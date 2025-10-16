New Report: Vast Majority of Recent Public College Graduates See Return on College Investment Within 10 Years

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seventy percent of America’s recent public college graduates experience a positive return on investment within 10 years of graduation, a figure that falls short of the goal that all graduates see such a return, according to new findings released today in the annual State Opportunity Index prepared by Strada Education Foundation.

The Index, in its second year, uses a research-based framework to explore how effectively all 50 states and Washington, D.C., connect postsecondary education to career success using a variety of measurements. The findings reveal outcomes that vary widely by state and degree level — with too many individuals facing barriers to accessing pathways to affordable education and meaningful careers.

“The State Opportunity Index reinforces our belief at Strada Education Foundation that we as a nation can’t just focus on college access and completion and assume that a college degree will consistently deliver for all on the promise of postsecondary education as a pathway to opportunity,” said Stephen Moret, president and CEO of Strada. “We must look at success beyond completion, with a sharper focus on helping people land jobs that pay well and offer growth opportunities.”

To experience a positive return on investment over 10 years, a bachelor’s degree graduate in 2025 would need to earn at least $55,000 per year, and an associate degree graduate would need to earn at least $47,000 per year.

By state, the percentage of all graduates from both two- and four-year institutions who can expect to experience a positive return on investment within 10 years ranges from a high of 82 percent in Washington, D.C., to a low of 53 percent in North Dakota.

At the bachelor’s degree level, positive return on investment ranges from 82 percent to 56 percent of graduates, with the positive return on investment for the most graduates in Washington, D.C., New York, and California.

At the associate degree level, positive return on investment ranges from 76 percent to 41 percent, with Alaska delivering the positive return on investment for the greatest share of its graduates, followed by South Carolina, New Mexico, and West Virginia.

Strada’s research shows there are five keys to boosting ROI for significantly more students in our nation:

Clear Outcomes – providing accurate information on career and earnings outcomes so learners can make well-informed choices.

– providing accurate information on career and earnings outcomes so learners can make well-informed choices. Quality Coaching – offering personalized guidance and support so learners can navigate education and career pathways with confidence.

– offering personalized guidance and support so learners can navigate education and career pathways with confidence. Affordability – making sure cost is never an insurmountable barrier to opportunity.

– making sure cost is never an insurmountable barrier to opportunity. Work-Based Learning – expanding opportunities for paid internships, apprenticeships, and other immersive experiences that connect education to career.

– expanding opportunities for paid internships, apprenticeships, and other immersive experiences that connect education to career. Employer Alignment – ensuring prepared learners can readily access programs that lead to quality jobs and upward financial mobility.

This year's Index features 10 states as “States in Action,” which share details about how some states are using innovative strategies that improve education-to-employment outcomes across the five key areas. The Index also includes a data summary for each state and Washington, D.C., outlining where each one stands on all five areas and return on investment.

To build on this momentum, Strada will convene leaders for a collaborative event on Oct. 21 in Washington, D.C.

The 2025 State Opportunity Index can be viewed at StateOpportunityIndex.org.

