Generative AI in Construction Industry Research 2025: Market Expected to Surge by $3.57 Billion Between 2024-2029, with a Robust CAGR of 48.3%

The generative AI in construction market is projected to experience significant growth, expected to surge by USD 3.57 billion between 2024-2029, with a robust CAGR of 48.3%. This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market conditions, latest trends, growth drivers, and challenges, alongside a detailed vendor analysis featuring around 25 prominent vendors.
This analysis highlights the enhancement of preconstruction, design, and planning efficiency, mitigation of labor shortages, and advancements in project management and safety as primary market drivers. The study blends primary and secondary information with insights from key market participants, presenting extensive market size data, segmental and regional analysis, and a detailed vendor landscape.
The momentum in the market is fueled by an intensified focus on enhancing workforce productivity through advanced AI technologies. A spokesman from the research team highlighted, "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increased focus on augmenting workforce productivity," indicating a clear industry shift towards integrating AI solutions to streamline operations.
A pivotal factor propelling this market forward is the remarkable improvement in preconstruction, design, and planning efficiency offered by generative AI. These advancements drive a radical transformation across the construction landscape, enabling companies to achieve faster project turnaround times, reduce operational costs, and optimize resource allocation.
This research identifies a crucial focus on boosting workforce productivity as a key driver for market growth. Additionally, the demands for sustainable development, cost optimization, and the adoption of advanced AI models, integrated with digital twin ecosystems, are poised to enhance market demand.
The vendor analysis aims to bolster clients' market positions through detailed evaluations of leading vendors. Noteworthy companies discussed include ALICE Technologies, ARK-BIM, Augmenta, Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Blackshark.ai GmbH, Dassault Systemes SE, Finch, Microsoft Corp., Nemetschek SE, nPlan Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Open Space Labs Inc., Oracle Corp., Procore Technologies Inc., SWAPP.AI, Togal.AI., and Trimble Inc. This analysis report provides insights into upcoming trends and potential challenges to help businesses strategize and seize growth opportunities.
The report covers the following areas:
- Generative AI in Construction Market Sizing
- Generative AI in Construction Market Forecast
- Generative AI in Construction Market Industry Analysis
Market Segmentation:
By Technology:
- Machine Learning
- Natural Language Processing
- Others
By Type:
- Commercial Construction
- Residential Construction
- Infrastructure Construction
- Industrial Construction
- Others
By Application:
- Design and Planning
- Construction Optimization
- Project Management
- Others
By Geographical Landscape:
- North America
- APAC
- Europe
- Middle East and Africa
- South America
Vendor Analysis
- ALICE Technologies
- ARK-BIM
- Augmenta
- Autodesk Inc.
- Bentley Systems Inc.
- Blackshark.ai GmbH
- Dassault Systemes SE
- Finch
- Microsoft Corp.
- Nemetschek SE
- nPlan Ltd.
- NVIDIA Corp.
- Open Space Labs Inc.
- Oracle Corp.
- Procore Technologies Inc.
- SWAPP.AI
- Togal.AI.
- Trimble Inc.
