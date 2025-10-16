Energy and Utilities Construction Industry Report 2025: Strategic Partnerships, Smart Grid Tech, IoT Solutions, Evolving Trade and Tariff Challenges - Global Long-term Forecast to 2029 and 2034

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Energy and Utilities Construction Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The energy and utilities construction market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $121.67 billion in 2024 to $132.37 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to the increasing demand for electricity, a rise in the construction of natural gas pipelines, expansion in solar power plant construction, progress in hydrogen infrastructure development, and the growing installation of floating solar power plants.







The energy and utilities construction market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $182.79 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the rising demand for sustainable and clean energy alternatives, increasing adoption of smart grid systems, growing need for disaster-resilient infrastructure, rapid urbanization, and expanding government investments. Major trends expected during this period include the formation of strategic partnerships, advancement in smart grid technologies, increased use of energy storage systems, integration of digital twin technologies, and the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions.



The increasing demand for sustainable and clean energy alternatives is expected to propel the growth of the energy and utilities construction market going forward. Sustainable and clean energy alternatives are environmentally friendly energy sources that utilize natural processes and produce minimal or no harmful emissions. The demand for these alternatives is rising as fossil fuel reserves continue to deplete, creating a stronger shift toward long-term renewable energy solutions.

Energy and utility construction supports this shift by developing and upgrading infrastructure that efficiently harnesses renewable energy sources. For example, in January 2024, the International Energy Agency (IEA), a France-based intergovernmental organization, reported that global renewable energy capacity increased by 50% in 2023 compared to 2022, reaching nearly 510 gigawatts (GW), with solar PV accounting for approximately 75% of the new capacity. Therefore, the increasing demand for sustainable and clean energy alternatives is driving the growth of the energy and utilities construction market.



Major companies operating in the energy and utilities construction market are forming strategic partnerships to deliver essential energy and construction services to individuals, businesses, and governments. Strategic partnerships involve companies combining their strengths and resources to achieve shared goals and benefits. For example, in July 2022, Matterport, Inc., a US-based spatial data company, partnered with Burns & McDonnell, a US-based construction firm, to provide digital twin technology for the energy, utilities, and manufacturing sectors.

Through Matterport's platform, Burns & McDonnell clients can generate 3D digital models of their facilities to enhance construction, maintenance, and documentation efforts. This collaboration improves efficiency, safety, and collaboration while reducing the need for site visits, lowering travel expenses, and shortening project timelines. Notable results include Central Lincoln People's Utility District eliminating 250 site visits and completing projects under budget, and other clients reducing timelines by 30% and facility travel by up to 80%.



In March 2025, Willdan Group Inc., a US-based consulting services firm, acquired Alternative Power Generation, Inc. for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is intended to expand Willdan Group Inc.'s electrical engineering and construction management capabilities, helping it better support the evolving energy landscape and the rising demand for resilient power solutions. Alternative Power Generation, Inc. is a US-based company specializing in engineering and construction services.



Major players in the energy and utilities construction market are BASF SE, Fluor Corporation, AECOM, Sika AG, TechnipFMC plc, McDermott International Ltd., KBR Inc., Dassault Systemes SE, Huntsman Corporation, NPL Construction Co., Ashland Inc., GCP Applied Technologies Inc., Master Builders Solutions Deutschland GmbH, BlackEagle Energy Services LLC, Denbow Company Inc., Mapei SpA, PAC Technologies LLC, Skanska UK Plc, Jacobs Engineering Group Inc., Larsen & Toubro Limited, John Wood Group PLC, Bechtel Corporation.



North America was the largest region in the energy and utilities construction market in 2024. The regions covered in energy and utilities construction report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the energy and utilities construction market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Note that the outlook for this market is being affected by rapid changes in trade relations and tariffs globally. The report will be updated prior to delivery to reflect the latest status, including revised forecasts and quantified impact analysis. The report's Recommendations and Conclusions sections will be updated to give strategies for entities dealing with the fast-moving international environment.



