US Hyperscale Data Center Market Industry Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030 | Liquid Cooling Revolutionizes AI/ML Workloads in U.S. Data Centers

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Hyperscale Data Center Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. hyperscale data center market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.47% from 2024 to 2030.



U.S. HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET TRENDS

Liquid Cooling Solutions For AI/ML Workloads

Liquid cooling offers several advantages over traditional air-based systems, particularly in terms of efficiency, sustainability, and performance. Unlike air cooling, which struggles to release the heat generated by today's powerful AI and ML chips, liquid cooling uses circulating fluids to remove heat directly from the source, providing faster and more effective cooling. This is essential for keeping AI-driven data centers running smoothly, as even brief periods of overheating or downtime can lead to costly disruptions and equipment damage.

In March 2025, Crypto and AI data center company IREN announced its plans to develop a 75 MW AI data center in Texas. They are planning to deploy a new 75 MW liquid-cooling data center for AI/high-performance computing at its Childress site in Texas. It will be designed to support 200 kW per rack via direct-to-chip cooling for NVIDIA's Blackwell GPUs.

Microsoft continues to integrate direct-to-chip liquid cooling and research microfluidic technologies to enhance energy efficiency in its data centers, driven by increasing demands from AI workloads. These innovations aim to optimize server layouts, reduce water consumption, and increase rack power density while enabling higher compute power per sq ft. This shift supports the goal of Microsoft to become water-positive by 2030, amidst rising water usage across its global operations.

Growth in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and Automation

The U.S. remains the global leader in AI and ML adoption, with hyperscale cloud providers, enterprises, and government-backed initiatives driving massive investments in next-generation digital infrastructure. AI workloads, including generative AI, large language models (LLMs), and HPC, fuel demand for hyperscale campuses and specialized GPU clusters across the country.

In August 2025, Vantage Data Centers unveiled its record-breaking $25 billion Frontier Campus in Shackelford County, Texas. The site is likely to host 1.4 GW of IT load capacity across 10 hyperscale AI-ready facilities, designed to power the next wave of generative AI deployments.

In August 2025, Applied Digital invested $3 billion to develop Polaris Forge 2, a 280MW AI and HPC-focused data center campus in Harwood, North Dakota. The project, designed with liquid cooling technology and backed by Cass County Electric Cooperative, reflects the shift of the company from cryptomining to AI infrastructure, with advanced negotiations underway with a US-based hyperscaler.

In July 2025, TCDC closed on 235 acres in Ector County with an option for 203 more, positioning the site for a 250MW AI data center scalable to over 1GW. The facility is likely to integrate natural gas engines and potential carbon capture systems, with the first phase scheduled for 2026.

In July 2025, the Department of Energy (DOE) designated four Federal sites, including Idaho National Lab, Oak Ridge, Paducah, and Savannah River, for future AI data centers and power infrastructure. Solicitations for private partners will launch this year, with selections expected by year-end.

In July 2025, Google Public Sector secured a contract worth up to $200 million with the U.S. Department of Defense to provide AI infrastructure, including TPUs and secure cloud services. OpenAI, Anthropic, and xAI also received awards under the same program to support advanced AI for national security.

U.S. HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

U.S. data centers are rapidly scaling server infrastructure to handle the explosive growth of AI, cloud computing, and HPC workloads. Hyperscale operators and enterprises are increasingly deploying energy-efficient, high-density servers to reduce power usage while maximizing performance. In May 2025, Oracle invested $40 billion to purchase around 400,000 Nvidia GB200 GPUs for OpenAI's Stargate data center campus in Abilene, Texas. The chips will power one of the largest AI-focused facilities in the world, part of a $500 billion multi-campus project aimed at delivering over 1GW of capacity per site.

Given the cost-effectiveness of diesel generators compared to alternatives, they remain the most widely used power source in data centers. Major hyperscale operators using HVO for generators include Compass Datacenters and Vantage Data Centers. Other operators like Digital Realty are increasingly turning to HVO as a cleaner and more sustainable alternative to conventional diesel for backup generators.

Liquid-based cooling encompasses chilled-water systems, direct liquid cooling, and immersion cooling technologies. Widely used in HPC environments, liquid cooling replaces air with water or other coolants to absorb and remove heat more effectively from electronic devices, providing better temperature control and efficiency. In January 2024, Aligned Data Centers launched DeltaFlow, a new liquid cooling system and technology. This technology is designed to support high-density compute requirements and workloads of up to 300 kW per rack.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

By 2030, the U.S. hyperscale market is expected to reach an area of 32.15 million square feet, experiencing steady growth over the forecast period. The cost of acquiring land in the U.S. is projected to keep rising, especially in key hyperscale markets such as Northern Virginia, Dallas, and Silicon Valley, where demand for data center capacity far outpaces available supply.

In August 2025, a former golf course in Dauphin County was sold for $45.6 million to Harrisburg I, LLC, which plans to develop the 250-acre site into a data center campus. The project is expected to deliver tax benefits to the community, though it still requires approvals for power, water, and infrastructure before operations can begin by 2027.

Southeastern U.S. at present dominates the data center market in the U.S., followed by Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Southwestern U.S., and Northeastern U.S. It accounts for over 11% of the overall data center investments, which highlights its stronghold in the sector. The country witnesses billions in investments from several operators.

The availability of land is the central factor shaping hyperscale growth. Northern Virginia remains the largest hyperscale hub, but grid congestion and land scarcity are slowing down expansion. This has redirected large-scale projects toward Texas, Arizona, and Oregon, where both land and renewable energy capacity are abundant.

The scale of new projects has led to a surge in joint ventures between hyperscale operators, REITs, energy developers, and private equity funds. Firms such as CloudHQ, STACK Infrastructure, and Vantage are developing multi-GW campuses in collaboration with utilities to secure long-term power supply. At the same time, infrastructure funds like Blackstone and Brookfield are expanding their data center portfolios through acquisitions and build-to-suit financing. This consolidation of capital and expertise is enabling operators to overcome land, power, and cost constraints, ensuring that the US continues to lead global hyperscale expansion.

U.S. HYPERSCALE DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The U.S. hyperscale data center market has the presence of prominent operators such as Apple, AWS, Aligned Data Centers, CloudHQ, Digital Realty, Equinix, EdegeConnex, Google, Flexential, Meta, Microsoft, STACK Infrastructure, Switch, Vantage Data Centers, and several others.

Hyperscale operators like Meta (Facebook), Google, Microsoft, AWS, and Apple continue to contribute to over 40% of the total investments in the market. The competition among these operators in acquiring land, power, and capacity in colocation facilities is currently at an all-time high.

The entry of new players into the market, including companies like Colovore, CloudBurst Data Centers, Crane Data Centers, Edged Energy, NE Edge, Rowan Digital Infrastructure, Quantum Loophole, Tract, is likely to disrupt the market, raising the level of competition.

VENDORS LANDSCAPE

IT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco

DataDirect Networks

Dell Technologies

Extreme Networks

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Intel

Infortrend technology

Inspur

Lenovo

MiTAC Holdings

Micron technology

NetApp

Nimbus Data

Oracle

Pure Storage

Seagate Technology

QNAP Systems

Quanta Cloud Technology (Quanta Computer)

Supermicro

Synology

Western Digital

Wiwynn (Wistron Corporation)

KEY SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Legrand

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

STULZ

Vertiv

OTHER SUPPORT INFRASTRUCTURE PROVIDERS

Airedale

Alfa Laval

Asetek

Bloom Energy

Carrier

Condair

Cormant

Cyber Power Systems

Enlogic

FNT Software

Generac Power Systems

Green Revolution Cooling (GRC)

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

KOHLER

KyotoCooling

Mitsubishi Electric

Natron Energy

NetZoom

Nlyte Software

Rittal

Siemens

Trane (Ingersoll Rand)

Yanmar (HIMOINSA)

ZincFive

KEY DATA CENTER CONTRACTORS

AECOM

Arup

Ames Construction

Barge Design Solutions

Burns & McDonnell

Corgan

Clayco

DPR Construction

Fortis Construction

Holder Construction

Haydon

Jacobs

KDC

Kiewit Corporation

Lewis Michael Consultants

Morgan Construction

Morgan Corp

Page

Rogers-O'Brien Construction

Rosendin Electric

Syska Hennessy Group

Turner Construction

OTHER DATA CENTER CONTRACTORS

AlfaTech

BlueScope Construction

Brasfield & Gorrie

Black & Veatch

Balfour Beatty

CallisonRTKL

Clark Construction Group

Climatec

Clune Construction

EMCOR Group

EYP MCF

Fitzpatrick Architects

Fluor Corporation

Gensler

Gilbane Building Company

Gray

HDR

Hensel Phelps

HITT Contracting

Hoffman Construction

JE Dunn Construction

JHET Architects

kW Engineering

Walbridge

WSP (kW Mission Critical Engineering)

Linesight

M+W Group (Exyte)

McCarthy Building Companies

Morrison Hershfield (Stantec)

Mortenson

Pepper Construction

Rosendin

Ryan Companies

Salute Mission Critical

Sheehan Nagle Hartray Architects

Skanska

Southland Industries

Sturgeon Electric Company

STO Building Group

Sundt Construction

Suffolk Construction

The Mulhern Group

The Walsh Group

The Weitz Company

TRINITY Group Construction

KEY DATA CENTER INVESTORS

Apple

Amazon Web Services

CyrusOne

DataBank

Digital Realty

Equinix

Google

Meta

Microsoft

NTT DATA

Vantage Data Centers

OTHER DATA CENTER INVESTORS

Aligned Data Centers

American Tower

AUBix

Centersquare

CloudHQ

Cologix

Compass Datacenters

COPT Data Center Solutions

Corscale Data Centers

Core Scientific

DartPoints

DigiPower X

DC BLOX

EdgeConneX

EdgeCore Digital Infrastructure

Element Critical

Flexential

Fifteenfortyseven Critical Systems Realty (1547)

HostDime

HUT 8

H5 Data Centers

Iron Mountain

Netrality Data Centers

Novva Data Centers

PowerHouse Data Centers

Prime Data Centers

PheonixNAP

QTS Data Centers

Sabey Data Centers

Skybox Datacenters

Stream Data Centers

STACK Infrastructure

Switch

T5 Data Centers

TierPoint

Yondr Group

365 Data Centers

5C Data Centers

NEW ENTRANTS

Ardent Data Centers

Colovore

CloudBurst Data Center

Crane Data Centers

Edged Energy

NE Edge

Quantum Loophole

Rowan Digital Infrastructure

Tract

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 236 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $188.61 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $290.66 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered United States

The report includes the investment in the following areas:

Segmentation by Infrastructure

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server Infrastructure

Storage Infrastructure

Network Infrastructure

Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Segmentation by Cooling System

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chiller Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Segmentation by Cooling Technique

Air-based

Liquid-based

Segmentation by General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM/BMS Solutions

Segmentation by Tier Standards

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Geography

Southeastern U.S.

Western U.S.

Midwestern U.S.

Southwestern U.S.

Northeastern U.S.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mck6ck

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment