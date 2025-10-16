Application Development Software Market Report 2025 | Low-Code and No-Code Platforms Propel Citizen Developers to Accelerate Application Development with Reduced Costs

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Development Software Market - Applications, Platforms, Deployment Types, Company Types and Industry Sectors" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Application Development Software (ADS) market, valued at approximately US$214.6 billion in 2024, is on a trajectory to exceed US$511.8 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 15.6%.

This growth is driven by the urgent need for customized solutions in sectors such as banking, energy, and healthcare to enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement. The increasing adoption of smartphones, e-commerce growth, and mobile banking further fuel the demand for high-quality mobile applications. Moreover, low-code and no-code platforms empower "citizen developers" to streamline development processes and reduce costs, while cloud-native architectures facilitated by technologies like microservices and serverless computing offer scalability and support remote collaboration. Agile methodologies, coupled with DevOps and AI/ML technologies, enhance continuous integration, delivery, and automate testing, which ensures better quality applications and early defect detection. The demand for flexible toolsets that support hybrid deployments and data-intensive workloads continues to grow.

Regional Market Analysis

North America accounts for 32.2% of 2024 ADS revenue, driven by robust cloud infrastructure, significant R&D investments, and over 90% enterprise engagement in digital transformation. The region benefits from supportive federal tax incentives, ongoing mergers and acquisitions, and innovations in AI and API security, strengthening its position as a leader in application development.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is experiencing rapid growth with an 18% CAGR expected through 2030, fueled by government investments, a burgeoning number of smartphone users, and a thriving e-commerce and fintech ecosystem. This region's investment in multilingual, localized, AI-driven solutions provides vendors with a significant opportunity to capture market demand.

Market Analysis by Application

Web and cloud application development commands 47.3% of 2024 ADS market demand. It reflects a shift towards scalable infrastructure that minimizes hardware expenses. Features like continuous integration, microservices, and browser-based access accelerate release cycles and enhance global collaboration.

On the other hand, mobile application development is set to grow at a CAGR of 16.4% from 2024 to 2030, propelled by increased smartphone adoption and 5G network expansion, emphasizing "mobile-first" business strategies. The surge in handset capabilities, augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and edge AI, combined with low-code/no-code platforms, creates new monetization avenues through in-app purchases, subscriptions, and advertising.

Market Analysis by Platform Type

Web and cloud development dominate the landscape, accounting for about 47.3% of 2024 revenue due to its on-demand scalability, cost-efficiency, and CI/CD-driven release advancements. Conversely, mobile application development, accelerated by mobile-first strategies and technological advancements, is the fastest-growing segment, predicting an annual growth of 16.4% until 2030.

Market Analysis by Deployment Type

Cloud deployment is anticipated to generate approximately 60.6% of 2024 ADS revenue, growing at around 16.5% CAGR through 2030. The majority of organizations now prefer cloud solutions for their lower costs, elastic scalability, and ease of integration with AI/ML, IoT, microservices, and container technologies, especially in regulated industries like finance and healthcare.

Market Analysis by Company Type

Large enterprises, exceeding US$1 billion in annual returns, lead the ADS market with 57.1% of 2024 spending, leveraging extensive IT resources to support digital transformation initiatives. Meanwhile, small and midsize enterprises represent the fastest-growing segment, with a projected expansion rate of 17.1% annually through 2030, particularly in sectors like e-commerce and fintech across Asia-Pacific.

Market Analysis by Industry Sector

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector is the largest consumer of ADS, comprising about 15.3% of global consumption in 2024. The Energy & Utilities sector is predicted to advance rapidly, with a growth trajectory of 18.9% annually through 2030, driven by initiatives around electrification, smart-grid integration, and sustainable energy management.

Market Report Scope

This comprehensive report on the global Application Development Software market provides in-depth analysis across various applications, platforms, deployments, company types, and industry sectors from 2021 to 2030.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 520 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $214.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $511.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

PART A: GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

A Roundup on Application Development Software

Market Segmentation for Application Development Software

Key Trends in Application Development Software Market

Mobile Application Development Fuels Demand for Application Development Software

Custom Software Development Driving Tailored Digital Transformation

Cloud-Native Momentum: How Scalability, Serverless and AI Are Redefining Application Development

Enterprise Application Integration Evolves for the Cloud-Native, API-First Era

Rearchitecting Legacy Systems into Cloud-Native Microservices

2. INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE

Application Development Software Market Outlook

Comprehensive Application Development Software Industry Analysis - Growth Drivers and Inhibitors

Growth Drivers

Inhibitors

Entry Strategies for Application Development Software Industry

Pre-Market Entry Strategies

Identify and Own an Underserved Niche

Forge Strategic Alliances for Credibility and Reach

Leverage Cost-Advantaged Talent Hubs and Flexible Pricing

Differentiate Through Emerging Technologies

Build Visibility via Marketing, Community, and Funding

Post-Market Entry Strategies

Capitalizing on AI-Driven Development

Low-Code/No-Code Platforms for Citizen Developers

Blockchain Solutions for High-Security Workflows

IoT-Enabled Applications Across Industries

Niche Vertical and SME Opportunities

Cloud-Native Services, APIs and DevOps Tooling

Cost-Effective Talent and the Gig-Economy Edge

Automation of Testing, Debugging and Deployment

Strategic Alliances with Major Tech Ecosystems

Government Digital-Transformation and RegTech Niches

SWOT Analysis of Application Development Software Industry

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTEL Analysis

4. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Market Positioning of Key Companies Microsoft Corporation Amazon Web Services, Inc (AWS) Google LLC Oracle Corporation Salesforce, Inc SAP SE Adobe Inc

Market Share Analysis of Application Development Software

Key Market Players Accenture PLC Adobe Inc. Amazon Web Services, Inc. Atos SE Capgemini Services SAS Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. Fujitsu Ltd. Google LLC HCL Technologies Ltd. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. Infosys Ltd. International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) L&T Technology Services Limited Mendix Technology B.V. Microsoft Corporation Mindteck India Ltd. NTT DATA Corp. Oracle Corporation OutSystems RSM International Ltd. Salesforce, Inc SAP SE TATA Consultancy Services Ltd. Tech Mahindra Ltd Unisys Corp. Wipro Ltd.



5. KEY BUSINESS & PRODUCT TRENDS

Salesforce Unveils Upgraded Agentforce 3

Infosys Extends its Collaboration with AIB

AWS Unveils Enhanced Amazon Q Developer Agent

Google Unveils New Capabilities to Support Application Lifecycle

NTT Data and UPS Announce their Strategic Collaboration

L&T Technology Services Unveils TrackEi

SAP SE Announces Joule for Developers

Additional developments are included in the report

6. GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Application Development Software Market Overview by Application

Web & Cloud Application Development Mobile Application Development Desktop Application Development

Global Application Development Software Market Overview by Platform

Low-Code Development No-Code Development

Global Application Development Software Market Overview by Deployment

Cloud On-Premise

Global Application Development Software Market Overview by Company Type

Large Enterprises Small & Medium Enterprises

Global Application Development Software Market Overview by Industry Sector

BFSI IT & Communication Retail & Ecommerce Manufacturing Healthcare & Life Sciences Energy & Utilities Government Transportation Construction Tourism & Hospitality Other Sectors



PART B: REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

PART C: GUIDE TO THE INDUSTRY

