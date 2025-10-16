Bio-based Coatings Global Industry Report 2024-2030, Profiles of Major Companies - BASF, Covestro AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema, and Axalta Coating Systems

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio-based Coatings: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for bio-based coatings is expected to grow from $13.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $22.6 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.
Bio-based coatings protect surfaces from corrosion, scratches, oxidation, weathering, abrasions, impact, and UV exposure. Bio-based coatings are primarily used by the automotive, infrastructure, packaging, furniture, marine, aerospace, defense, and agriculture industries.
Conventional coating producers are entering the bio-based coatings market. To meet their net-zero commitments, leading manufacturers are designing and promoting the use of bio-based coatings. Public companies are involved in scientific research on bio-based coatings and are developing technologies that are reshaping the coating industry.
In addition, supportive government policies such as the EU Green Deal and Green Buildings Certification (GBC) are highlighting the importance of bio-based coatings in the circular economy and driving the growth of the global market for bio-based coatings.
The report includes:
- 117 data tables and 41 additional tables
- An updated assessment of the global bio-based coatings market
- In-depth analysis of global market trends, featuring historical revenue data for 2024, estimated figures for 2025, as well as forecasts for 2029, including projections of CAGRs through 2030
- Evaluation of the current market size and revenue growth prospects specific to the bio-based coatings, accompanied by a market share analysis by resin type, product type, functionality, end-use industry and region
- Analysis of current and future demand in the global bio-based coatings industry, along with a detailed analysis of the competitive environment, market regulations and reimbursement practices
- Review of patents granted for bio-based coatings by each major category and of emerging developments in the global market
- In-depth information on increasing investments in R&D activities, key technology issues, and industry-specific challenges of this market
- Market share analysis of the key market participants in the bio-based coatings industry, along with their research priorities, product portfolios, global rankings and company competitive landscape
- Profiles of major companies within the industry, including BASF, Covestro AG, Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema, and Axalta Coating Systems LLC
Company Profiles
- AkzoNobel N.V.
- Arkema
- Axalta Coating Systems LLC
- BASF
- Bioshield Coating Solutions
- Cortec Corp.
- Covestro AG
- Masquelack Chemical Industries SA
- Melodea
- Nippon Paint Holdings Co. Ltd.
- PPG Industries Inc.
- Renner Italia S.p.A.
- Rpm International Inc.
- The Sherwin-Williams Co.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|130
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$13.6 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$22.6 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Future Trends and Developments
- Regional and Emerging Markets
- Segmental Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Market Definition
- Factors Affecting the Selection of Bio-based Coatings
- Importance of Bio-based Coatings
- Impact of Tariff War
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Takeaways
- Market Dynamics Snapshot
- Drivers
- Sustainability Initiatives of Public Companies
- Growing Significance of Bio-based Coatings
- Restraints
- Outperformed by Conventional Coatings
- Regulatory Burden on Producers
- Opportunities
- Transportation Applications
- Carbon Neutrality and Net-Zero Emissions
- Challenges
- High Cost
- Limited Market Reach
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Takeaways
- Regulatory Bodies Overseeing the Bio-based Coatings Industry
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Takeaways
- Emerging Technologies
- Morro Coating
- Bio-based Coatings from Rice Bran Wax
- Sprayable Opaque Bio-based Coating Technology
Chapter 6 Analysis of the Global Supply Chain for Bio-based Coatings
- Supply Chain Analysis
Chapter 7 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Takeaways
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Product Type
- Water-borne
- Solvent-borne
- Powder
- High Solids
- Market Analysis by Resin Type
- Acrylic
- Alkyd
- Polyurethane
- Other Resins
- Market Analysis by Functionality
- Decorative
- Protective
- Antimicrobial Bio-based Coatings
- Other Functionalities
- Market Analysis by End Use
- Building and Construction
- Transportation
- Furniture
- Packaging
- Other Industries
- Geographic Breakdown
- Takeaways
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence
- Industry Structure
- Bio-based Coatings Markets: Company Share Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
Chapter 9 Sustainability in Bio-based Coatings Market: An ESG Perspective
- ESG in the Bio-based Coatings Industry
- ESG Practices by Bio-based Coating Companies
- Environmental Issues
- Social Issues
- Governance Issues
- Current Status of ESG in the Bio-based Coatings Industry
- Risk Scale, Exposure Scale, and Management Scale
- Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 10 Appendix
