Umbrella Labs Launches Research Brief Series With GW-501516, RAD-140, and MK-677 Added to 2025 Investigational Catalog

TUCSON, Arizona, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umbrella Labs today introduced a research-brief format that will accompany major additions to its investigational catalog, beginning with three widely studied compounds—GW-501516 (Cardarine), RAD-140 (Testolone), and MK-677 (Ibutamoren). Each brief aggregates peer-reviewed findings, assay methods, and batch-level analytics to help university and private laboratories scope study design, sample handling, and analytical endpoints.





“Our customers are investigators, not consumers. The research briefs distill what the literature actually shows, where the gaps remain, and how our lots are verified before shipment,” said Samuel Yanner, Director of Scientific Operations at Umbrella Labs. “We’re standardizing transparency so that every release ships with data, references, and a clear path to reproduce measurements in-house.”

Compound Research Highlights

GW-501516 (Cardarine) — Investigational 20 mg/mL Liquid Gel

• Focus: PPARδ modulation of skeletal muscle fuel preference, oxidative phenotype, and endurance capacity in animal models.

• What the literature reports: Murine studies demonstrate increased fatty-acid oxidation, higher oxidative myofiber proportion, and extended treadmill endurance with PPARδ agonism; metabolomic profiling further maps substrate utilization shifts during prolonged running. Studies highlight dopaminergic and vascular effects under metabolic stress in preclinical systems; elite-sport governing bodies classify the agent as prohibited for competition and have published health-risk alerts.

• Umbrella Labs format: 20 mg/mL gel matrix engineered for dosing consistency in long-horizon animal protocols; listing includes recommended storage conditions, solvent compatibility notes for sample prep, and lot-specific COAs.

RAD-140 (Testolone) — Investigational 20 mg/mL SARM Liquid

• Focus: Selective androgen receptor engagement with skeletal muscle and bone anabolism in preclinical systems, plus emerging neuroprotective signals in neuronal models.

• What the literature reports: Discovery work describes a high-affinity, orally bioavailable nonsteroidal SARM with favorable anabolic:androgenic selectivity; rodent data show lean-mass and bone-related endpoints with minimal prostate stimulation, while neuron studies report protection from excitotoxic challenge. Newer preclinical investigations continue to evaluate muscle-hypertrophy interactions and bone mineral endpoints in functional overload models.

• Umbrella Labs format: 20 mg/mL solution with optical-clarity benchmarks disclosed on COA; listing includes AR-binding method notes, impurity profiling overview, and storage guidance.

MK-677 (Ibutamoren/Nutrobal) — Investigational 25 mg/mL Liquid Suspension

• Focus: Orally active ghrelin-receptor agonism with downstream increases in pulsatile GH/IGF-1 signaling; secondary endpoints in sleep architecture and body composition have been explored in controlled human studies.

• What the literature reports: Randomized trials in older adults report sustained elevations in GH and IGF-1 with acceptable tolerability alongside differences in fat-free mass and intracellular water; controlled studies also describe increases in REM sleep and reduced REM latency, while other clinical contexts have probed bone-turnover markers and recovery phenotypes. Findings are context-dependent and remain investigational.

• Umbrella Labs format: 25 mg/mL suspension; listing provides agitation guidance, light-exposure stability notes, and lot-specific assay results.

Catalog Access and Documentation

All three compounds are now indexed in the SARMs category hub with cross-links to research briefs, sample handling notes, and batch documentation:

Quality, Methods, and Data Access

Umbrella Labs supplies ISO-accredited third-party testing for identity, purity, and potency, including HPLC, LC-MS/MS, and NMR where applicable. Each unit ships with a QR code linking to its COA, impurity summary, and batch ID to support lab QA/QC and method transfer. On request, Umbrella Labs will share additional method details such as gradient programs and reference-standard sources.

Ethics, Compliance, and Intended Use

All materials are intended strictly for laboratory research. They are not approved for human use, clinical administration, or dietary supplementation. Umbrella Labs supports anti-doping policies and does not condone use in sport; listings include prominent research-only labeling and usage restrictions.

About Umbrella Labs

Umbrella Labs is a U.S.-based supplier of research-grade peptides, SARMs, and biochemical reagents. Known for its purity verification systems, stringent supply chain controls, and dedication to data transparency, the company serves academic and private research clients across North America, Europe, and Asia.

