Construction Additives Industry Research 2025, Profiles of Leading Players - BASF, LG Chem, CEMEX, Evonik Industries, Sika

The construction additives market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $27.75 billion in 2024 to $30.04 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rapid urbanization, rise in infrastructure projects, government investment in smart cities, increased renovation activities, growth in commercial real estate, and rise in green building certifications.







The construction additives market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $40.68 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Factors contributing to this forecasted growth include the extension of metro and rail infrastructure, the surge in modular construction practices, growing construction of high-rise buildings, increasing emphasis on earthquake-resilient structures, and expanding residential and commercial construction demand. Anticipated trends in this period feature the use of bio-based construction additives, the adoption of nanotechnology, the emergence of smart additives that enable self-healing concrete, recyclable additive solutions, and integration in 3D concrete printing technologies.



The rising activity in the construction sector is propelling the expansion of the construction additives market due to heightened demand for infrastructure advancement. The construction sector encompasses the creation and execution of various types of infrastructure, from residential and commercial buildings to industrial complexes, covering the entire process from planning to completion. Its expansion is driven by both public and private sector investments focused on improving and constructing roads, railways, utilities, airports, bridges, and smart urban developments to address population and economic growth.

Construction additives contribute significantly to the performance, longevity, and cost-efficiency of construction materials by enhancing workability and resistance properties. For instance, in November 2023, the UK's Office for National Statistics reported a £18.16 billion ($19.96 million) increase in new construction activities during 2022, with private sector construction rising by 16.8% and public sector work increasing by 13.1%. This surge in construction activity is a key driver behind the growing demand in the construction additives market.



Leading companies within the construction additives market are prioritizing the development of advanced low-carbon admixture technologies aimed at improving environmental sustainability. These low-carbon admixtures are chemically engineered to reduce the carbon footprint of concrete production without compromising its performance characteristics such as strength and durability.



In June 2024, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., a building materials manufacturer based in France, completed the acquisition of Fosroc. This strategic acquisition is intended to bolster Saint-Gobain's presence in the construction chemicals sector and broaden its offerings in eco-friendly building technologies. Fosroc Inc., headquartered in the UK, is known for producing construction chemicals, including cement additives, concrete admixtures, waterproofing agents, and protective coatings.



Major players in the construction additives market are BASF SE, LG Chem Ltd., CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V., Evonik Industries AG, Sika AG, Kao Corporation, Arkema S.A., RPM International Inc., Huntsman Corporation, NIPPON SHOKUBAI Co. Ltd., Ashland Inc., Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Group, Satellite Chemical Co. Ltd., Concrete Additives and Chemicals Private Limited, Fritz-Pak Corporation, Berolan GmbH, Mapei S.p.A., PAC Technologies Limited.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the construction additives market in 2024. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in construction additives report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the construction additives market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.



Note that the outlook for this market is being affected by rapid changes in trade relations and tariffs globally. The report will be updated prior to delivery to reflect the latest status, including revised forecasts and quantified impact analysis. The report's Recommendations and Conclusions sections will be updated to give strategies for entities dealing with the fast-moving international environment.



Construction additives are chemical or mineral-based substances incorporated into materials like concrete, cement, and mortar to enhance their characteristics. These enhancements may include improved strength, durability, ease of use, and resistance to environmental stressors. In modern construction practices, these additives play a crucial role in boosting material performance, project efficiency, and the long-term durability of structures.



The primary categories of construction additives include cement additives, concrete admixtures, additives for paints and coatings, additives for adhesives and sealants, plastic additives, and bitumen additives. Cement additives are materials introduced during the production or mixing of cement to optimize aspects such as workability, setting duration, and durability. These additives are utilized in numerous applications such as residential, commercial, and industrial construction, as well as public infrastructure projects, catering to sectors including construction and infrastructure, industrial facilities, transportation, and water management systems.



The construction additives market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides construction additives market statistics, including the construction additives industry's global market size, regional shares, competitors with a construction additives market share, detailed construction additives market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the construction additives industry. This construction additives market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenarios of the industry.



The construction additives market consists of sales of plasticizers, superplasticizers, retarders, accelerators, air-entraining agents, waterproofing additives, corrosion inhibitors, shrinkage-reducing additives, and coloring agents. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is, the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) Type: Cement Additives; Concrete Admixtures; Paints and Coatings Additives; Adhesives and Sealants Additives; Plastic Additives; Bitumen Additives

2) Application: Residential Construction; Commercial Construction; Industrial Infrastructure; Public Infrastructure

3) End-User Industry: Construction and Infrastructure; Industrial Facilities; Water Management Systems; Transportation



Subsegments:



1) Cement Additives: Grinding Aids; Performance Enhancers; Quality Improvers

2) Concrete Admixtures: Water-Reducing Admixtures; Retarding Admixtures; Accelerating Admixtures; Air-Entraining Admixtures; Superplasticizers

3) Paints and Coatings Additives: Rheology Modifiers; Dispersing Agents; Wetting Agents; Defoamers; Biocides

4) Adhesives and Sealants Additives: Tackifiers; Plasticizers; Fillers; Thickeners; Antioxidants

5) Plastic Additives: Flame Retardants; UV Stabilizers; Antioxidants; Plasticizers; Impact Modifiers

6) Bitumen Additives: Polymer Modifiers; Anti-Stripping Agents; Emulsifiers; Fibers; Warm Mix Additives



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $30.04 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $40.68 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

