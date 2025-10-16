Greece Data Center Colocation Market Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030, with Focus on New Operators - Data4 Group, DAMAC Digital, IPTO & Serverfarm, and Apto & Dromeus Capital

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Greece Data Center Colocation Market - Supply & Demand Analysis 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Greece's data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.92% from 2024 to 2030.
Greece has around 15 operational colocation data centers as of December 2024. The number of colocation data centers is expected to grow over time, as both existing and new companies have planned investments in the country.
Athens remains the primary centers for data center growth in Greece, driven by the development of advanced facilities. The city is witnessing the development of an additional 7 data center facilities, which will further boost the market.
REPORT SCOPE
- Insights on the colocation demand and supply aspect of the market.
- Market size available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity and racks.
- Market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity, along with the occupancy %.
- An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in Greece.
- The study of the existing Greece data center market landscape, and insightful predictions about Greece data center market size during the forecast period.
- An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Greece by several industries.
- Impact of AI on Data Center Industry in Greece.
- The study on sustainability status in Greece.
- Analysis on current and future cloud operations in Greece.
- The snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in Greece.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Greece
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 15
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 7
- Coverage: 5 locations
- Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data center colocation market in Greece
- Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2024-2030)
- Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.
- An analysis on the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the colocation data center industry in Greece.
- Competitive landscape including market share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.
- Vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operators based on existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity and data center location.
THE REPORT INCLUDES:
- Colocation Supply (MW, Area, Rack Capacity)
- Colocation Demand (MW, Area, Rack Capacity) and by End-User (Cloud/IT, BFSI, etc..)
- Colocation Revenue (Retail & Wholesale Colocation Services)
- Competitive Scenario (Share Analysis by Revenue & MW Capacity)
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Existing Colocation Operators
- Digital Realty
- Cloudrock
- Friktoria
- Hostmein IKE
- Telecom Italia Sparkle
- Lancom
- Synapsecom Telecoms
New Operators
- Data4 Group
- DAMAC Digital
- Independent Power Transmission Operator (IPTO) & Serverfarm
- Apto & Dromeus Capital
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
- What is the count of existing and upcoming colocation data center facilities in Greece?
- How much MW of IT power capacity is likely to be utilized in Greece by 2030?
- Who are the new entrants in the Greek data center industry?
- What factors are driving the Greek data center colocation market?
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|56
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$61 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$255 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|26.9%
|Regions Covered
|Greece
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 - Market Snapshot
- Colocation Market Snapshot
Chapter 2 - Supply & Demand Analysis
- Existing Vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities
- Market by It Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized (Mw))
- Colocation Demand by Industry
- Market by Utilized Area
- Market by Utilized Racks
Chapter 3 - Market Growth Factors
- Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Greece
- Impact of Ai on Data Center Industry in Greece
- Sustainability Status in Greece
- Cloud Connectivity
- Cloud on Ramps & Investment in Greece
- Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity
Chapter 4 - Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis
- Colocation Market by Revenue
- Retail Vs Wholesale Colocation
- Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons
- Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- Key Pricing Trends
Chapter 5 - Market Dynamics
- Key Trends in the Market
- Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market
- Key Restraints in the Market
Chapter 6 - Competitive Landscape
- Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators
- Market Share by Colocation Revenue
- Market Share by It Power Capacity
- Existing Colocation Operators
- New Operators
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/spxpxc
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment