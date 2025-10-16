Quick Commerce Market Outlook Report 2025-2030, with Profiles of DoorDash, Uber Eats, Glovo, Postmates, Deliveroo, FlashCart, SwiftBite, RapidDeliver, QuickCrave, and SpeedyEats

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quick Commerce Market Outlook to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Quick Commerce Market was valued at USD 170 billion, based on a five-year historical analysis. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing demand for fast delivery services, urbanization, and the rise of e-commerce platforms. The convenience of on-demand delivery has led to a surge in consumer spending, particularly in metropolitan areas where time efficiency is a priority.



Key players in this market include cities like New York, London, and Singapore, which dominate due to their advanced logistics infrastructure, high population density, and tech-savvy consumer base. These cities have seen a rapid adoption of quick commerce services, supported by a robust network of delivery personnel and technology integration that enhances operational efficiency.



In 2023, the European Union implemented regulations aimed at improving the sustainability of delivery services. This includes mandates for electric vehicles in urban areas and stricter emissions standards for delivery fleets. The initiative is designed to reduce the carbon footprint of quick commerce operations and promote environmentally friendly practices within the industry.



Global Quick Commerce Market Competitive Landscape



The Global Quick Commerce Market is characterized by intense competition among various players, including established companies and new entrants. Major players such as DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Glovo are leading the market with their extensive delivery networks and innovative technology solutions. These companies are continuously enhancing their service offerings to meet the evolving demands of consumers, focusing on speed, reliability, and customer satisfaction.



Global Quick Commerce Market Industry Analysis

Growth Drivers

Increasing Consumer Demand for Convenience: Approximately 70% of urban consumers prioritize speed in their shopping experiences, fueling rapid growth in quick delivery services and shaping a robust market trajectory worldwide

Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles: By 2025, approximately 58% of the global population will live in urban areas, driving increased demand for fast delivery services. The rise of dual-income households, which constitute about 60% of urban families, further heightens the need for convenient shopping solutions. Rapid urbanization, especially in countries like India, accelerates quick commerce adoption due to changing consumer behaviors and time constraints

Market Challenges

Intense Competition: The quick commerce market faces significant challenges due to intense competition among service providers. The growing number of players in this space has led to aggressive pricing strategies and pressure on profit margins. In such a saturated environment, continuous innovation and clear differentiation are essential for companies aiming to capture market share while maintaining service quality and customer satisfaction.



High Operational Costs: High operational costs pose a major challenge for quick commerce businesses. Logistics, especially the need for rapid delivery, significantly contributes to overall expenses. Rising fuel prices, labor costs, and the demand for last-mile efficiency add to financial pressures. To remain viable, companies must focus on optimizing operations and improving cost-efficiency without compromising on delivery speed or customer experience.



Global Quick Commerce Market Future Outlook



The quick commerce market is poised for significant evolution, driven by technological advancements and shifting consumer preferences. As automation and AI integration become more prevalent, delivery efficiency is expected to improve, reducing operational costs. Additionally, the growing emphasis on sustainability will likely lead to eco-friendly delivery solutions, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers. Companies that adapt to these trends will be well-positioned to capture emerging market opportunities and enhance their competitive edge in the coming years.



Market Opportunities

Partnerships with Local Businesses: Collaborating with local businesses presents a lucrative opportunity for quick commerce platforms. By integrating local products into their offerings, companies can enhance their market appeal and cater to community preferences. This strategy not only boosts sales but also fosters customer loyalty, as consumers increasingly seek to support local economies.



Innovations in Delivery Technology: The rapid advancement of delivery technology offers significant growth potential. Innovations such as drone delivery and autonomous vehicles are expected to revolutionize logistics, reducing delivery times and costs. By investing in these technologies, quick commerce companies can enhance operational efficiency and meet the rising consumer demand for faster service.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Global Quick Commerce Market Overview



2. Global Quick Commerce Market Size (In USD Bn)

2.1. Historical Market Size

2.2. Year-On-Year Growth Analysis

2.3. Key Market Developments and Milestones



3. Global Quick Commerce Market Analysis

3.1. Growth Drivers

3.1.1. Increasing consumer demand for convenience and speed

3.1.2. Expansion of mobile technology and internet penetration

3.1.3. Rise of urbanization and changing lifestyle patterns

3.2. Market Challenges

3.2.1. Intense competition among service providers

3.2.2. Regulatory hurdles and compliance issues

3.2.3. High operational costs and logistics complexities

3.3. Opportunities

3.3.1. Growth of e-commerce and online shopping trends

3.3.2. Potential for partnerships with local businesses

3.3.3. Innovations in delivery technology and automation

3.4. Trends

3.4.1. Increasing use of AI and data analytics for customer insights

3.4.2. Shift towards sustainable and eco-friendly delivery options

3.4.3. Emergence of subscription-based delivery models

3.5. Government Regulation

3.5.1. Compliance with local labor laws and regulations

3.5.2. Adherence to food safety and quality standards

3.5.3. Environmental regulations impacting delivery operations

3.5.4. Licensing and permits required for operation in various regions

3.6. SWOT Analysis

3.7. Stake Ecosystem

3.8. Porter's Five Forces

3.9. Competition Ecosystem



4. Global Quick Commerce Market Segmentation

4.1. By Delivery Type

4.1.1. Instant Delivery

4.1.2. Same-Day Delivery

4.1.3. Scheduled Delivery

4.2. By Product Type

4.2.1. Groceries

4.2.2. Food and Beverages

4.2.3. Personal Care/Household Essentials

4.3. By Region

4.4. By Consumer Segment

4.5. By Payment Method

4.5.1. Credit/Debit Cards

4.5.2. Digital Wallets

4.5.3. Cash on Delivery



5. Global Quick Commerce Market Competitive Analysis

5.1. Detailed Profiles of Major Companies

5.1.1. DoorDash

5.1.2. Uber Eats

5.1.3. Glovo

5.1.4. Postmates

5.1.5. Deliveroo

5.1.6. FlashCart

5.1.7. SwiftBite

5.1.8. RapidDeliver

5.1.9. QuickCrave

5.1.10. SpeedyEats

5.2. Cross Comparison Parameters



6. Global Quick Commerce Market Regulatory Framework

6.1. Environmental Standards

6.2. Compliance Requirements

6.3. Certification Processes



7. Global Quick Commerce Market Future Market Size (In USD Bn)

7.1. Future Market Size Projections

7.2. Key Factors Driving Future Market Growth



8. Global Quick Commerce Market Future Market Segmentation

8.1. By Delivery Type

8.2. By Product Type

8.3. By Region

8.4. By Consumer Segment

8.5. By Payment Method



9. Global Quick Commerce Market Analysts' Recommendations

9.1. TAM/SAM/SOM Analysis

9.2. Customer Cohort Analysis

9.3. Marketing Initiatives

9.4. White Space Opportunity Analysis



