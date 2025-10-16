Announcement of Q3 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, October 30, after market close

Paris, France – October 16, 2025

Q3 2025 financial results and conference call

Viridien will announce its third quarter 2025 results on Thursday, October 30, after market close.

The press release and presentation will be made available on www.viridiengroup.com at 5.45 pm (CET)

An English-language conference call is scheduled at 6.00 pm (CET) on the same day

Participants must register for the conference call by clicking here to receive a dial-in number and PIN code. Participants may also join the live webcast by clicking here.

A replay of the conference call will also be available, for a period of 12 months, on the Company's website www.viridiengroup.com.

About Viridien:

Viridien (www.viridiengroup.com) is an advanced technology, digital and Earth data company that pushes the boundaries of science for a more prosperous and sustainable future. With our ingenuity, drive and deep curiosity we discover new insights, innovations, and solutions that efficiently and responsibly resolve complex natural resources, digital, energy transition and infrastructure challenges. Viridien employs around 3,200 people worldwide and is listed as VIRI on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: FR001400PVN6).

Contacts

Investor Relations

Alexandre Leroy

Tel: + 33 6 85 18 44 31

E-Mail: ir@viridengroup.com Media Relations

Sara Pink-Zerling

Tel: + 33 6 37 57 95 44

E-Mail: media.relations@viridiengroup.com







Attachment