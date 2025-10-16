Smart Toilet Market Report 2025: $15+ Billion Industry Dominated by Leading Players Offering High-Quality, Customer-Centric Products to Maintain Strong Market Share and Brand Loyalty

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Toilet Market: 2025 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart toilet market value in 2023 stood at US$8.27 billion, and is likely to reach US$15.05 billion by 2029. The global smart toilet market value is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.49%, during the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The global smart toilet market is fragmented and competitive catering to domestic and international demand. Players operating in the global smart toilet market focus on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demand. These players have a well-established customer base and dominate the market ranking with a high market share in the global smart toilet market.



The smart toilet market has experienced significant growth over the years primarily due to advancements in technology that have made it possible to integrate various features such as automated flushing, bidet functions, heated seats, and health monitoring sensors, which enhance user convenience and hygiene. Secondly, increasing awareness and concern for personal health and sanitation have driven demand, as smart toilets offer superior cleanliness and can track health metrics. Thirdly, rising disposable incomes and the growing trend of home automation have made these high-tech fixtures more accessible and desirable among consumers.

Additionally, environmental concerns have led to a preference for water-saving and energy-efficient products, which smart toilets often embody. Lastly, the aging population and their need for more accessible and user-friendly bathroom solutions have contributed to the market's expansion, as smart toilets provide features that aid mobility and ease of use for elderly individuals. Other significant trends including integration with smart home ecosystems, water and energy efficiency, health monitoring features, expansion in emerging markets, etc. are expected to drive market growth further.



Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type: According to the report, the global smart toilet market is bifurcated into three segments based on the form: single floor standing toilet, wall hung toilet and others.

Single floor standing toilet segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2023 due to its widespread familiarity and ease of installation. These toilets are typically more robust and easier to integrate into existing bathroom layouts, making them a popular choice among consumers who prioritize simplicity and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, single floor standing toilets have a long-established presence in both residential and commercial settings, leading to a greater comfort level and trust among buyers.

While, wall hung toilet segment is the fastest growing segment. This growth is driven by their sleek, modern design and space-saving advantages, which appeal to consumers looking for contemporary and minimalist bathroom aesthetics. Wall hung toilets are easier to clean around and underneath, offering superior hygiene benefits. Moreover, their adjustable height can cater to different user preferences, enhancing comfort and accessibility. As more consumers prioritize style and functionality in their home renovations, the demand for wall hung smart toilets is anticipated to rise significantly.



By Connectivity Type: According to the report, the global smart toilet market is bifurcated into two connectivity types: Bluetooth and remote control and Wi-Fi and integrated controls.

Bluetooth and remote control acquired majority of share in the market in 2023, due to its reliability and user-friendly nature. These systems offer straightforward connectivity without the need for complex setup, making them accessible to a broader range of consumers. The convenience of controlling toilet functions via a remote or Bluetooth-enabled device appeals to users who appreciate simple and immediate control over their bathroom experience. While, the Wi-Fi and integrated controls segment is expected to be the fastest-growing.

This growth is driven by the increasing demand for more advanced and interconnected smart home ecosystems. Wi-Fi-enabled smart toilets offer enhanced functionalities such as integration with other smart home devices, remote monitoring, and control through mobile apps, and the ability to receive software updates for improved performance and new features. As the trend toward more sophisticated home automation continues, the adoption of Wi-Fi and integrated control smart toilets is anticipated to surge.



By Application: According to the report, the global smart toilet market is bifurcated into two applications: commercial and residential.

Commercial segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2023 due to the higher demand for advanced sanitation solutions in public and high-traffic environments such as hotels, airports, office buildings, and shopping centers. These establishments prioritize hygiene, water efficiency, and the overall user experience, making smart toilets an attractive investment.

Conversely, the residential segment is expected to be the fastest-growing due to several factors. Homeowners are increasingly investing in smart home technologies to enhance comfort, convenience, and property value. As awareness of the benefits of smart toilets - such as improved hygiene, water conservation, and health monitoring - grows, more consumers are willing to incorporate these advanced fixtures into their homes.



By Distribution Channel: According to the report, the global smart toilet market is bifurcated into two distribution channels: online and offline.

Offline segment acquired majority of share in the market in 2023 due to the traditional consumer preference for in-person shopping, especially for high-value and technically complex products like smart toilets. Physical stores allow customers to see and experience the products firsthand, seek expert advice, and ensure they meet their specific needs and preferences.

However, the online segment is expected to be the fastest-growing due to the increasing popularity of e-commerce platforms and the convenience they offer. Online shopping allows consumers to easily compare prices, read reviews, and access a wider variety of products from the comfort of their homes. The growth of digital marketing and targeted advertising also helps online retailers reach a broader audience. Additionally, advancements in virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) technologies are enhancing the online shopping experience.



By Region: The report provides insight into the smart toilet market based on the geographical operations, namely, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa.

Europe smart toilet market enjoyed the highest market share in 2023. European consumers have a high awareness and acceptance of advanced home technologies, including smart toilets. The region's stringent regulations and strong emphasis on sustainability and energy efficiency drive demand for eco-friendly and water-saving smart toilets. Additionally, the high standard of living and substantial disposable income in many European countries enable greater investment in modern bathroom solutions. Europe's robust infrastructure and widespread adoption of smart home technologies further support the dominance of the smart toilet market in this region.



While, Asia-Pacific region has been experiencing the fastest growth in the global smart toilet market due to rapid urbanization and economic development, particularly in countries like China, Japan, and India. These nations have large populations with increasing disposable incomes and a growing middle class that is keen on adopting advanced home technologies. Additionally, the region has a strong tradition of innovation in consumer electronics and smart home devices, driving local production and availability of smart toilets. Government initiatives promoting sanitation and water conservation further bolster the market, alongside the rising awareness and demand for improved hygiene and health monitoring features provided by smart toilets.



Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments

The key players are constantly investing in strategic initiatives, such as adoption of new technologies, introducing their products to emerging markets and more, to maintain a competitive edge in this market. For instance, at CES 2024, Kohler has launched a new PureWash E930 bidet seat that can smarten existing toilet by bringing new sprays, app connectivity and voice control. The company revealed that this bidet seat can accept voice commands by connecting via Amazon's Alexa or Google Home and on August 03, 2023, SYNSOL Launches Second-Generation Smart Toilet with Medical Grade Electrolyte Detection and ECG Monitoring.

