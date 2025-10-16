Bio-based Coatings Global Industry Report 2024-2030, Profiles of Major Companies - BASF, Covestro AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema, and Axalta Coating Systems

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-based Coatings: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for bio-based coatings is expected to grow from $13.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $22.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.



Bio-based coatings protect surfaces from corrosion, scratches, oxidation, weathering, abrasions, impact, and UV exposure. Bio-based coatings are primarily used by the automotive, infrastructure, packaging, furniture, marine, aerospace, defense, and agriculture industries.



Conventional coating producers are entering the bio-based coatings market. To meet their net-zero commitments, leading manufacturers are designing and promoting the use of bio-based coatings. Public companies are involved in scientific research on bio-based coatings and are developing technologies that are reshaping the coating industry.



In addition, supportive government policies such as the EU Green Deal and Green Buildings Certification (GBC) are highlighting the importance of bio-based coatings in the circular economy and driving the growth of the global market for bio-based coatings.

The report includes:

117 data tables and 41 additional tables

An updated assessment of the global bio-based coatings market

In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2029, including projections of CAGRs through 2030

Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the bio-based coatings, accompanied by a market share analysis by resin type, product type, functionality, end-use industry and region

Analysis of current and future demand in the global bio-based coatings industry, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices

Review of patents granted for bio-based coatings by each major category and of emerging developments in the global market

In-depth information on increasing investments in R&D activities, key technology issues, and industry-specific challenges of this market

Market share analysis of the key market participants in the bio-based coatings industry, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and company competitive landscape

Profiles of major companies within the industry, including BASF, Covestro AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema, and Axalta Coating Systems LLC

Company Profiles

AkzoNobel N.V.

Arkema

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

BASF

Bioshield Coating Solutions

Cortec Corp.

Covestro AG

Masquelack Chemical Industries SA

Melodea

Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Renner Italia S.p.A.

Rpm International Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Co.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 130 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $22.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Future Trends and Developments

Regional and Emerging Markets

Segmental Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Market Definition

Factors Affecting the Selection of Bio-based Coatings

Importance of Bio-based Coatings

Impact of Tariff War

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Takeaways

Market Dynamics Snapshot

Drivers

Sustainability Initiatives of Public Companies

Growing Significance of Bio-based Coatings

Restraints

Outperformed by Conventional Coatings

Regulatory Burden on Producers

Opportunities

Transportation Applications

Carbon Neutrality and Net-Zero Emissions

Challenges

High Cost

Limited Market Reach

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Takeaways

Regulatory Bodies Overseeing the Bio-based Coatings Industry

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Takeaways

Emerging Technologies

Morro Coating

Bio-based Coatings from Rice Bran Wax

Sprayable Opaque Bio-based Coating Technology

Chapter 6 Analysis of the Global Supply Chain for Bio-based Coatings

Supply Chain Analysis

Chapter 7 Market Segmentation Analysis

Takeaways

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Product Type

Water-borne

Solvent-borne

Powder

High Solids

Market Analysis by Resin Type

Acrylic

Alkyd

Polyurethane

Other Resins

Market Analysis by Functionality

Decorative

Protective

Antimicrobial Bio-based Coatings

Other Functionalities

Market Analysis by End Use

Building and Construction

Transportation

Furniture

Packaging

Other Industries

Geographic Breakdown

Takeaways

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Bio-based Coatings Markets: Company Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Chapter 9 Sustainability in Bio-based Coatings Market: An ESG Perspective

ESG in the Bio-based Coatings Industry

ESG Practices by Bio-based Coating Companies

Environmental Issues

Social Issues

Governance Issues

Current Status of ESG in the Bio-based Coatings Industry

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale, and Management Scale

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 10 Appendix

