities - taxable 3,039,247 26,326 3.44 % 3,095,764 26,444 3.43 % Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 1,115,834 10,201 3.63 % 1,113,044 10,033 3.62 % Loans receivable - FTE 15,216,448 283,623 7.39 % 15,055,414 276,160 7.36 % Total interest-earning assets 19,944,288 326,448 6.49 % 20,082,933 321,641 6.42 % Non-earning assets 2,694,650 2,714,805 Total assets $ 22,638,938 $ 22,797,738 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 11,408,316 $ 70,406 2.45 % $ 11,541,641 $ 71,042 2.47 % Time deposits 1,911,703 17,556 3.64 % 1,886,147 17,447 3.71 % Total interest-bearing deposits 13,320,019 87,962 2.62 % 13,427,788 88,489 2.64 % Federal funds purchased 11 — — % 46 — — % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 145,883 1,019 2.77 % 143,752 1,012 2.82 % FHLB and other borrowed funds 550,501 5,378 3.88 % 566,984 5,539 3.92 % Subordinated debentures 338,757 3,007 3.52 % 439,027 4,123 3.77 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,355,171 97,366 2.69 % 14,577,597 99,163 2.73 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 3,956,826 3,981,901 Other liabilities 211,057 202,085 Total liabilities 18,523,054 18,761,583 Shareholders' equity 4,115,884 4,036,155 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,638,938 $ 22,797,738 Net interest spread 3.80 % 3.69 % Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 229,082 4.56 % $ 222,478 4.44 %





Home BancShares, Inc. Consolidated Net Interest Margin (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate ASSETS Earning assets Interest-bearing balances due from banks $ 664,308 $ 21,813 4.39 % $ 878,368 $ 35,188 5.35 % Federal funds sold 5,037 164 4.35 % 4,688 182 5.19 % Investment securities - taxable 3,104,254 80,203 3.45 % 3,436,874 96,822 3.76 % Investment securities - non-taxable - FTE 1,121,481 30,294 3.61 % 1,202,003 29,077 3.23 % Loans receivable - FTE 15,056,440 830,691 7.38 % 14,633,382 821,930 7.50 % Total interest-earning assets 19,951,520 963,165 6.45 % 20,155,315 983,199 6.52 % Non-earning assets 2,710,647 2,662,627 Total assets $ 22,662,167 $ 22,817,942 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities Interest-bearing liabilities Savings and interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 11,450,902 $ 211,120 2.47 % $ 11,084,397 $ 232,757 2.80 % Time deposits 1,866,855 52,117 3.73 % 1,729,400 53,317 4.12 % Total interest-bearing deposits 13,317,757 263,237 2.64 % 12,813,797 286,074 2.98 % Federal funds purchased 19 — — % 26 1 5.14 % Securities sold under agreement to repurchase 148,462 3,105 2.80 % 163,013 4,102 3.36 % FHLB and other borrowed funds 572,538 16,819 3.93 % 1,301,005 42,914 4.41 % Subordinated debentures 405,285 11,254 3.71 % 439,613 12,340 3.75 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 14,444,061 294,415 2.73 % 14,717,454 345,431 3.14 % Non-interest bearing liabilities Non-interest bearing deposits 3,973,135 4,031,447 Other liabilities 201,228 242,422 Total liabilities 18,618,424 18,991,323 Shareholders' equity 4,043,743 3,826,619 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,662,167 $ 22,817,942 Net interest spread 3.72 % 3.38 % Net interest income and margin - FTE $ 668,750 4.48 % $ 637,768 4.23 %







Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share data) Sep. 30,

2025 Jun. 30,

2025 Mar. 31,

2025 Dec. 31,

2024 Sep. 30,

2024 Sep. 30,

2025 Sep. 30,

2024 EARNINGS, AS ADJUSTED GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 123,604 $ 118,403 $ 115,209 $ 100,564 $ 100,038 $ 357,216 $ 301,677 Pre-tax adjustments Gain on retirement of subordinated debt (1,882 ) — — — — (1,882 ) — FDIC special assessment — (1,516 ) — — — (1,516 ) 2,260 BOLI death benefits (187 ) (1,243 ) — (95 ) — (1,430 ) (162 ) Gain on sale of premises and equipment — (983 ) — — — (983 ) (2,059 ) Fair value adjustment for marketable securities (1,020 ) 238 (442 ) (850 ) (1,392 ) (1,224 ) (2,121 ) Special income from equity investment — (3,498 ) (3,891 ) — — (7,389 ) — Legal fee reimbursement — (885 ) — — — (885 ) — Legal claims expense — 3,300 — — — 3,300 — Recoveries on historic losses (2,040 ) — — — — (2,040 ) — Total pre-tax adjustments (5,129 ) (4,587 ) (4,333 ) (945 ) (1,392 ) (14,049 ) (2,082 ) Tax-effect of adjustments (1,207 ) (817 ) (1,059 ) (208 ) (348 ) (3,083 ) (480 ) Deferred tax asset write-down — — — — — — 2,030 Total adjustments after-tax (B) (3,922 ) (3,770 ) (3,274 ) (737 ) (1,044 ) (10,966 ) 428 Earnings, as adjusted (C) $ 119,682 $ 114,633 $ 111,935 $ 99,827 $ 98,994 $ 346,250 $ 302,105 Average diluted shares outstanding (D) 197,288 197,765 198,852 198,973 199,461 197,952 200,430 GAAP diluted earnings per share: (A/D) $ 0.63 $ 0.60 $ 0.58 $ 0.51 $ 0.50 $ 1.80 $ 1.51 Adjustments after-tax: (B/D) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.02 ) (0.01 ) 0.00 (0.05 ) 0.00 Diluted earnings per common share, as adjusted: (C/D) $ 0.61 $ 0.58 $ 0.56 $ 0.50 $ 0.50 $ 1.75 $ 1.51 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE ASSETS Return on average assets: (A/E) 2.17 % 2.08 % 2.07 % 1.77 % 1.74 % 2.11 % 1.77 % Return on average assets, as adjusted: (ROA, as adjusted) ((A+D)/E) 2.10 % 2.02 % 2.01 % 1.76 % 1.72 % 2.04 % 1.77 % Return on average assets excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C)/(E-F)) 2.34 % 2.25 % 2.24 % 1.92 % 1.88 % 2.28 % 1.92 % Return on average assets, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((A+C+D)/(E-F)) 2.27 % 2.18 % 2.18 % 1.91 % 1.86 % 2.21 % 1.92 % GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 123,604 $ 118,403 $ 115,209 $ 100,564 $ 100,038 $ 357,216 $ 301,677 Amortization of intangibles (B) 2,024 2,025 2,047 2,068 2,095 6,096 6,375 Amortization of intangibles after-tax (C) 1,529 1,530 1,547 1,563 1,572 4,607 4,782 Adjustments after-tax (D) (3,922 ) (3,770 ) (3,274 ) (737 ) (1,044 ) (10,966 ) 428 Average assets (E) 22,638,938 22,797,738 22,548,835 22,565,077 22,893,784 22,662,167 22,817,942 Average goodwill & core deposit intangible (F) 1,433,474 1,435,480 1,437,515 1,439,566 1,441,654 1,435,475 1,443,770







Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) Sep. 30,

2025 Jun. 30,

2025 Mar. 31,

2025 Dec. 31,

2024 Sep. 30,

2024 Sep. 30,

2025 Sep. 30,

2024 ANNUALIZED RETURN ON AVERAGE COMMON EQUITY Return on average common equity: (A/D) 11.91 % 11.77 % 11.75 % 10.13 % 10.23 % 11.81 % 10.53 % Return on average common equity, as adjusted: (ROE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/D) 11.54 % 11.39 % 11.41 % 10.05 % 10.12 % 11.45 % 10.55 % Return on average tangible common equity: (ROTCE) (A/(D-E)) 18.28 % 18.26 % 18.39 % 15.94 % 16.26 % 18.31 % 16.91 % Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted: (ROTCE, as adjusted) ((A+C)/(D-E)) 17.70 % 17.68 % 17.87 % 15.82 % 16.09 % 17.75 % 16.94 % Return on average tangible common equity excluding intangible amortization: (B/(D-E)) 18.51 % 18.50 % 18.64 % 16.18 % 16.51 % 18.55 % 17.18 % Return on average tangible common equity, as adjusted, excluding intangible amortization: ((B+C)/(D-E)) 17.93 % 17.92 % 18.12 % 16.07 % 16.34 % 17.98 % 17.20 % GAAP net income available to common shareholders (A) $ 123,604 $ 118,403 $ 115,209 $ 100,564 $ 100,038 $ 357,216 $ 301,677 Earnings excluding intangible amortization (B) 125,133 119,933 116,756 102,127 101,610 361,823 306,459 Adjustments after-tax (C) (3,922 ) (3,770 ) (3,274 ) (737 ) (1,044 ) (10,966 ) 428 Average common equity (D) 4,115,884 4,036,155 3,977,671 3,950,176 3,889,712 4,043,743 3,826,619 Average goodwill & core deposits intangible (E) 1,433,474 1,435,480 1,437,515 1,439,566 1,441,654 1,435,475 1,443,770 EFFICIENCY RATIO & P5NR Efficiency ratio: ((D-G)/(B+C+E)) 40.21 % 41.68 % 42.22 % 42.24 % 41.42 % 41.35 % 42.91 % Efficiency ratio, as adjusted: ((D-G-I)/(B+C+E-H)) 40.95 % 42.01 % 42.84 % 42.00 % 41.66 % 41.91 % 42.87 % Pre-tax net income to total revenue (net) (A/(B+C)) 57.38 % 56.08 % 56.58 % 50.11 % 50.03 % 56.69 % 51.76 % Pre-tax net income, as adjusted, to total revenue (net) ((A+F)/(B+C)) 55.53 % 54.39 % 54.91 % 49.74 % 49.49 % 54.95 % 51.49 % Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income (PPNR) (B+C-D) $ 162,833 $ 154,991 $ 147,154 $ 146,154 $ 147,954 $ 464,978 $ 424,258 Pre-tax, pre-provision, net income, as adjusted (B+C-D+F) $ 157,704 $ 150,404 $ 142,821 $ 145,209 $ 146,562 $ 450,929 $ 422,176 P5 NR (Pre-tax, pre-provision, profit percentage) PPNR to total revenue (net)) (B+C-D)/(B+C) 58.64 % 57.19 % 56.58 % 56.57 % 57.35 % 57.49 % 55.90 % P5 NR , as adjusted (B+C-D+F)/(B+C) 56.80 % 55.49 % 54.91 % 56.20 % 56.81 % 55.75 % 55.62 % Pre-tax net income (A) $ 159,327 $ 151,991 $ 147,154 $ 129,454 $ 129,084 $ 458,472 $ 392,888 Net interest income (B) 226,166 219,952 214,656 217,142 215,220 660,774 631,632 Non-interest income (C) 51,505 51,079 45,426 41,222 42,779 148,010 127,352 Non-interest expense (D) 114,838 116,040 112,928 112,210 110,045 343,806 334,726 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment (E) 2,916 2,526 2,534 2,398 2,616 7,976 6,136 Total pre-tax adjustments (F) (5,129 ) (4,587 ) (4,333 ) (945 ) (1,392 ) (14,049 ) (2,082 ) Amortization of intangibles (G) 2,024 2,025 2,047 2,068 2,095 6,096 6,375 Adjustments: Non-interest income: Gain on retirement of subordinated debt $ 1,882 $ — $ — $ — $ — $ 1,882 $ — Fair value adjustment for marketable securities 1,020 (238 ) 442 850 1,392 1,224 2,121 (Loss) gain on OREO (1 ) 13 (376 ) (2,423 ) 85 (364 ) 151 (Loss) gain on branches, equipment and other assets, net (66 ) 972 (163 ) 26 32 743 2,076 Special income from equity investment — 3,498 3,891 — — 7,389 — BOLI death benefits 187 1,243 — 95 — 1,430 162 Legal expense reimbursement — 885 — — — 885 — Recoveries on historic losses 2,040 — — — — 2,040 — Total non-interest income adjustments (H) $ 5,062 $ 6,373 $ 3,794 $ (1,452 ) $ 1,509 $ 15,229 $ 4,510 Non-interest expense: FDIC special assessment — (1,516 ) — — — (1,516 ) 2,260 Legal claims expense — 3,300 — — — 3,300 — Total non-interest expense adjustments (I) $ — $ 1,784 $ — $ — $ — $ 1,784 $ 2,260







