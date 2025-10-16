Facephi Unveils its Fraud Intelligence Report 2025: “Identity at Risk”

Cybercrime is projected to cost US$10.5 trillion annually by 2025 1 .

. Identity theft accounted for 47% of reported financial fraud in Europe in 2023 .

. Digital fraud has become industrialised : Fraud as a Service (FaaS) and Crime as a Service (CaaS) are scaling attacks globally.

: Fraud as a Service (FaaS) and Crime as a Service (CaaS) are scaling attacks globally. Advanced, continuous protection is critical: Behavioural biometrics and certified liveness detection are essential to combat evolving threats.

Alicante, October 16, 2025 - Facephi Biometría, SA (BME Growth: FACE; Euronext Growth Paris: ALPHI) (“Facephi” or the “Company”), a Spanish tech leader in global digital identity protection and verification, today released its Fraud Intelligence Report 2025: Identity at Risk. The report highlights the industrialisation of digital fraud, the rise of generative AI and deepfake technologies, and the urgent need for advanced, proactive security solutions.

Key Trends and Insights:

Industrialisation of Fraud : Fraud is now a scalable, organised business offering turnkey tools to attackers worldwide.

: Fraud is now a scalable, organised business offering turnkey tools to attackers worldwide. Deepfakes and AI Threats : Hyper-realistic videos, audio, and synthetic documents make traditional verification methods increasingly obsolete.

: Hyper-realistic videos, audio, and synthetic documents make traditional verification methods increasingly obsolete. Presentation and Injection Attacks Rising : 43% of biometric system breaches are linked to these attacks—a 15% increase in just one year.

: 43% of biometric system breaches are linked to these attacks—a 15% increase in just one year. Digital Identity as a Strategic Asset : Protecting digital identities is critical for banking, healthcare, and government services.

: Protecting digital identities is critical for banking, healthcare, and government services. Advanced, Certified Defenses : Solutions integrating passive liveness detection and real-time risk analysis are essential.

: Solutions integrating passive liveness detection and real-time risk analysis are essential. Continuous, Contextual Risk Analysis: Behavioural biometrics create a “cyber-DNA,” dynamically assessing risk based on device, location, and user patterns.

“Digital identity is no longer just a convenience—it’s a strategic asset under constant attack,” said Javier Mira, CEO of Facephi. “The industrialisation of fraud, combined with generative AI, means businesses and governments must adopt advanced, certified solutions that can continuously monitor and protect users in real time. Proactive identity protection is essential to trust in the digital age.”

For further details: Fraud Intelligence Report 2025. The Future of Digital Identity - Facephi - EN

About Facephi



Facephi is a technology company specializing in the protection and verification of digital identity, renowned for its focus on security and data integrity. Its solutions are designed to create safer, more accessible, and fraud-free processes, prevent identity theft, and ensure the ethical treatment of personal data.

With over a decade of experience in developing technologies aimed at safeguarding digital identity, Facephi is headquartered in Spain, with subsidiaries in APAC, EMEA, and LATAM. The company serves the needs of clients across 25+ countries, delivering innovative solutions that address security challenges in an ever-evolving digital landscape.