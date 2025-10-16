Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Plant Construction Market Report 2025, Profiles of Major Players - Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Panasonic Energy

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle (EV) Batteries Plant Construction Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The electric vehicle (EV) battery plant construction market is set for substantial growth, increasing from $10.35 billion in 2024 to $11.51 billion in 2025, reflecting a CAGR of 11.2%. Consumer demand for electric vehicles drives this expansion, supported by increased investments in EV battery technologies and global carbon neutrality goals. By 2029, market size is expected to reach $17.37 billion at a 10.8% CAGR.

Prominent market players include Volkswagen AG, Toyota Motor Corporation, Panasonic Energy Co. Ltd., SK Innovation Co. Ltd., and LG Energy Solution Ltd., among others. The Asia-Pacific region leads in market size, with rapid growth expected, followed by regions such as Western Europe and North America. Industry leaders, such as Ionetic Ltd., are innovating with ARC technology to enhance battery design scalability and production speed. In February 2025, Ionetic launched a £5 million pilot facility in Brackley, UK, to accelerate custom EV battery pack production, aiming for full operation by Q3 2025.

Key factors propelling this growth include partnerships among automotive OEMs, increased energy storage applications, and urbanization initiatives. Significant trends include advancements in lithium-ion battery technology, renewable energy integration, innovations in battery recycling, and improvements in thermal management systems.

The demand for electric vehicles continues to rise due to increasing fuel prices, positioning them as a cost-effective transportation option. EV battery plants provide scalable battery supplies, improving production efficiency. A notable example: in January 2025, Cox Automotive adjusted its electric vehicle sales forecast to 1,212,758 units for 2023, a 49% increase year-over-year, with sales rising by 7.3% in 2024.

The market faces challenges from global trade relation changes and tariffs, impacting sectors like aerospace and defense. These shifts necessitate strategic adaptations in the supply chain and cost management.

The electric vehicle (EV) battery plant construction involves developing facilities for battery production, utilizing advanced technologies for large-scale production. The construction includes various battery types and activities ranging from new builds to expansions. The market research report provides comprehensive insights into global market size, trends, and opportunities within the industry.

Key components include buildings, infrastructure, machinery, energy storage systems, and more. The market value represents revenues from goods and services provided by enterprises. It reflects consumption values from the specified geography, excluding resales along the supply chain.

