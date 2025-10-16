Application Development Software Market Report 2025 | Low-Code and No-Code Platforms Propel Citizen Developers to Accelerate Application Development with Reduced Costs

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Development Software Market - Applications, Platforms, Deployment Types, Company Types and Industry Sectors" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Application Development Software (ADS) market, valued at approximately US$214.6 billion in 2024, is on a trajectory to exceed US$511.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.6%.
This growth is driven by the urgent need for customized solutions in sectors such as banking, energy, and healthcare to enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement. The increasing adoption of smartphones, e-commerce growth, and mobile banking further fuel the demand for high-quality mobile applications. Moreover, low-code and no-code platforms empower "citizen developers" to streamline development processes and reduce costs, while cloud-native architectures facilitated by technologies like microservices and serverless computing offer scalability and support remote collaboration. Agile methodologies, coupled with DevOps and AI/ML technologies, enhance continuous integration, delivery, and automate testing, which ensures better quality applications and early defect detection. The demand for flexible toolsets that support hybrid deployments and data-intensive workloads continues to grow.
Regional Market Analysis
North America accounts for 32.2% of 2024 ADS revenue, driven by robust cloud infrastructure, significant R&D investments, and over 90% enterprise engagement in digital transformation. The region benefits from supportive federal tax incentives, ongoing mergers and acquisitions, and innovations in AI and API security, strengthening its position as a leader in application development.
Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid growth with an 18% CAGR expected through 2030, fueled by government investments, a burgeoning number of smartphone users, and a thriving e-commerce and fintech ecosystem. This region's investment in multilingual, localized, AI-driven solutions provides vendors with a significant opportunity to capture market demand.
Market Analysis by Application
Web and cloud application development commands 47.3% of 2024 ADS market demand. It reflects a shift towards scalable infrastructure that minimizes hardware expenses. Features like continuous integration, microservices, and browser-based access accelerate release cycles and enhance global collaboration.
On the other hand, mobile application development is set to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2024 to 2030, propelled by increased smartphone adoption and 5G network expansion, emphasizing "mobile-first" business strategies. The surge in handset capabilities, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and edge AI, combined with low-code/no-code platforms, creates new monetization avenues through in-app purchases, subscriptions, and advertising.
Market Analysis by Platform Type
Web and cloud development dominate the landscape, accounting for about 47.3% of 2024 revenue due to its on-demand scalability, cost-efficiency, and CI/CD-driven release advancements. Conversely, mobile application development, accelerated by mobile-first strategies and technological advancements, is the fastest-growing segment, predicting an annual growth of 16.4% until 2030.
Market Analysis by Deployment Type
Cloud deployment is anticipated to generate approximately 60.6% of 2024 ADS revenue, growing at around 16.5% CAGR through 2030. The majority of organizations now prefer cloud solutions for their lower costs, elastic scalability, and ease of integration with AI/ML, IoT, microservices, and container technologies, especially in regulated industries like finance and healthcare.
Market Analysis by Company Type
Large enterprises, exceeding US$1 billion in annual returns, lead the ADS market with 57.1% of 2024 spending, leveraging extensive IT resources to support digital transformation initiatives. Meanwhile, small and midsize enterprises represent the fastest-growing segment, with a projected expansion rate of 17.1% annually through 2030, particularly in sectors like e-commerce and fintech across Asia-Pacific.
Market Analysis by Industry Sector
The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector is the largest consumer of ADS, comprising about 15.3% of global consumption in 2024. The Energy & Utilities sector is predicted to advance rapidly, with a growth trajectory of 18.9% annually through 2030, driven by initiatives around electrification, smart-grid integration, and sustainable energy management.
Market Report Scope
This comprehensive report on the global Application Development Software market provides in-depth analysis across various applications, platforms, deployments, company types, and industry sectors from 2021 to 2030.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|520
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$214.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$511.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|15.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- A Roundup on Application Development Software
- Market Segmentation for Application Development Software
- Key Trends in Application Development Software Market
- Mobile Application Development Fuels Demand for Application Development Software
- Custom Software Development Driving Tailored Digital Transformation
- Cloud-Native Momentum: How Scalability, Serverless and AI Are Redefining Application Development
- Enterprise Application Integration Evolves for the Cloud-Native, API-First Era
- Rearchitecting Legacy Systems into Cloud-Native Microservices
2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE
- Application Development Software Market Outlook
- Comprehensive Application Development Software Industry Analysis - Growth Drivers and Inhibitors
- Growth Drivers
- Inhibitors
- Entry Strategies for Application Development Software Industry
- Pre-Market Entry Strategies
- Identify and Own an Underserved Niche
- Forge Strategic Alliances for Credibility and Reach
- Leverage Cost-Advantaged Talent Hubs and Flexible Pricing
- Differentiate Through Emerging Technologies
- Build Visibility via Marketing, Community, and Funding
- Post-Market Entry Strategies
- Capitalizing on AI-Driven Development
- Low-Code/No-Code Platforms for Citizen Developers
- Blockchain Solutions for High-Security Workflows
- IoT-Enabled Applications Across Industries
- Niche Vertical and SME Opportunities
- Cloud-Native Services, APIs and DevOps Tooling
- Cost-Effective Talent and the Gig-Economy Edge
- Automation of Testing, Debugging and Deployment
- Strategic Alliances with Major Tech Ecosystems
- Government Digital-Transformation and RegTech Niches
- SWOT Analysis of Application Development Software Industry
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- PESTEL Analysis
4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
- Market Positioning of Key Companies
- Microsoft Corporation
- Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS)
- Google LLC
- Oracle Corporation
- Salesforce, Inc
- SAP SE
- Adobe Inc
- Market Share Analysis of Application Development Software
- Key Market Players
- Accenture PLC
- Adobe Inc.
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- Atos SE
- Capgemini Services SAS
- Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Google LLC
- HCL Technologies Ltd.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.
- Infosys Ltd.
- International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)
- L&T Technology Services Limited
- Mendix Technology B.V.
- Microsoft Corporation
- Mindteck India Ltd.
- NTT DATA Corp.
- Oracle Corporation
- OutSystems
- RSM International Ltd.
- Salesforce, Inc
- SAP SE
- TATA Consultancy Services Ltd.
- Tech Mahindra Ltd
- Unisys Corp.
- Wipro Ltd.
5. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS
- Salesforce Unveils Upgraded Agentforce 3
- Infosys Extends its Collaboration with AIB
- AWS Unveils Enhanced Amazon Q Developer Agent
- Google Unveils New Capabilities to Support Application Lifecycle
- NTT Data and UPS Announce their Strategic Collaboration
- L&T Technology Services Unveils TrackEi
- SAP SE Announces Joule for Developers
- Additional developments are included in the report
6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Application Development Software Market Overview by Application
- Web & Cloud Application Development
- Mobile Application Development
- Desktop Application Development
- Global Application Development Software Market Overview by Platform
- Low-Code Development
- No-Code Development
- Global Application Development Software Market Overview by Deployment
- Cloud
- On-Premise
- Global Application Development Software Market Overview by Company Type
- Large Enterprises
- Small & Medium Enterprises
- Global Application Development Software Market Overview by Industry Sector
- BFSI
- IT & Communication
- Retail & Ecommerce
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare & Life Sciences
- Energy & Utilities
- Government
- Transportation
- Construction
- Tourism & Hospitality
- Other Sectors
PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lsdr23
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment