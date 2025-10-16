Next Generation Sequencing Market Report 2025-2035 | Discover Leading Companies and Lucrative Opportunities in the Evolving NGS Market

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Sequencing Market Report 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



World revenue for the Next Generation Sequencing Market is set to surpass US$11.53 billion in 2025, with strong revenue growth through to 2035.



Rising Disease Prevalence Creating Strong Demand for NGS



The increasing prevalence of complex diseases is another powerful driver for the NGS market. Rising cancer incidence, recurrent viral outbreaks, and the growing recognition of genetic disorders are all stimulating demand for advanced sequencing methods. NGS enables researchers and clinicians to decode genetic variations that underlie these diseases, supporting the development of targeted therapies and precision medicine approaches.



Rare diseases highlight this demand most clearly. This unmet need is encouraging biopharmaceutical companies to increase investment in clinical trials focused on rare conditions, with NGS playing a central role in identifying causative mutations and potential therapeutic pathways.



At the same time, emerging economies are experiencing shifts in their disease burden, moving from infectious diseases to more chronic and lifestyle-related conditions. This epidemiological transition is expanding the application of NGS to new areas of healthcare research. The growing variation in disease profiles worldwide reinforces the importance of sequencing technologies, both for addressing urgent public health challenges and for advancing long-term research into conditions that have historically been neglected.

Forecasts to 2035 and other analyses reveal commercial prospects

In addition to revenue forecasting to 2035, the new study provides you with recent results, growth rates, and market shares.

You will find original analyses, with business outlooks and developments.

Discover qualitative analyses (including market dynamics, drivers, opportunities, and restraints), Porter's Five Forces Analysis, PEST Analysis and recent developments.

Segments Covered in the Report



Type

Consumables

Bioinformatics

Sequencing Services

Pre-sequencing Services

Instruments

Workflow

Library Preparation

Sequencing

Data Analysis

Application

Oncology

Reproductive Health

Genetic and Rare Diseases

Consumer Genomics

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Others

End-users

Hospitals and Clinics

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Others

In addition to the revenue predictions for the overall world market and segments, you will also find revenue forecasts for five regional and 24 leading national markets.

The report also includes profiles for 13 major companies in the Next Generation Sequencing Market, with a focus on this segment of these companies' operations.



Leading companies and the potential for market growth

10X Genomics

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

BGI Group

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

Illumina, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc

PacBio

PerkinElmer

QIAGEN

Takara Bio Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

In summary, the report provides you with the following knowledge:

Revenue forecasts to 2035 for Next Generation Sequencing Market 2025 to 2035, with forecasts for type, workflow, application, and end-users, each forecast at a global and regional level - discover the industry's prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues.

Revenue forecasts to 2035 for five regional and 20 key national markets.

Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market - including company profiles for 13 of the major companies involved in the Next Generation Sequencing Market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5dycsw

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.