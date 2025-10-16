Vehicle Daytime Running Lamps Market Outlook Report 2025-2030 | LED and OLED DRLs Gain Traction as Key Players Drive Innovation in the Automotive Sector

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vehicle Daytime Running Lamps Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Vehicle Daytime Running Lamps Market is expected to grow from USD 2.990 billion in 2025 to USD 4.383 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 7.95%.



The Vehicle Daytime Running Lamps Market Study provides a comprehensive analysis of the global market for daytime running lamps (DRLs), a critical safety feature in modern vehicles. This study examines the evolving landscape of DRL technologies, market dynamics, and competitive strategies, offering industry experts actionable insights into trends, opportunities, and challenges. Covering market segmentation by type, vehicle type, sales channel, and geography, the study delves into technological advancements and regulatory frameworks shaping the industry. A key focus is the competitive environment, where major players are driving innovation and market growth through strategic initiatives.

The study analyzes sales channels, including OEM and aftermarket, and provides a geographical breakdown covering North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. This segmentation enables a granular understanding of market trends and regional dynamics, catering to the needs of industry stakeholders seeking to navigate this evolving sector.





Business and Technological Insights



The business landscape section of the Vehicle Daytime Running Lamps Market Study identifies key drivers, such as stringent safety regulations and rising consumer demand for advanced vehicle aesthetics. Market restraints, including high costs of advanced DRL technologies, and opportunities, such as the growing adoption of EVs, are thoroughly explored. A Porter's Five Forces analysis and industry value chain assessment provide a strategic perspective on market competitiveness and supply chain dynamics.

The technological outlook highlights the shift toward energy-efficient LED and OLED DRLs, which offer superior brightness and design flexibility, alongside emerging laser-based solutions that promise enhanced performance.



Competitive Environment and Analysis



In the competitive environment and analysis section, the Vehicle Daytime Running Lamps Market Study evaluates the strategies of major players shaping the DRL market. Notable developments include Valeo S.A.'s advancements in adaptive lighting systems and OSRAM GmbH's focus on sustainable LED solutions. Valeo has strengthened its market position through innovations like its Smart Lighting solutions, which integrate DRLs with adaptive driving beam technologies, enhancing both safety and aesthetics. In 2024, Valeo announced a strategic partnership with a leading EV manufacturer to supply next-generation LED DRLs, aligning with the growing demand for energy-efficient lighting in electric vehicles. This move underscores Valeo's commitment to capturing the EV market segment, which is projected to see significant growth.



Similarly, OSRAM GmbH has made significant strides in the DRL market by launching its Oslon Boost HX LED series, designed for high-luminance applications. This product targets premium vehicle manufacturers seeking compact yet powerful DRL solutions. OSRAM's emphasis on sustainability, including recyclable materials and energy-efficient designs, aligns with global regulatory pushes for greener automotive technologies. The company's recent collaboration with a major European automaker to integrate these LEDs into luxury vehicle models highlights its competitive strategy to dominate the high-end DRL segment. These developments reflect the broader trend of innovation and strategic alliances among key players, as detailed in the Vehicle Daytime Running Lamps Market Study, which also includes market share analysis and insights into mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations driving industry growth.



Regional and Segmental Analysis



The study provides an in-depth geographical analysis, covering key markets such as the USA, Germany, China, and India, where regulatory mandates and consumer preferences vary significantly. For instance, Europe's stringent safety standards drive LED DRL adoption, while Asia Pacific's booming automotive production fuels demand for cost-effective halogen solutions. By vehicle type, passenger cars dominate due to widespread DRL integration, while EVs represent a high-growth segment due to their compatibility with advanced lighting technologies. The OEM channel leads in sales, supported by regulatory mandates, while the aftermarket sees growth from retrofit solutions in emerging markets.



Report Coverage:

Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030

Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, and Trend Analysis

Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis

Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries

Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others) Valeo S.A. OSRAM GmbH Koninklijke Philips N.V. Magneti Marelli S.p.A HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. Marelli Europe S.p.A. Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. ZKW Group General Electric Company



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $2.99 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $4.383 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. MARKET SNAPSHOT

2.1. Market Overview

2.2. Market Definition

2.3. Scope of the Study

2.4. Market Segmentation



3. BUSINESS LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Policies and Regulations

3.7. Strategic Recommendations



4. TECHNOLOGICAL OUTLOOK



5. VEHICLE DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS MARKET BY TYPE

5.1. Introduction

5.2. LED (Light Emitting Diode)

5.3. Halogens

5.4. HID (High-Intensity Discharge)

5.5. OLED & Laser-based DRLs



6. VEHICLE DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS MARKET BY VEHICLE TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Passenger Car

6.3. Light Commercial Vehicle

6.4. Heavy Commercial Vehicle

6.5. Electric Vehicles (EVs)



7. VEHICLE DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS MARKET BY SALES CHANNEL

7.1. Introduction

7.2. OEM

7.3. Aftermarket



8. VEHICLE DAYTIME RUNNING LAMPS MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. USA

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. Brazil

8.3.2. Argentina

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Germany

8.4.2. France

8.4.3. United Kingdom

8.4.4. Spain

8.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.2. UAE

8.5.3. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. China

8.6.2. India

8.6.3. Japan

8.6.4. South Korea

8.6.5. Indonesia

8.6.6. Thailand

8.6.7. Others



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Market Share Analysis

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Competitive Dashboard



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Valeo S.A.

10.2. OSRAM GmbH

10.3. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

10.4. Magneti Marelli S.p.A

10.5. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

10.6. Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

10.7. Marelli Europe S.p.A.

10.8. Stanley Electric Co., Ltd.

10.9. ZKW Group

10.10. General Electric Company



