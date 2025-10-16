Start of construction on Liven’s Virmalise project

Yesterday, preparations for construction began on the Virmalise project developed by Liven Kodu 21 OÜ, a subsidiary of Liven AS (“Liven”). By the end of 2026, a four-story residential building with a private courtyard will be completed at Virmalise 3 in the Uue-Maailma district of Tallinn, offering 28 new homes.

The general contractor for the construction works is Bildgren Ehitus OÜ, and the architectural design was created by Liven together with Arhitektuuribüroo Kuup Ruut OÜ. The total cost of the construction works is nearly EUR 5.0 million, plus VAT. As of today, 29% of the 28 homes under construction have been sold. More information about the project can be found on the website virmalise.liven.ee.



Joonas Joost

Liven AS CFO

E-mail: joonas.joost@liven.ee