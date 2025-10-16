Legacy Financial Launches ‘Closers Den’ Training Program, Led by Morad Ahmed

DETROIT, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Financial, a multi-state financial services provider founded and led by Morad Ahmed , today announced the official launch of its proprietary training initiative, Closers Den. The program is designed to help agents strengthen communication skills, build client trust, and deliver personalized financial guidance in a rapidly changing market.





The launch marks a significant step in Legacy Financial's ongoing expansion, as the agency continues to scale its agent network and broaden its services across life insurance, annuities, retirement planning, debt strategies, and mortgage protection.

With affiliations including Mutual of Omaha, Foresters, and TruStage, Legacy Financial is positioning itself as a trusted provider of comprehensive financial solutions. The Closers Den initiative demonstrates the company's commitment to agent excellence and client-first service, offering structured mentorship and practical training to support career-long growth.

"Closers Den was built to help our agents perform at their best," said Morad Ahmed, Founder of Legacy Financial. "It's not just about sales training — it's about building leaders who value integrity and client success above everything else."





Under Ahmed's leadership, the firm has built a high-performing agent network producing millions in annualized premium. Beyond agent development, Legacy Financial remains focused on helping families secure long-term financial stability through personalized planning and trusted partnerships.

The launch of Closers Den underscores a broader industry trend toward technology-enabled training and values-driven client relationships. By aligning innovation with accountability, Legacy Financial aims to equip both agents and clients to succeed in a more transparent financial landscape.

About Legacy Financial

Legacy Financial is a multi-state financial services agency dedicated to helping families and individuals build lasting wealth and security. Partnering with providers including Mutual of Omaha, Foresters, and TruStage, Legacy Financial offers tailored solutions in life insurance, annuities, retirement planning, debt management, and mortgage protection. Founded by Morad Ahmed and headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, the agency supports clients and agents with personalized strategies, expert training, and ongoing guidance.

Media Contact

Company Name: Legacy Financial

Media Contact: Morad Ahmed

Email: Ahmedmorad@legacyfinancial.ai

Website: www.legacyfinancial.ai

