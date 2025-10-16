Busbar Trunking Market Size to Hit USD 11.40 Billion by 2032, at 7.26% CAGR | SNS Insider

Austin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Busbar Trunking Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Busbar Trunking Market size was valued at USD 6.56 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 11.40 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.26% during 2025-2032.”

Rapid Urbanization and Growing Industrial Infrastructure Propel Market Growth Globally

Growing urbanization and the expansion of industrial infrastructure are the two factors contributing to the rising need for busbar trunking systems. Power distribution is crucial to notable urban development initiatives since it powers commercial buildings, industrial plants, and residential complexes. The modern construction requirement is justified by the constructional merits of busbar systems, which include a larger current-carrying capacity, less energy loss, and a smaller install position. In addition, as industry replace electrical networks with upgraded systems to guarantee efficiency and safety, busbar usage is increasing. Busbar systems will remain an essential component of the expansion of commercial and industrial electrical infrastructure worldwide due to their ability to handle high power in constrained spaces and their reduced maintenance costs.

Get a Sample Report of Busbar Trunking Market Forecast @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8411

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Company (GE)

Legrand SA

Larsen & Toubro Limited

C&S Electric Ltd.

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Anord Mardix Group

E+I Engineering Ltd.

Megabarre Group

NAXSO S.r.l.

Pogliano Busbar S.r.l.

DBTS Industries Sdn Bhd

EAE Elektrik

P&S Power Technologies Ltd.

Cuthbertson Laird Group

Mersen Property

Busbar Trunking Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 6.56 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 11.40 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.26% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Conductor (Copper and Aluminium)

• By Power Rating (Lighting, Low, Medium and High)

• By Insulation (Air and Sandwich)

• By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial and Others)

Purchase Single User PDF of Busbar Trunking Market Report (20% Discount) @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8411

Key Industry Segmentation

By Conductor

Copper segment accounted for the highest busbar trunking market share of 60.50% in 2024 and is expected to dominate in the forecast period on account of excellent electrical conductivity, durability, and reliable operation at high current loads with low losses. The growth for aluminium segment is estimated to be the fastest with a CAGR of 7.39% during the forecast period 2024-2032, mainly due to its lightweight property, feasibility of large-scale installations, and lower cost.

By Power Rating

Medium power rating segment led the busbar trunking market in 2024 with a revenue share of 36.10% owing to its cost and capacity combination, and extensive applicability. High power rating is projected to be the fastest growing one with a CAGR of 7.91% during 2024-2032 owing to high-capacity, robust systems entrance into the market to cater to the needs of massive manufacturing plants, data centers, and high-rise commercial buildings requiring substantial power distribution.

By Insulation

Sandwich segment accounted the largest revenue share of 67.40% in 2024 in the busbar trunking market driven by the advantages, such as better protection against short circuits, durability against mechanical impact and safe operational nature during complex installations. The air insulation segment is anticipated to grow the fastest at a CAGR of 7.12% during 2025-2032 due to demand in weight-sensitive and economically-sensitive projects.

By End-User

The industrial segment led the busbar trunking market and accounted for 39.85% of revenue share in 2024 on account of high-power requirement, critical electrical safety, and the preference for reliable and low maintenance distribution system in manufacturing plants. The commercial category will develop at the fastest rate, with a CAGR of 8.02% from 2025 to 2032, due to the installation of small, modular busbar systems in office complexes, shopping centers, and smart buildings for effective power management and operational cost reduction.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific led the Busbar Trunking Market, generating a revenue share of 38.18% in 2024, owing to the fast-paced industrialization, urbanization and development of electrical infrastructure in China, India, and South East Asia.

North America market is growing with the highest CAGR in the busbar trunking market supported by electrical infrastructure modernization, swift industrial automation and energy-efficient system adaptation.

Do you have any specific queries or need any customized research on Busbar Trunking Market? Submit your inquiry here @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8411

Recent News:

In October 2024 , Siemens introduced the SIMOCODE M-CP, a compact motor management solution with scalable communication and sustainability features, enhancing reliability and operational life in industrial switchboards.

, Siemens introduced the SIMOCODE M-CP, a compact motor management solution with scalable communication and sustainability features, enhancing reliability and operational life in industrial switchboards. In June 2024, ABB launched the ReliaGear™ Busway, a lighter, modular, and compact low-voltage busway system derived from the Spectra™ busway series, paired with SACE® Tmax® XT circuit breakers and fused switches. Designed for flexible installation, being easy to handle, install, and modify.

Exclusive Sections of the Busbar Trunking Market Report (The USPs):

PRICING & REVENUE STATISTICS – helps you analyze average selling prices by type, historical price trends, revenue contribution by segment, and impact of raw material fluctuations on final product cost.

– helps you analyze average selling prices by type, historical price trends, revenue contribution by segment, and impact of raw material fluctuations on final product cost. SUPPLY CHAIN & MANUFACTURING METRICS – helps you evaluate global production capacity, manufacturing lead times, utilization rates of facilities, import/export volumes, and distribution channel shares.

– helps you evaluate global production capacity, manufacturing lead times, utilization rates of facilities, import/export volumes, and distribution channel shares. GROWTH DRIVERS & MARKET IMPACT METRICS – helps you track adoption rates in industrial and commercial buildings, energy savings, cost-benefit ratios, urbanization and industrialization impact, and renewable energy contribution.

– helps you track adoption rates in industrial and commercial buildings, energy savings, cost-benefit ratios, urbanization and industrialization impact, and renewable energy contribution. FORECAST METRICS – helps you anticipate regional adoption rates and application trends by 2030, expected market share of busbar types, growth in smart/modular systems, and regional CAGR comparisons.

– helps you anticipate regional adoption rates and application trends by 2030, expected market share of busbar types, growth in smart/modular systems, and regional CAGR comparisons. OPERATIONAL & PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you measure downtime reduction vs. conventional cabling, reliability metrics (failure rate, MTBF), scalability, efficiency gains, and safety compliance with IEC/NEC standards.

– helps you measure downtime reduction vs. conventional cabling, reliability metrics (failure rate, MTBF), scalability, efficiency gains, and safety compliance with IEC/NEC standards. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE – helps you gauge market positioning, product offerings, innovation focus, and growth projections of leading busbar trunking system manufacturers.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.