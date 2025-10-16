Nuclear Power Plant Market Report 2025-2035 | Advanced Reactor Technologies Spark New Opportunities in the Nuclear Landscape

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nuclear Power Plant Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Nuclear Power Plant Market is set to surpass US$16.72 billion in 2025, with strong revenue growth through to 2035.



Advanced Reactor Technologies and SMR Development



One of the most significant technological drivers reshaping the nuclear landscape is the emergence of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and Generation IV reactors. These advanced reactor technologies offer modular construction, enhanced safety features, reduced capital costs, and the ability to operate in remote or off-grid areas. Companies like Westinghouse and NuScale Power are at the forefront of SMR development, with NuScale's VOYGR SMR receiving design approval from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission,Aithe first of its kind.

In Europe, Rosatom is deploying its floating nuclear power plant model using SMRs in Russia's Arctic region, providing a blueprint for decentralized, scalable energy solutions. These technologies are opening up new markets for nuclear beyond traditional large-scale facilities, particularly in countries with limited grid infrastructure.



High Capital Costs and Financing Complexity



One of the most persistent challenges in the nuclear energy market is the extremely high upfront capital investment required for new plant construction. Nuclear projects often require billions of dollars and extended timelines, making them less attractive compared to quicker and more flexible alternatives like solar and wind. The construction of Flamanville 3 in France by EDF is a well-known example,Aiinitially budgeted at ,C3.3 billion, the project's cost has ballooned to over ,C13 billion and is years behind schedule. Similarly, Vogtle Units 3 and 4 in Georgia, USA (Westinghouse technology), faced significant delays and cost overruns, leading to increased scrutiny from investors and public agencies.

Such projects highlight the financial risk and complexity of nuclear investment, which is further compounded by uncertain return timelines. Even with government subsidies and green classifications, attracting private capital remains a major obstacle, especially in emerging markets with tighter fiscal constraints.

Forecasts to 2035 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2035, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, restraints and challenges), cost structure, impact of rising nuclear power plant prices and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Plant Type

Thermal Nuclear Reactor

Fast Neutron Reactor

By Capacity

1000-2,000 MW

Above 2,000 MW

Below 1000 MW

By End-User

Utilities

Industrial

Government & Research Agencies

Other End-Users

By Component

Nuclear Reactor

Steam Generator

Instrumentation & Control Systems

Turbines

Other Components

By Reactor Type

Pressurised Water Reactor (PWR)

Boiling Water Reactor (BWR)

Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR)

Gas-Cooled Reactor (GCR)

Liquid Metal Fast Breeder Reactor (LMFBR)

Other Reactor Types

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 25 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles for some of the leading companies in the Nuclear Power Plant Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies profiled in the report

Atomstroyexport JSC (ASE)

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

BWX Technologies, Inc. (BWXT)

Framatome

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd

MTAR Technologies

NuScale Power, LLC

Orano SA

Terrestrial Energy Inc

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

X Energy

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2035 for Nuclear Power Plant Market, with forecasts for plant type, capacity, end-user, component, and reactor type, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2035 for five regional and 25 key national markets.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 15 of the major companies involved in the Nuclear Power Plant Market.

