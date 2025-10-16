Prefabricated Construction Industry Report 2025-2029, Profiles of Prominent Players - Abtech, Asian Prefab Construction, Black Diamond Group, Modular Genius

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefabricated Construction Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The prefabricated construction market is set to expand by USD 74 billion from 2024 to 2029, advancing with a CAGR of 8.9%
This comprehensive report provides a detailed analysis encompassing market size, forecast trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor insights covering approximately 25 market players. It provides the current market scenario, the latest trends, and growth drivers, highlighting a surge in demand for prefabricated solutions in healthcare, substantial home renovation investments, and the increasing use of lightweight construction materials.
The report identifies sustainability trends within the construction industry as a key driver for market growth. Additionally, an increase in mergers and acquisitions, along with greater investment in prefabricated construction, will spur demand across the sector in the coming years. Detailed vendor analysis aids clients in enhancing their competitive edge, profiling prominent vendors such as Abtech Inc., Asian Prefab Construction Co., Black Diamond Group Ltd., Modular Genius, and more.
An in-depth examination highlights upcoming trends and obstacles that could shape market growth, equipping companies to strategize effectively. The report synthesizes multi-source data analysis based on key parameters like profitability, pricing, and market competitiveness. With a comprehensive dataset derived from thorough primary and secondary research, the report delivers a reliable and expansive view of the prefabricated construction market. This holistic perspective ensures an understanding of the competitive landscape, complemented by an effective vendor selection process using both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies.
An insightful report highlights a growing trend in the market: sustainability is becoming a central theme within the entire construction industry. As businesses and governments worldwide emphasize eco-friendly and efficient building solutions, prefabricated construction's popularity is on the rise, driven by its sustainable benefits.
The research underscores that one of the principal drivers accelerating the prefabricated construction market is the surging demand within the healthcare sector. The need for rapidly deployable healthcare facilities, which offer cost-effective and flexible infrastructure solutions, is a crucial factor fueling market growth.
This comprehensive study combines both primary and secondary research methods, offering a thorough analysis of market dynamics and vendor performance. The extensive market overview includes a SWOT analysis of major vendors, providing stakeholders with a robust understanding of the vendor landscape. This detailed report is an invaluable resource for industry participants seeking to capitalize on emerging opportunities within the prefabricated construction market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Analysis
- Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
- Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- Factors of disruption
- Impact of drivers and challenges
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2024
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029
Historic Market Size
- Global Prefabricated Construction Market 2019 - 2023
- Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Material segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023
- Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023
Qualitative Analysis
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Residential - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Material
- Market segments
- Comparison by Material
- Steel - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Concrete - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Wood - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Material
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Four sided - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Open sided - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Partially open sided - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity by Type
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Italy - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2024-2029
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Impact of drivers and challenges
- Market opportunities/restraints
Competitive Landscape
- Companies profiled
- Company ranking index
- Market positioning of companies
- Abtech Inc.
- Asian Prefab Construction Co.
- Black Diamond Group Ltd.
- Easiset Worldwide
- Henan KHome Steel Structure Co. Ltd.
- M. A. Mortenson Co.
- Morgan USA
- NELSON Worldwide LLC
- Panel Built Inc.
- Parkut International Inc.
- Plant Prefab Inc.
- Satellite Shelters Inc.
- The Boldt Co.
- United Partition Systems Inc.
- United Rentals Inc.
