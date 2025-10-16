Prefabricated Construction Industry Report 2025-2029, Profiles of Prominent Players - Abtech, Asian Prefab Construction, Black Diamond Group, Modular Genius

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prefabricated Construction Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prefabricated construction market is set to expand by USD 74 billion from 2024 to 2029, advancing with a CAGR of 8.9%

This comprehensive report provides a detailed analysis encompassing market size, forecast trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor insights covering approximately 25 market players. It provides the current market scenario, the latest trends, and growth drivers, highlighting a surge in demand for prefabricated solutions in healthcare, substantial home renovation investments, and the increasing use of lightweight construction materials.

The report identifies sustainability trends within the construction industry as a key driver for market growth. Additionally, an increase in mergers and acquisitions, along with greater investment in prefabricated construction, will spur demand across the sector in the coming years. Detailed vendor analysis aids clients in enhancing their competitive edge, profiling prominent vendors such as Abtech Inc., Asian Prefab Construction Co., Black Diamond Group Ltd., Modular Genius, and more.

An in-depth examination highlights upcoming trends and obstacles that could shape market growth, equipping companies to strategize effectively. The report synthesizes multi-source data analysis based on key parameters like profitability, pricing, and market competitiveness. With a comprehensive dataset derived from thorough primary and secondary research, the report delivers a reliable and expansive view of the prefabricated construction market. This holistic perspective ensures an understanding of the competitive landscape, complemented by an effective vendor selection process using both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies.

An insightful report highlights a growing trend in the market: sustainability is becoming a central theme within the entire construction industry. As businesses and governments worldwide emphasize eco-friendly and efficient building solutions, prefabricated construction's popularity is on the rise, driven by its sustainable benefits.

The research underscores that one of the principal drivers accelerating the prefabricated construction market is the surging demand within the healthcare sector. The need for rapidly deployable healthcare facilities, which offer cost-effective and flexible infrastructure solutions, is a crucial factor fueling market growth.

This comprehensive study combines both primary and secondary research methods, offering a thorough analysis of market dynamics and vendor performance. The extensive market overview includes a SWOT analysis of major vendors, providing stakeholders with a robust understanding of the vendor landscape. This detailed report is an invaluable resource for industry participants seeking to capitalize on emerging opportunities within the prefabricated construction market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Analysis

Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

Factors of disruption

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2024

Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029

Historic Market Size

Global Prefabricated Construction Market 2019 - 2023

Application segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Material segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023

Qualitative Analysis

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Non-residential - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Residential - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Material

Market segments

Comparison by Material

Steel - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Concrete - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Wood - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Material

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

Four sided - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Open sided - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Partially open sided - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Others - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity by Type

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Europe - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

North America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

South America - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

US - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

China - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Japan - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Germany - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

France - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

UK - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

India - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Italy - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

South Korea - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

The Netherlands - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market opportunities/restraints

Competitive Landscape

Companies profiled

Company ranking index

Market positioning of companies

Abtech Inc.

Asian Prefab Construction Co.

Black Diamond Group Ltd.

Easiset Worldwide

Henan KHome Steel Structure Co. Ltd.

M. A. Mortenson Co.

Morgan USA

NELSON Worldwide LLC

Panel Built Inc.

Parkut International Inc.

Plant Prefab Inc.

Satellite Shelters Inc.

The Boldt Co.

United Partition Systems Inc.

United Rentals Inc.

