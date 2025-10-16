Generative AI in Construction Industry Research 2025: Market Expected to Surge by $3.57 Billion Between 2024-2029, with a Robust CAGR of 48.3%

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Generative AI in Construction Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The generative AI in construction market is projected to experience significant growth, expected to surge by USD 3.57 billion between 2024-2029, with a robust CAGR of 48.3%. This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current market conditions, latest trends, growth drivers, and challenges, alongside a detailed vendor analysis featuring around 25 prominent vendors.

This analysis highlights the enhancement of preconstruction, design, and planning efficiency, mitigation of labor shortages, and advancements in project management and safety as primary market drivers. The study blends primary and secondary information with insights from key market participants, presenting extensive market size data, segmental and regional analysis, and a detailed vendor landscape.

The momentum in the market is fueled by an intensified focus on enhancing workforce productivity through advanced AI technologies. A spokesman from the research team highlighted, "The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is increased focus on augmenting workforce productivity," indicating a clear industry shift towards integrating AI solutions to streamline operations.

A pivotal factor propelling this market forward is the remarkable improvement in preconstruction, design, and planning efficiency offered by generative AI. These advancements drive a radical transformation across the construction landscape, enabling companies to achieve faster project turnaround times, reduce operational costs, and optimize resource allocation.

This research identifies a crucial focus on boosting workforce productivity as a key driver for market growth. Additionally, the demands for sustainable development, cost optimization, and the adoption of advanced AI models, integrated with digital twin ecosystems, are poised to enhance market demand.

The vendor analysis aims to bolster clients' market positions through detailed evaluations of leading vendors. Noteworthy companies discussed include ALICE Technologies, ARK-BIM, Augmenta, Autodesk Inc., Bentley Systems Inc., Blackshark.ai GmbH, Dassault Systemes SE, Finch, Microsoft Corp., Nemetschek SE, nPlan Ltd., NVIDIA Corp., Open Space Labs Inc., Oracle Corp., Procore Technologies Inc., SWAPP.AI, Togal.AI., and Trimble Inc. This analysis report provides insights into upcoming trends and potential challenges to help businesses strategize and seize growth opportunities.

The report covers the following areas:

Generative AI in Construction Market Sizing

Generative AI in Construction Market Forecast

Generative AI in Construction Market Industry Analysis

Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Others

By Type:

Commercial Construction

Residential Construction

Infrastructure Construction

Industrial Construction

Others

By Application:

Design and Planning

Construction Optimization

Project Management

Others

By Geographical Landscape:

North America

APAC

Europe

Middle East and Africa

South America

Vendor Analysis

ALICE Technologies

ARK-BIM

Augmenta

Autodesk Inc.

Bentley Systems Inc.

Blackshark.ai GmbH

Dassault Systemes SE

Finch

Microsoft Corp.

Nemetschek SE

nPlan Ltd.

NVIDIA Corp.

Open Space Labs Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Procore Technologies Inc.

SWAPP.AI

Togal.AI.

Trimble Inc.

