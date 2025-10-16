Genco Shipping & Trading Limited Announces Delivery of High Specification Capesize Vessel

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) (“Genco” or the “Company”), the largest U.S. headquartered drybulk shipowner focused on the global transportation of commodities, today announced that it has taken delivery of the Genco Courageous, a 2020-built 182,000 dwt scrubber-fitted Capesize vessel.

John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to take delivery of this high specification, fuel efficient Capesize vessel, which expands the Company’s presence in a key sector and marks approximately $200 million invested in modern Capesize vessels since October 2023. Importantly, we continue to take steps to modernize our asset base and improve our earnings capacity at a time of favorable long-term industry fundamentals. Moving forward, we remain committed to executing our value strategy to further capitalize on attractive growth opportunities while continuing to provide shareholders with sizable returns.”

About Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is a U.S. based drybulk ship owning company focused on the seaborne transportation of commodities globally. We transport key cargoes such as iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, bauxite, cement, nickel ore among other commodities along worldwide shipping routes. Our wholly owned high quality, modern fleet of dry cargo vessels consists of the larger Capesize (major bulk) and the medium-sized Ultramax and Supramax vessels (minor bulk) enabling us to carry a wide range of cargoes. Genco’s fleet consists of 43 vessels with an average age of 12.7 years and an aggregate capacity of approximately 4,628,000 dwt.

CONTACT:

Peter Allen

Chief Financial Officer

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

(646) 443-8550