Modular and Prefabricated Construction Industry Report 2025, Profiles of Leading Companies - Bouygues Construction, Daiwa House Industry, ACS, Larsen & Toubro, and ATCO

The modular and prefabricated construction market is poised for substantial growth, with a projected increase from $137.67 billion in 2024 to $147.32 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 7%. This momentum is driven by rising urbanization, demand for affordable housing, an emphasis on swift construction timelines, labor shortages in traditional construction, and increased investments in healthcare and education infrastructure.

The market is expected to soar, reaching $191.06 billion by 2029, expanding at a CAGR of 6.7%. This forecasted growth is attributed to advances in green building practices, government support, smart city initiatives, and the demand for disaster recovery solutions. Key trends include building information modeling advancements, robotics and automation integration, smart modular units, hybrid modular systems, and the use of sustainable construction materials.

The pressing need for affordable housing is a significant growth driver. With escalating urban populations, there is increased demand for cost-effective, high-density housing. Modular construction supports this need by facilitating faster and more economical building processes. For example, in the UK, 56,971 new affordable homes were completed in 2023-24. Significant players are developing sustainable and efficient modular solutions, minimizing environmental impacts and expediting project timelines. Module-T Prefabrik's launch of affordable modular solutions in the U.S. exemplifies this innovation.

Acquisitions in the sector underline strategic growth and innovation. ATCO Structures & Logistics Ltd.'s acquisition of NRB Modular Solutions aims to expand its footprint in Canada and enhance its modular housing capabilities, meeting the growing demand for rapid construction solutions.

Leading companies include Bouygues Construction, Daiwa House Industry Co. Ltd., ACS S.A., Larsen & Toubro Limited, and ATCO Ltd., among others. North America was the most significant region in 2024, with the market covering diverse areas such as Asia-Pacific, Europe, and others.

However, global trade dynamics present challenges, with U.S. tariff hikes in 2025 affecting machinery costs and investments in automation. Companies are pivoting to local suppliers and redesigning products to counteract these pressures. Modular construction comprises the off-site fabrication of building components to optimize speed, quality, and cost. This approach is crucial for reducing labor and material waste and accelerating project delivery. The market includes permanent and relocatable structures for residential and non-residential use, utilizing materials like steel, wood, and concrete across applications.

Comprehensive market research reports provide detailed insights into market statistics, regional shares, competitors, trends, and opportunities, offering a complete industry perspective. These reports focus on sales of modular buildings, wall panels, pods, frames, and systems, capturing the market's economic value accurately without considering supply chain resales.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $147.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $191.06 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.7% Regions Covered Global





