Media Advisory: MADD Canada to Hold Memorial Monument Ceremony for Newfoundland and Labrador Victims and Survivors of Alcohol and Drug-Related Crashes

GRAND FALLS-WINDSOR, Newfoundland and Labrador, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MADD Canada will honour victims and survivors of crashes involving alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs at its annual Memorial Monument ceremony in Grand Falls-Windsor this Saturday. The ceremony brings together families and community members, offering a time to reflect, remember and renew our commitment to sober driving.

Located at Central Funeral Homes in Grand Falls-Windsor, the Monument is etched with the names of 78 victims who died or were injured in alcohol or drug-related crashes. While no new names are added this year, the Monument remains a lasting reminder of lives forever changed by someone’s choice to drive after consuming alcohol, cannabis and/or other drugs.

Media are invited to attend the ceremony. Interviews with special guests will be available upon request.

Date & Time: Saturday, October 18, 2025 at 2 p.m. Location: Salvation Army Grand Falls Citadel, 33 Circular Rd., Grand Falls-Windsor Guests: Elder Bob Young from Qalipu First Nation

Mike Browne, Mayor of Grand Falls-Windsor

Clifford Small, MP of Central Newfoundland



MADD Canada has other provincial Memorial Monuments in Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Quebec. The Prince Edward Island Monument will be unveiled next year, and we are working towards establishing a similar monument in British Columbia.



To RSVP for the ceremony, contact:

Meghann Wetmore, MADD Canada Victim Services Manager – Atlantic Region, 506-262-8933, or mwetmore@madd.ca

Arielle Nkongmeneck, MADD Canada Communications Manager, 1-800-665-6233 ext. 240 or ankongmeneck@madd.ca