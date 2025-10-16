Automotive Tire Market Report 2025-2035 | Exploring Competitive Advantages in the Automotive Tire Market - A Focus on Sustainable Resources

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Tire Market Industry Trends and Growth Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Tire, Rim Size, Type of Season, Type of Vehicle, Type of Application, Type of Distribution Channel and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive tire market size is estimated to grow from USD 264.2 billion in 2025, to USD 632.8 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.26% during the forecast period, till 2035.

The global tire market is a vital component of the automotive sector, crucial for vehicle performance and passenger safety. Tires are essential for providing traction, absorbing shocks, enhancing fuel efficiency, and improving the overall driving experience in vehicles. Additionally, there are notable advancements in tire technology, including improved safety features, increased fuel economy, and extended lifespans. The demand for eco-friendly automotive tires is anticipated to rise as the automotive industry transitions from traditional fuel to electric vehicles, necessitating the tire industry to adjust and evolve to meet new market requirements.

The natural gas vehicle sector within the automotive industry is experiencing continuous evolution, driven by innovative solutions and advancements in tire technology. This transition has facilitated the development of tires that deliver greater efficiency and high performance in vehicles. Some of the key technological innovations include smart tire technology, which offers real-time monitoring of air pressure and temperature, as well as the emergence of airless tires.

Another significant advancement is the global shift towards sustainable resources, resulting in an increased use of renewable rubber and optimized materials that address environmental concerns. Considering these factors, the automotive tire market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Automotive Tire Market: Research Coverage

The report on the automotive tire market features insights on various sections, including:

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the automotive tire market, focusing on key market segments, including type of tire, rim size, type of season, type of vehicle, type of application, type of distribution channel and geographical regions.

An in-depth analysis of the automotive tire market, focusing on key market segments, including type of tire, rim size, type of season, type of vehicle, type of application, type of distribution channel and geographical regions. Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the automotive tire market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and ownership structure.

A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the automotive tire market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and ownership structure. Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the automotive tire market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, automotive tire portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the automotive tire market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, automotive tire portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook. Megatrends: An evaluation of ongoing megatrends in the automotive tire industry.

An evaluation of ongoing megatrends in the automotive tire industry. Patent Analysis: An insightful analysis of patents filed / granted in the automotive tire domain, based on relevant parameters, including type of patent, patent publication year, patent age and leading players.

An insightful analysis of patents filed / granted in the automotive tire domain, based on relevant parameters, including type of patent, patent publication year, patent age and leading players. Recent Developments: An overview of the recent developments made in the automotive tire market, along with analysis based on relevant parameters, including year of initiative, type of initiative, geographical distribution and most active players.

An overview of the recent developments made in the automotive tire market, along with analysis based on relevant parameters, including year of initiative, type of initiative, geographical distribution and most active players. Porter's Five Forces Analysis : An analysis of five competitive forces prevailing in the automotive tire market, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors.

: An analysis of five competitive forces prevailing in the automotive tire market, including threats of new entrants, bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, threats of substitute products and rivalry among existing competitors. SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter.

An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter. Value Chain Analysis: A comprehensive analysis of the value chain, providing information on the different phases and stakeholders involved in the automotive tire market

Key Players in Automotive Tire Market Profiled in the Report Include:

Bridgestone

CEAT Specialty

Continental

Cooper Tire & Rubber

Dunlop Tires

Goodyear Tire and Rubber

Hankook Tire

Kumho Tires

Michelin

Nexen Tire

Nokian Tires

Pirelli

Sumitomo Rubber Industries

Titan Tire

Toyo Tire

Trelleborg

Vogue Tire

Yokohama Rubber

Automotive Tire Market: Key Segments

Market Share by Type of Tire

Based on type of tire, the global automotive tire market is segmented into bias and radial. According to estimates, currently, the radial category captures the majority share of the market. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to experience a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to their superior performance attributes, such as improved fuel efficiency and greater durability.

Market Share by Rim Size

Based on rim size, the automotive tire market is segmented into 13"-15", 16"-18", 19"-21" and >21". According to estimates, currently, the 13"-15" segment captures the majority of the market. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand for compact vehicles, like hatchbacks and subcompacts, which generally use these smaller rim sizes. However, the 19"-21" segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the rising popularity of larger vehicles, such as SUVs and crossovers, which usually necessitate larger tires.

Market Share by Type of Season

Based on type of season, the automotive tire market is segmented into all season, summer and winter. According to estimates, currently, the all-season segment captures the majority share of the market.

Moreover, this segment is anticipated to experience a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. This trend can be attributed to their versatility and ability to perform in various weather conditions, making them a practical option for consumers looking for tires suitable for year-round use.

Market Share by Type of Vehicle

Based on type of vehicle, the automotive tire market is segmented into on the road and off the road. According to estimates, currently, the passenger car segment captures the majority share of the market. This is due to the rising consumer demand for personal mobility, advancements in tire technology, and a transition towards more efficient and high-performance tires.

Market Share by Type of Application

Based on type of application, the automotive tire market is segmented into OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and aftermarket. According to estimates, currently, the on road segment captures the majority share of the market. Moreover, this segment is anticipated to experience a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be linked to the increasing demand for passenger vehicles, fueled by higher disposable incomes and urban expansion, which significantly enhances the on-road tire market.

Market Share by Type of Distribution Channel

Based on company size, the automotive tire market is segmented into direct sales, distributor and retailer. According to estimates, currently, the distributor segment captures the majority share of the market.

This can be attributed to their capability to efficiently oversee tire supply chain management, expand their customer reach, the rise of online tire sales, and their well-established extensive networks that enable effective connections between manufacturers, retailers, and end-users.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Based on geographical regions, the automotive tire market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world. According to estimates, currently, North America captures the majority of the market share, due to strong transportation infrastructure and a commitment to technological innovation.

However, Asia is expected to witness a relatively higher CAGR during the forecast period, due to factors such as low labor costs, improving living standards, increased domestic consumption, and economic expansion in emerging markets like China and India.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in automotive tire market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Additional Benefits

Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

15% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team

Report Scope

Type of Tire

Bias

Radial

Rim Size

13"-15"

16"-18"

19"-21"

>21"

Type of Season

All Season

Summer

Winter

Type of Vehicle

Heavy-duty Vehicle

Light-duty Vehicle

Medium-duty Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Others

Type of Application

On the Road

Off the Road

Type of Distribution Channel

Direct Sales

Distributor

Retailer

Geographical Regions

North America US Canada Mexico Other North American countries

Europe Austria Belgium Denmark France Germany Ireland Italy Netherlands Norway Russia Spain Sweden Switzerland UK Other European countries

Asia China India Japan Singapore South Korea Other Asian countries

Latin America Brazil Chile Colombia Venezuela Other Latin American countries

Middle East and North Africa Egypt Iran Iraq Israel Kuwait Saudi Arabia UAE Other MENA countries

Rest of the World Australia New Zealand Other countries



