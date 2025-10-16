Sepsis Diagnostics Research Report 2025: Global Market to Reach $1.39 Billion by 2029 - Increased Adoption of Point-of-care Testing and Strategic Collaborations Boosting Growth

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sepsis Diagnostics Market: 2025 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global sepsis diagnostics market was valued at US$835.40 million in 2023. The global sepsis diagnostics market is consolidated in nature. The market value is expected to reach US$1.39 billion by 2029. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approx. 9% during the forecasted period of 2024-2029.

Sepsis diagnostics is a crucial area of medical research and healthcare, focusing on the timely and accurate identification of sepsis, a life-threatening condition caused by the body's extreme response to infection. This response can lead to tissue damage, organ failure, and death if not promptly treated. In the forthcoming years, the global sepsis diagnostics market is expected to continue its growth trajectory due to the sustained efforts to improve healthcare infrastructure, ongoing technological advancements, and increasing awareness about sepsis.

The expanding adoption of point-of-care testing, particularly in remote and underserved areas, will further drive market growth by enabling timely diagnosis and treatment in settings with limited healthcare resources. Additionally, the continued focus on research and innovation, coupled with strategic collaborations between healthcare providers, diagnostic companies, and research institutions, will contribute to the development of next-generation diagnostic tools, ensuring the market's robust expansion in the years to come.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology: The report provides the bifurcation of the global sepsis diagnostics market based on the technology: Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays, Flow Cytometry, and Others.

The microbiology segment held the highest share of the market, whereas the molecular diagnostics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period. Microbiology remains a cornerstone in sepsis diagnostics due to its proven efficacy in identifying pathogens responsible for infections. The traditional blood culture method, despite being time-consuming, provides comprehensive data about bacterial strains and their antibiotic susceptibilities, which is crucial for tailoring specific treatments.

On the other hand, the demand for molecular diagnostics in sepsis has surged due to its ability to provide rapid and precise pathogen identification directly from clinical samples. Techniques such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and next-generation sequencing (NGS) enable the detection of bacterial, viral, and fungal DNA or RNA within a few hours, significantly faster than traditional culture methods. This rapid turnaround is crucial in the early stages of sepsis, where timely intervention can drastically improve patient outcomes.



By Type: The global molecular sepsis diagnostics market can be further divided into four segments based on the type: Polymerase Chain Reaction, Peptide Nucleic Acid-Fluorescent in Situ Hybridization, Syndromic Panel-Based Testing, and Microarrays.

The polymerase chain reaction segment held the highest share of the market, whereas the microarrays segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period. Microarrays are gaining popularity in the molecular sepsis diagnostics market due to their capability to analyze multiple genetic markers simultaneously, offering a high-throughput approach to pathogen identification and characterization. This technology involves hybridizing patient sample nucleic acids to a chip containing numerous probes, enabling the detection of a wide range of sepsis-related pathogens and resistance genes in a single test.



By Product: The report further provides the segmentation based on the following products: Blood Culture Media, Instruments, Assays & Reagents, and Software.

The blood culture media held the highest share of the market, whereas the software segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period. The demand for blood culture media in the global sepsis diagnostics market is rising due to its critical role in the initial detection and identification of pathogens responsible for sepsis. Blood culture media are essential for cultivating bacteria, fungi, and other microorganisms from blood samples, which is a fundamental step in diagnosing sepsis.

On the other hand, software is becoming increasingly important in the global sepsis diagnostics market due to its role in managing and analyzing complex diagnostic data. Advanced diagnostic software integrates with various diagnostic instruments and systems to streamline data collection, analysis, and reporting. This integration facilitates real-time monitoring of patient data, enabling healthcare providers to make timely and informed decisions.



By Method: The report provides the glimpse of the sepsis diagnostics market based on the following methods: Conventional and Automated.

Conventional diagnostics segment held the highest share of the market, whereas automated diagnostics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period. The demand for automated diagnostics in the global sepsis diagnostics market is surging due to the need for efficiency, accuracy, and rapid turnaround in diagnosing sepsis. Automated diagnostic systems, such as automated blood culture systems, molecular diagnostic platforms, and high-throughput assay systems, streamline the diagnostic process by reducing manual intervention, minimizing human error, and accelerating result generation.



