UAE Motorcycles Market to Experience 7.5% CAGR Through 2025-2030: Rising Demand for Personal Mobility and Electrification of Motorcycles Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Motorcycle Market, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE Motorcycle Market was valued at USD 118.1 Million in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 160.3 Million by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.49%. The market is experiencing steady growth driven by evolving consumer preferences, rapid urbanization, and a growing inclination towards personal mobility solutions.

High-performance motorcycles, scooters, and electric two-wheelers are gaining popularity among both expatriates and locals. The rise in disposable income, particularly among younger demographics, has led to increased spending on premium and sports motorcycles. Simultaneously, the burgeoning e-commerce sector and food delivery services are boosting the demand for efficient, cost-effective, and agile transportation solutions such as scooters and commuter bikes.

Technological advancements in motorcycle design, engine performance, and safety features are influencing purchasing decisions. Manufacturers are introducing fuel-efficient and low-maintenance models tailored to meet diverse consumer needs. Electric motorcycles are becoming more prominent due to environmental concerns and government initiatives promoting sustainable transportation. Opportunities are emerging from the growing demand for smart motorcycles with integrated GPS, Bluetooth, and smartphone connectivity, appealing to tech-savvy consumers. The market is also witnessing rising interest in motorcycle customization and accessories, which opens up additional revenue streams for manufacturers and retailers.

Market Drivers: Rising Demand for Personal Mobility

The UAE's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reported a 12% increase in motorcycle registrations between 2019 and 2023, reflecting growing demand for personal, flexible mobility options. Urban commuters increasingly turn to motorcycles due to congested traffic in cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Motorcycles offer an average fuel efficiency of around 40-55 km per liter, significantly reducing commuting costs compared to private cars. The RTA's Smart Mobility initiative supports integration of motorcycles into urban transport, further encouraging usage. Surveys conducted by local transport bodies found that 65% of new motorcycle owners in the UAE cited cost-efficiency and ease of parking as primary reasons for choosing motorcycles.

Key Market Challenges: Safety Concerns and Accident Risks

The UAE Ministry of Interior reported that motorcycles accounted for approximately 12% of all road traffic injuries in 2023, despite representing only 7% of total registered vehicles. Motorcyclists are disproportionately affected in accidents due to less protection compared to cars. Fatal motorcycle accidents constitute 15% of total traffic fatalities, a statistic that has remained stubbornly high despite safety campaigns. The government continues to emphasize rider training and awareness programs, but the risk remains a critical deterrent for new buyers.

Key Market Trends: Electrification of Motorcycles

Electric motorcycle sales in the UAE have increased by 30% annually from 2021 to 2024, according to data from the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and local dealerships. The government's Clean Energy Strategy 2050 promotes electric vehicle adoption through incentives and infrastructure projects. DEWA has expanded charging stations to over 300 locations, supporting electric two-wheelers as part of sustainable urban transport solutions. Despite slow overall penetration, the trend toward electrification is accelerating with growing consumer and government interest.

Report Scope:

In this report, the UAE Motorcycle Market has been segmented into the following categories:

UAE Motorcycle Market, By Type:

Standard

Cruiser

Sport

UAE Motorcycle Market, By Engine Capacity:

0-150cc

150-250cc

Above 250cc

Electric

UAE Motorcycle Market, By Propulsion Type:

ICE

Electric

UAE Motorcycle Market, By Region:

Dubai

Sharjah

Abu Dhabi

Rest of UAE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/lbe7qu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.