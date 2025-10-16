Vegan Minerals Selects Artemis and Generichem to Launch WholeCal™, the Next-Generation Calcium Ingredient, Across the U.S.

Los Angeles, CA, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vegan Minerals, a developer of sustainable, whole-food ingredients, has partnered with Artemis International and Generichem Corporation, two leading distributors in the health and wellness field, to introduce WholeCal™, its flagship plant-based calcium ingredient, to the U.S. market.





These partnerships mark a strategic expansion in Vegan Minerals’ distribution network, aligning with leading botanical and mineral ingredient specialists to accelerate adoption of WholeCal across the supplement, functional food, and nutrition markets.The company aims to disrupt a $6 billion calcium supplement category long dominated by rock-based and synthetic sources.

WholeCal (formerly Calcea), is a 100% whole-food, plant-based source of calcium, featuring over 70 naturally occurring minerals and amino acids. Unlike calcium ingredients from traditional sources, WholeCal provides a complete and bioavailable mineral profile sourced from red marine algae, meeting the needs of forward-thinking brands and ingredient-conscious consumers.

“Partnering with respected distributors like Artemis and Generichem marks an exciting step forward for WholeCal,” said Jordan Golshan, CEO and Co-Founder of Vegan Minerals. “These relationships validate the demand we’re seeing and support our mission to deliver clean, effective, and science-backed calcium to the brands and consumers who need it most.”

“We were intentional about finding partners with both technical depth and trusted relationships in the industry,” added Adam Rosenberg, Co-Founder and President of Vegan Minerals. “Artemis and Generichem bring decades of proven experience that will help us scale confidently and reach the right markets with impact.”

These important partnerships reflect months of careful consideration to ensure Vegan Minerals collaborates with teams that share its long-term vision and high standards for scientific rigor, transparency, and execution.

Artemis International, celebrating its 30th anniversary, is a recognized leader in science-backed botanical ingredients with a reputation for clinical rigor, traceable sourcing, and innovation across supplements, foods, and beverages. Generichem, founded in 1976, brings nearly 50 years of expertise in mineral and nutraceutical distribution, known for its technical knowledge, regulatory fluency, and multi-decade relationships with top-tier brands. Their combined legacy and expertise set a strong foundation for scaling WholeCal with integrity and impact.

This milestone follows another major achievement for Vegan Minerals: WholeCal™ was recently named the #1 Ingredient for Women’s Health and 1st Runner-Up for Bone & Joint Health in WholeFoods Magazine’s 2025 Natural Choice Awards, confirming its role as a leading innovation in the category.

WholeCal and its distribution partners will showcase the ingredient at SupplySide Global in Las Vegas from October 29-30, 2025. You can visit Artemis at Booth #3145 and Generichem at Booth #7610.

For more information or to schedule a meeting at SupplySide, visit www.veganminerals.com or contact info@veganminerals.com .

About Vegan Minerals

Vegan Minerals develops sustainable, plant-based ingredients for human, pet, and plant nutrition. Its flagship ingredient, WholeCal™, is a 100% organic, whole-food calcium sourced from red marine algae.