Home BancShares, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliations (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Sep. 30,

2025 Jun. 30,

2025 Mar. 31,

2025 Dec. 31,

2024 Sep. 30,

2024 TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE Book value per common share: (A/B) $ 21.41 $ 20.71 $ 20.40 $ 19.92 $ 19.91 Tangible book value per common share: ((A-C-D)/B) 14.13 13.44 13.15 12.68 12.67 Total shareholders' equity (A) $ 4,214,964 $ 4,085,316 $ 4,042,555 $ 3,961,025 $ 3,959,789 End of period common shares outstanding (B) 196,889 197,239 198,206 198,882 198,879 Goodwill (C) 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 34,231 36,255 38,280 40,327 42,395 TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS Equity to assets: (B/A) 18.56 % 17.83 % 17.58 % 17.61 % 17.35 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets: ((B-C-D)/(A-C-D)) 13.08 % 12.35 % 12.09 % 11.98 % 11.78 % Total assets (A) $ 22,707,802 $ 22,907,022 $ 22,992,203 $ 22,490,748 $ 22,823,117 Total shareholders' equity (B) 4,214,964 4,085,316 4,042,555 3,961,025 3,959,789 Goodwill (C) 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 1,398,253 Core deposit and other intangibles (D) 34,231 36,255 38,280 40,327 42,395





Home BancShares, Inc. Shareholder Buyback Yield (Unaudited) Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars and shares in thousands) Sep. 30,

2025 Jun. 30,

2025 Mar. 31,

2025 Dec. 31,

2024 Sep. 30,

2024 Sep. 30,

2025 Sep. 30,

2024 SHAREHOLDER BUYBACK YIELD Shareholder buyback yield: (A/B) 0.18 % 0.49 % 0.53 % 0.05 % 0.56 % 1.19 % 1.64 % Shares repurchased 350 1,000 1,000 96 1,000 2,350 3,426 Average price per share $ 28.34 $ 26.99 $ 29.67 $ 26.38 $ 26.90 $ 28.33 $ 24.36 Principal cost 9,918 26,989 29,668 2,526 26,902 66,575 83,450 Excise tax 93 459 117 (72 ) 63 669 484 Total share repurchase cost (A) $ 10,011 $ 27,448 $ 29,785 $ 2,454 $ 26,965 $ 67,244 $ 83,934 Shares outstanding beginning of period 197,239 198,206 198,882 198,879 199,746 198,882 201,526 Price per share beginning of period $ 28.46 $ 28.27 $ 28.30 $ 27.09 $ 23.96 $ 28.30 $ 25.33 Market capitalization beginning of period (B) $ 5,613,422 $ 5,603,284 $ 5,628,361 $ 5,387,632 $ 4,785,914 $ 5,628,361 $ 5,104,654

