Humanoid Global Reports Progress on Cartwheel Robotics’ Flagship Humanoid Yogi

Vancouver, BC & Reno, Nevada, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ), a publicly traded investment issuer focused on building and accelerating a portfolio of pioneering companies in the humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, announces an update from Cartwheel Robotics Inc. (“Cartwheel Robotics”).

Cartwheel Robotics is developing “Yogi,” an embodied AI platform designed to move naturally, respond intuitively, and bring a lifelike, approachable presence to everyday environments. Built with medical-grade silicone and protective soft materials for comfort and safety, Yogi combines precision-engineered high-torque actuators with overload protection and a modular, swappable battery system, enabling reliable and extended daily operation.

“Cartwheel Robotics is developing humanoids designed for genuine human connection,” said Shahab Samimi, CEO of Humanoid Global. “By emphasizing trust, functionality, and usability, they’re helping advance the field from mechanical experimentation toward practical human interaction. With a team that has contributed to several generations of humanoid systems, we believe that Cartwheel Robotics is well positioned to help shape the next generation – bringing robotics into homes, workplaces, and entertainment.”

Cartwheel Robotics’ recent progression work on Yogi includes the development of a proprietary full-stack humanoid platform that integrates custom hardware, AI models, motion systems, and software. To support scaled development and testing, the company is expanding its operations to Reno, Nevada, where construction of its Oddie facility is underway and expected to be completed January 2026.

“We believe the best way to bring humanoid technology into everyday life is by building robots that move, respond, and connect in a genuinely human way,” said Scott LaValley, CEO of Cartwheel Robotics. “Yogi is being developed not only as a companion but also as a capable assistant for light tasks in homes and workplaces, designed to remain intuitive, approachable, and reliable. This approach supports broader adoption and reflects our goal of creating humanoid AI that enhances how people live, work, and care for one another.”

Cartwheel Robotics is also exploring healthcare applications for Yogi, including preliminary discussions with a leading North American medical institution regarding a potential co-development project and pilot. The company has additionally received letters of interest from several universities across North America to support research and testing collaborations.

To fund engineering, hardware production, and continued full-stack development, Cartwheel Robotics has initiated a Seed financing round. The company is targeting the debut of a full-body walking prototype of Yogi at the Humanoid Summit in December 2025.

-##-

About Humanoid Global Holdings Corp.

Humanoid Global Holdings Corp. ( CSE:ROBO , FWB:0XM1 , OTCQB:RBOHF ) (“Humanoid Global” or the “Company”) is a publicly traded investment issuer building a portfolio of pioneering companies in the growing humanoid robotics and embodied AI sector, investing in and accelerating their growth. It serves as a global investment platform providing liquidity and access to an actively managed portfolio spanning the value chain of this emerging ecosystem, including advanced software, hardware, and enabling technologies. Led by a team with a proven track record of scaling transformative technologies globally, the Company takes a long-term, partnership-oriented approach. It provides capital and strategic consultation on go-to-market strategies, regulatory pathways, and transaction advisory, while facilitating introductions to customers, suppliers, and strategic partners.

Learn more:

https://www.humanoidglobal.ai/

For further information, please contact:

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

finance@humanoidglobal.ai

info@humanoidglobal.ai

(604) 602-0001

CSE:ROBO

OTCQB:RBOHF

FWB:0XM1

ON BEHALF OF MANAGEMENT

Shahab Samimi

Chief Executive Officer

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking information”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on the beliefs, expectations, and opinions of management as of the date hereof and includes, without limitation, statements regarding: (i) the Company’s business plans, strategies, and objectives; (ii) the anticipated benefits of the Company’s indirect investment in Cartwheel Robotics; (iii) the expected development, scalability, and commercialization of Cartwheel Robotics’ technology; (iv) the potential market adoption and growth of humanoid robotics and embodied AI; (v) broader industry trends, forecasts, and opportunities; and (vi) the completion and timing of the Company’s investment in Cartwheel Robotics. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by words such as “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, “projects”, “potential”, “possible”, “likely”, “may”, “will”, “should”, or similar expressions.

Forward-looking information is subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions; risks associated with the early-stage and rapidly evolving nature of the humanoid robotics and AI industry; technological development risks; competition; reliance on third parties; the Company’s ability to identify, structure, and complete investments; the performance and ongoing viability of portfolio companies; risks inherent in holding and valuing private company securities; the availability of financing on acceptable terms or at all; the satisfaction of customary closing conditions relating to the Company’s proposed indirect investment in Cartwheel Robotics; regulatory risks, including those related to foreign investment and emerging technologies; and other factors discussed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent filings on SEDAR+.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, no assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information involves assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and actual results may differ materially. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.