Jeffs’ Brands: Fort Technology Launches AI-Powered Pest Control App on Android, Completing Cross-Platform Rollout

Tel Aviv, Israel, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jeffs' Brands Ltd (“Jeffs’ Brands” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: JFBR, JFBRW), a data-driven e-commerce company operating on the Amazon Marketplace, announced today that its majority-owned subsidiary, Fort Technology Inc. (“Fort”) (TSXV: FORT), has officially launched its innovative artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered pest control mobile application, the Fort app, on the Google Play Store. Following the successful debut on the Apple App Store earlier this year, the Android launch marks the completion of Fort’s cross-platform rollout and another key step in Jeffs’ Brands’ strategy to expand its direct-to-consumer digital presence.

The Fort app for Android is available for download here .

The Fort app empowers users to easily identify household pests using AI and offers customized treatment recommendations based on pest type, infestation severity, and user preferences. The app assists users in identifying household pests using AI and delivers customized treatment solutions based on pest type and infestation severity. Additionally, the app provides curated product suggestions, featuring Fort’s proprietary pest control solutions, enhancing user experience and driving engagement across Fort’s product ecosystem.

“The official launch of the Fort app on Android represents a major milestone in our digital transformation strategy,” said Eli Zamir, hief Executive Officer of Jeffs’ Brands. “With full availability across iOS and Android, Fort is now providing accessible, effective pest control solutions that strengthen our market leadership and accelerate growth in the e-commerce space.”

The Company is excited to see initial user feedback and engagement metrics following this dual-platform release and will provide further updates on adoption trends and performance.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs’ Brands aims to transform the world of e-commerce by creating and acquiring products and turning them into market leaders, tapping into vast, unrealized growth potential. Through the Company’s management team’s insight into the FBA Amazon business model, it aims to use both human capability and advanced technology to take products to the next level. For more information on Jeffs’ Brands visit https://jeffsbrands.com .

About Fort Technology

Fort Technology Inc. operates a business as an established manufacturer and seller specializing in a range of amateur and professional products for the pest control and remedial repair industry.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the “safe harbor” created by those sections. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the Company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other comparable terms. For example, the Company is using forward-looking statements when discussing its belief that the Android launch of the Fort app marks a major milestone in Jeffs’ Brands’ strategy to expand its direct-to-consumer digital presence, the belief that the launch across both iOS and Android platforms represents a significant step forward in the Company’s mission to deliver smart, accessible, and effective pest control tools directly to consumers, and the belief that Fort’s app positions the Company at the forefront of digital transformation in the pest control market. Instead, they are based only on the Company’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company’s control. The Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the Company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the Company’s ability to adapt to significant future alterations in Amazon’s policies; the Company’s ability to sell its existing products and grow the Company’s brands and product offerings; the Company’s ability to meet its expectations regarding the revenue growth and the demand for e-commerce; the overall global economic environment; the impact of competition and new e-commerce technologies; general market, political and economic conditions in the countries in which the Company operates; projected capital expenditures and liquidity; the impact of possible changes in Amazon’s policies and terms of use; the impact of the conditions in Israel; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), on March 31, 2025, and the Company’s other filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact :