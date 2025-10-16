Jakub Kubrak Launches Kubrak Wealth Advisors to Simplify Complex Wealth Management

Celina, TX, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seasoned Financial Advisor Jakub Kubrak has launched his own independent Fiduciary firm, Kubrak Wealth Advisors, to simplify complex wealth management topics for everyday individuals. Drawing on more than a decade of experience at top financial institutions, including Fisher Investments, JPMorgan, and Texas Capital Bank, Kubrak now leads his firm with a mission to help retirees, families, and business owners create strategies that align their wealth with their goals.

Jakub Kubrak

Kubrak Wealth Advisors provides comprehensive Financial Planning, Retirement Planning, Investment Management, Estate Planning, and Tax Planning for Business Owners. The firm’s approach blends institutional-level strategy with personalized service, empowering clients to make clear, confident decisions at every stage of life.

Leveraging Experience to Create Clarity

After years of working with high-net-worth clients and private banking divisions, Jakub Kubrak saw a recurring problem: many individuals have access to financial tools but lacked a cohesive, values-based strategy that connected their investments to what mattered most.

“My goal is to help clients see the big picture, not just where their money is but what it’s doing for them,” said Jakub. “We simplify the complexity, replace the jargon with clarity, and help people build financial strategies that preserve what they’ve worked hard to achieve.”

This focus defines Jakub’s transition from corporate institutions to an independent advisory model. As a fiduciary, Kubrak Wealth Advisors operates solely in the client’s best interests, offering unbiased guidance built on transparency, education, and trust.

Key Service Areas

Kubrak Wealth Advisors meets clients wherever they are at in their financial journey, whether they are just beginning to build wealth, preparing for retirement, or planning a legacy for future generations. The services are structured to work together as a cohesive plan, evolving as the client’s life evolves.

Retirement Planning: Crafting sustainable income and investment strategies that provide stability through market cycles.

Investment Management: Designing diversified, evidence-based portfolios aligned with risk tolerance and long-term objectives.

Estate and Legacy Planning: Coordinating with legal and tax professionals to protect assets and ensure efficient wealth transfer.

Tax Planning for Business Owners: Developing personalized strategies to optimize after-tax returns, reinvestment, and succession.

Comprehensive Financial Planning: Building holistic roadmaps that unify cash flow, goals, and values into a single plan.





Each engagement begins with an in-depth discovery process to understand the client’s full financial picture. From there, Jakub and his team craft integrated strategies tailored to the clients’ needs and goals.

Modern, Human-Centered Approach

While grounded in traditional wealth management principles, Kubrak Wealth Advisors also embraces the efficiency of modern technology. Clients can access digital tools like social security retirement income estimator, Federal income tax calculator, and comprehensive mortgage calculator that make budgeting and planning easier. The firm’s hallmark, however, remains the human connection – direct access to a trusted advisor who listens, educates, and acts as a long-term partner.

“Technology allows us to deliver greater transparency and precision, but financial advice will always be a human relationship at its core,” said Jakub. “We use data and digital tools to give clients clearer insights, yet the most meaningful progress happens through conversation. Our role is to listen, understand, and guide clients through life’s financial decision with clarity and empathy.”

Through this blend of modern technology and human-centered focus, Kubrak Wealth Advisors connects the precision of institutional planning with the accessibly families and business owners needs to make value-aligned choices.

Empowering Clients Through Clarity, Education, and Trust

With the launch of Kubrak Wealth Advisors, Jakub begins a new chapter dedicated to making professional financial guidance more personal, transparent, and effective. The firm is now welcoming new clients to want to take a proactive approach to managing and preserving their wealth. By combining institutional experience with an independent, client-first framework, Jakub offers a structured yet approachable path toward financial clarity. His long-term vision is to build a firm recognized for its integrity, education-focused planning, and ability to help clients achieve financial freedom.

To learn more about Kubrak Wealth Advisors or schedule a consultation, please visit https://www.KubrakWealthAdvisors.com.

About Kubrak Wealth Advisors

Kubrak Wealth Advisors is an independent, fiduciary wealth management firm founded by Jakub Kubrak to help families, retirees, and business owners simplify the complexities of wealth and align financial strategy with life goals and personal values. The firm offers comprehensive Financial, Retirement, Investment, Estate, and Tax Planning services tailored to each client’s stage of life. Based in Dallas, Texas, Kubrak Wealth Advisors operates with a client-first philosophy, leveraging institutional processes and modern technology to deliver clear, goal-driven guidance.

Investment Advice offered through Silver Grove Advisory Services, a Registered Investment Advisor. Kubrak Wealth Advisors LLC is a separate entity from Silver Grove Financial Group, Inc. and Silver Grove Advisory Services.