By Pathogen Type: The global sepsis diagnostics market can be divided into three segments based on the pathogen type: Bacterial Sepsis, Fungal Sepsis, and Other Pathogen.

Bacterial sepsis held the highest share of the market and is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period. Bacterial sepsis is a significant driver of growth in the global sepsis diagnostics market due to its high prevalence and severe impact on patient outcomes. Bacterial infections are among the most common causes of sepsis, resulting from pathogens such as Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Klebsiella pneumoniae. The increasing incidence of bacterial sepsis is driven by factors such as antibiotic resistance, rising rates of chronic diseases, and the prevalence of invasive medical procedures that heighten infection risk.



By Test Type: The global sepsis diagnostics market can be divided into two segments based on the test type: Laboratory Tests and Point-of-Care Tests.

Laboratory tests held the highest share in the market, whereas point-of-care tests segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period. The demand for point-of-care (POC) tests are surging due to their ability to provide rapid, on-site results that are crucial for timely intervention in sepsis management. POC tests are designed to be used at or near the patient's bedside, offering immediate diagnostic information that facilitates quick decision-making and treatment initiation. This is particularly important in critical care settings where every minute counts. Innovations in POC testing, such as portable molecular diagnostic devices and rapid immunoassays, have improved the accessibility and convenience of sepsis diagnostics.



By End-User: The report provides the glimpse of the global sepsis diagnostics market based on the following end-users: Hospitals, Pathology & Reference Laboratories, and Research Institutes and Others.

Hospitals held the highest share of the market, whereas pathology & reference laboratories segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecasted period. Pathology and reference laboratories play a vital role in the global sepsis diagnostics market by providing comprehensive and specialized diagnostic services. These laboratories are equipped with advanced technologies and expertise to perform a wide range of diagnostic tests, including blood cultures, molecular assays, and immunoassays. The increasing complexity of sepsis cases, along with the need for precise identification of pathogens and their resistance profiles, drives the demand for sophisticated diagnostic methods offered by these labs.



By Region: The report provides insight into the sepsis diagnostics market based on the regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

North America held the major share of the market. In the US, Government initiatives, such as the Sepsis Alliance and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) sepsis awareness programs, have significantly contributed to increasing awareness and early detection of sepsis. Additionally, the National Sepsis Data Trust Initiative (NSDTI) is an independent, consensus-driven initiative that focuses on improving the diagnosis and treatment of sepsis patients and survivors through the creation of a National Sepsis Data Trust. Moreover, the US has a high incidence rate of sepsis, which necessitates the need for effective diagnostic solutions. For example, the CDC reports that over 1.7 million adults in America develop sepsis each year, with around 350,000 fatalities, underscoring the critical demand for efficient diagnostics.



Germany's sepsis diagnostics market is thriving due to its advanced healthcare system, strong research and development capabilities, and significant government and institutional support. Germany has one of the highest healthcare expenditures in Europe, enabling extensive investment in cutting-edge diagnostic technologies. The country's focus on precision medicine and personalized healthcare solutions aligns well with the need for rapid and accurate sepsis diagnostics. Organizations like the German Sepsis Society (Deutsche Sepsis-Gesellschaft, DSG) play a crucial role in raising awareness and improving sepsis outcomes through education and advocacy.



According to the Asia-Pacific Sepsis Alliance, the Asia-Pacific region is home to 4.6 billion people, which is 60% of the world's population. The estimated national sepsis incidences in this region range from 120 to 1,600 per 100,000, with mortality rates related to sepsis up to 35%, which are much higher than in Western and other high-income countries. Consequently, the Asia-Pacific region has a higher burden of sepsis proportional to population, as well as the highest number of patients affected by sepsis globally. Moreover, India is expected to experience robust growth in the sepsis diagnostics market, driven by factors such as a large and diverse population, a high burden of infectious diseases, and significant improvements in healthcare infrastructure.



Competitive Landscape:

BioMerieux SA

Abbott Laboratories

Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter Inc.)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Koninklijke Philips NV

Siemens Healthineers AG

DiaSorin (Luminex Corporation)

Bruker Corporation

T2 Biosystems, Inc.

Immunexpress, Pty Ltd.

