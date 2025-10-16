Road Construction Services Industry Report 2025: Market Will Grow from $147.36 Billion in 2024 to $195.29 Billion in 2029 - Global Long-term Forecast to 2034

Dublin, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Road Construction Services Market Report 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The road construction services market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $147.36 billion in 2024 to $156.2 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6%. The growth during the historic period can be attributed to increasing infrastructure investments, rising automation levels, expanding urbanization and population, growing demand for maintenance, and greater adoption of eco-friendly materials.







The road construction services market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $195.29 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7%. The projected growth during the forecast period can be attributed to ongoing infrastructure investments, increased focus on sustainable materials, rising demands driven by urban expansion, the growing need for smart infrastructure projects, and the demand for durable pavement solutions. Key trends expected in this period include automation and robotics, smart traffic management research, IoT-enabled road sensors, autonomous construction equipment, and drone-based surveying techniques.



The growing investment in road infrastructure is expected to drive the expansion of the road construction services market in the coming years. Road infrastructure includes physical structures and facilities such as roads, bridges, tunnels, and signage that enable the safe and efficient movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

This increase in road infrastructure investment is driven by economic growth and the need to facilitate trade, as efficient transportation networks are crucial for connecting markets, lowering logistics costs, and supporting industrial and commercial activities. Investments in road infrastructure support road construction services by financing new projects, upgrading existing roads, and enhancing the transportation network.



Key players in the road construction services market are focusing on winning large-scale infrastructure contracts to boost their market share and increase revenue. These contracts often involve access-controlled highways, expressways, and ring roads that play a vital role in regional connectivity and reducing urban congestion.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the road construction services market in 2024. The regions covered in road construction services report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa. The countries covered in the road construction services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain.

Type: Freeway; Main Road; Secondary Road; Branch Road

Service Type: Asphalt Paving; Concrete Paving; Road Marking Services; Road Maintenance Services; Traffic Management Services

Deployment Type: On-Premises; Cloud-Based; Hybrid Deployment

End-User: Government Agencies; Private Contractors; Real Estate Developers; Infrastructure Investment Agencies; Public-Private Partnerships

Freeway: Urban Freeway; Rural Freeway; Elevated Expressway; Controlled-Access Highway

Main Road: National Highways; State Highways; Dual Carriageways; Arterial Roads

Secondary Road: District Roads; Collector Roads; Feeder Roads; Rural Access Roads

Branch Road: Local Streets; Residential Roads; Service Roads; Alleyways

